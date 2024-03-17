WoW: The War Within Pack Leader Hunter Hero Talents guide

Following up on the Dark Ranger Hero Talent tree reveal, Hunter players can now also take a look at Pack Leader. With World of Warcraft: The War Within still some months away, it looks like a relatively strong option in the potential landscape.

Hero Talents are being added to the game in the next expansion with the express purpose of adding depth to the existing class system. Tied to certain specializations, they should increase build viability across the board if implemented correctly.

There are three total for each class, with two to choose from depending on which specialization a player is running. This increases to four for Druids, while Demon Hunters have just two.

Read on for our full breakdown of the Hero Talents on offer to the Pack Leader Hunter.

Pack Leader Hunter full Hero Talent tree explained

All Hero Talent trees revealed thus far follow the same system. A Keystone talent marks the overall direction of the tree, and a Capstone talent closes out its progression. In between, three rows of talents are available for players to choose between. The full list of Hero Talents available to the Pack Leader Hunter is as follows:

Pack Leader Hunter Keystone Hero Talent

Vicious Hunt: Kill Command prepares you to viciously attack in coordination with your pet, dealing additional physical damage with your next Kill Command.

Pack Leader Hunter first-row Hero Talents

Pack Coordination: Attacking with Vicious Hunt instructs your pet to strike with their basic attack alongside your next Barbed Shot (Beast Mastery), Raptor Strike, or Mongoose Bite (Survival).

Howl of the Pack: Your pet’s Basic Attack critical strikes increase your critical strike damage by 5% for 6 seconds, stacking up to 3 times.

Wild Attacks: Every third pet Basic Attack is a guaranteed critical strike, with damage further increased by critical strike chance.

Pack Leader Hunter second-row Hero Talents

Den Recovery: Aspect of the Turtle, Survival of the Fittest, and Mend Pet heal the target for 20% of maximum health over 4 seconds. Duration increased by 1 second when healing a target under 50% maximum health.

Choice Node: Tireless Hunt and Cornered Prey

Tireless Hunt: Aspect of the Cheetah now increases movement speed by 15% for another 8 seconds.

now increases movement speed by 15% for another 8 seconds. Cornered Prey: Disengage increases the range of all your attacks by 5 yards for 5 seconds.

Frenzied Tear: Your pet’s Basic Attack has a 20% chance to reset the cooldown of Kill Command and cause Kill Command to strike a second time for 30% of normal damage.

Pack Leader Hunter third-row Hero Talents

Choice Node: Covering Fire and Scattered Prey

Covering Fire : Kill Command increases the duration of Beast Cleave by 1 second (Beast Mastery). Wildfire Bomb reduces the cooldown of Carve or Butchery by 2 seconds (Survival).

: increases the duration of by 1 second (Beast Mastery). reduces the cooldown of by 2 seconds (Survival). Scattered Prey: Multi-Shot increases the damage of your next Multi-Shot by 25% (Beast Mastery). Carve or Butchery increases the damage of your next Carve or Butchery by 25% (Survival).

Cull the Herd: Kill Shot deals an additional 30% damage over 5 seconds and increases the bleed damage you and your pet deal to the target by 25%.

Choice Node: Furious Assault and Beast of Opportunity

Furious Assault: Consuming Frenzied Tear has a 50% chance to reset the cooldown of Barbed Shot and deal 30% additional damage. (Beast Mastery) Consuming Frenzied Tear has a 50% chance to make your next Raptor Strike or Mongoose Bite free and deal 30% additional damage. (Survival)

Consuming has a 50% chance to reset the cooldown of and deal 30% additional damage. (Beast Mastery) Consuming has a 50% chance to make your next or free and deal 30% additional damage. (Survival) Beast of Opportunity: Bestial Wrath (Beast Mastery) or Coordinated Assault (Survival) calls on the Pack. Summon a pet from your stable for 6 seconds.

Pack Leader Hunter Capstone Hero Talent

Pack Assault: Vicious Hunt and Pack Coordination now stack and apply twice and are always active during Call of the Wild (Beast Mastery) or Coordinated Assaulted (Survival).

