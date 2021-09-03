WoW Shadowlands players slam Blizzard for Patch 9.1.5 changes coming too late

In the wake of the Activision Blizzard lawsuit, major changes to WoW Shadowlands have been announced in Patch 9.1.5, but some fans think it’s too little too late.

As part of Blizzard’s Patch 9.1.5 update to World of Warcraft Shadowlands, players can finally look forward to the removal of the irritating Conduit system, as well as some major changes to how the game handles toxic players.

Despite this onslaught of changes, though, a lot of WoW fans believe that it’s too little, too late. Twitch streamer Asmongold noted, “I do not think this [Patch 9.1.5] is a win,” and the community is largely on his side.

With many believing that the changes are spurred on by desperation, Patch 9.1.5 isn’t set to be the saving grace Blizzard might’ve hoped it would be.

WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.5 ‘too late’

While fans across the board have agreed that the adjustments we’ll see accompanying Patch 9.1.5 will make the game a better place, it’s evident that most people believe they’re merely putting a band-aid over a gaping wound.

Discussing the issue on Reddit, one fan writes “Blizzard needs to understand that they need to reward people for subbing and playing, not wait until people leave then fix the game.

“The issue with what’s going on is this is aimed at bringing people back, which is understandable,” they continue. “However their aim should be to maintain players, not wait until they leave THEN start listening.”

Calling Blizzard out for ignoring feedback that was given during the beta tests for Shadowlands, they ask “so why, when the game was at its highest, when Shadowlands came out and the company made record sales, why didn’t you listen then?”

The comments are equally as damning. “It’s only a marketing thing and it’s all about money,” writes one skeptical fan.

Another states “they’ll play to your humanity ‘we’re trying our best! We made changes!’ And then they’ll play to your nostalgia for the game ‘look at all these changes that make the game what it should have been at the start!’ It’s all smoke and mirrors.”

“Welcome to corporate America,” states another, while a final comment concludes “Activision-Blizzard aren’t trying to make a good video game. They don’t make games, they make money.”

So while the 9.1.5 changes have largely been praised for shaking up the game, the community attributes these radical alterations to the mass exodus from the game. Either way, the future of WoW remains uncertain.