WoW Shadowlands players want Sylvanas killed after Sanctum of Domination trailer

World of Warcraft’s newest expansion, WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination, is in full swing, but things are going from bad to worse after the Sanctum of Domination trailer left fans reeling over Sylvanas’ fate.

World of Warcraft fans have been delving into the heart of the ever expanding Maw to traverse the ruined streets of the once proud Korthia, as well as the bustling halls of the newest mega-dungeon, Tazavesh.

For a lot of WoW Shadowlands fans, though, the Chains of Domination expansion has been a bit of a miss. Plagued by lags and overall feeling a little bit too small, it’s dividing players across Azeroth.

The newest raid, the Sanctum of Domination, was the thing that fans believed could inject a bit more fun into the expansion, but Blizzard’s recent trailer has fallen short of expectations.

WoW Shadowlands Sanctum of Domination Sylvanas trailer

Heralded as the saving grace for a seemingly underwhelming expansion, thousands of fans flocked to Blizzard’s new cinematic in hope of something fresh. If you haven’t seen it, be aware that there’s spoilers ahead.

With the ominous Jailer finally claiming the Arbiter’s sigil, his plans for world domination are almost complete. As he prepares to destroy our heroes, his former trusty sidekick, Sylvanas Windrunner, has a dramatic change of heart and shoots a blighted arrow at his heart.

Catching it with ease, it appears that he returns the immortal Banshee Queen to her mortal self before vanishing into the bowels of what presumably becomes the Sanctum of Domination.

Clinging to consciousness, the Forsaken villainess’ ruby red eyes dye an angelic blue before she collapses to the floor.

Fans slam new cinematic

While this clip was supposed to build the hype, instead it’s fallen flat for a lot of fans. The trailer’s dedicated forum thread proves that some fans are excited to dive into the Sanctum, but the vast majority of comments aren’t particularly positive.

One respondent notes “I think we’re all interested with what’s going to happen next… but guess what… we’ve been waiting to see what happens next for 8 MONTHS since 9.0. The endless cliff hangers have to stop.”

Another echoes this, noting that “I wish we’d get more story AND content at a faster pace, but it is what it is.”

Finally, commenters are slamming the writers for turning Sylvanas into an “utter moron,” with one even confessing that “I, for one, wouldn’t mind Sylvanas getting killed off at this point no matter how comically bad it is.”

As fans finally get to dive deep into the bowels of the terrifying Sanctum of Domination, we’ll have to see if the gameplay makes up for this seemingly lackluster cinematic.

Either way, Sylvanas is alive for the first time in a long time, and she’s likely out for sweet, sweet revenge.