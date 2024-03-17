WoW: The War Within Flameshaper Evoker Hero Talents guide

Blizzard is continuing to reveal Hero Talent trees ahead of the release of World of Warcraft: The War Within. As part of that, the Flameshaper Evoker looks like an exciting twist on a class that needs a surprising amount of attention.

Bearing in mind that it was only added in the most recent expansion, the Evoker class surprisingly feels like it could do with a rework. Happily, this should slot nicely alongside the new Hero Talent system being implemented in The War Within.

These talents exist separately from, but work in conjunction with, existing talents. Players can select between two of these trees depending on their spec, with three in total for each class. The exceptions to this are Druids and Demon Hunters, who have four and two, respectively.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know about the Flameshaper Evoker Hero Talent tree.

Flameshaper Evoker full Hero Talent tree explained

All Hero Talents that Blizzard has revealed thus far follow the same format. At the start, a Keystone talent marks the purpose of the tree, while a Capstone talent marks its culmination at the end. In between, three rows of talents are available for players to choose from. The full breakdown of the talents on offer to the Flameshaper Evoker is as follows:

Article continues after ad

Flameshaper Evoker Keystone Hero Talent

Engulf: Engulf your target in dragonflame, damaging or healing them. For each of your periodic effects on the target, effectiveness is increased by 50%. Active ability. 20-second cooldown.

Article continues after ad

Flameshaper Evoker first-row Hero Talents

Choice Node: Trailblazer and Shape of Flame

Trailblazer: Hover and Deep Breath travel 50% faster, and Hover travels 50% further.

and travel 50% faster, and Hover travels 50% further. Shape of Flame: Tail Swipe and Wing Buffet scorch enemies and blind them with ash, causing their next attack within 4 seconds to miss.

Traveling Flame: Engulf causes Fire Breath or Dream Breath (Preservation) to spread to a nearby target. If no valid targets are present, its duration is refreshed.

Enkindle: Essence abilities are enhanced with Flame, dealing 20% of healing or damage done as Fire over 8 seconds.

Flameshaper Evoker second-row Hero Talents

Conduit of Flame: critical strike chance against targets above 50% health increased by 10%.

Burning Adrenaline: Engulf quickens your pulse, reducing the cast time of your next spell by 30%. Stacks up to 2 charges.

Choice Node: Fan the Flames and Expanded Lungs

Fan the Flames : Engulf reignites Enkindle , extending its duration and effectiveness by 25%.

: reignites , extending its duration and effectiveness by 25%. Expanded Lungs: Fire Breath’s damage over time is increased by 20%. Dream Breath’s healing over time is increased by 20% (Preservation).

Flameshaper Evoker third-row Hero Talents

Titanic Precision: Living Flame, Reversion, and Azure Strike critical strikes have a 100% increased chance to trigger Essence Burst.

Article continues after ad

Red Hot: Engulf gains 1 additional charge and deals 20% increased damage and healing.

Choice Node: Lifecinders and Draconic Instincts

Article continues after ad

Lifecinders : Renewing Blaze also applies to 1 nearby injured ally when cast.

: also applies to 1 nearby injured ally when cast. Draconic Instincts: Your wounds have a small chance of cauterizing, healing you for 30% of the damage taken. This occurs more often from attacks that deal high damage.

Flameshaper Evoker Capstone Hero Talent

Consume Flame: Engulf consumes 8 seconds of Fire Breath (Devastation) or Dream Breath (Preservation) from the target, detonating it and damaging (Devastation) or healing (Preservation) all nearby targets equal to 300% of the amount consumed, reduced beyond 5 targets.

Make sure to check out our other Hero Talent guides below:

Colossus Warrior | Keeper of the Grove Druid | Dark Ranger Hunter | Frostfire Mage | Oracle Priest | Elune’s Chosen Druid | Wildstalker Druid | Herald of the Sun Paladin | Scalecommander Evoker | Trickster Rogue | Templar Paladin | Diabolist Warlock