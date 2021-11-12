WoW players mock Shadowlands Eternity’s End 9.2 expansion as a “joke”

World of Warcraft Shadowlands’ upcoming 9.2 expansion, Eternity’s End, looks like it has already fallen flat for avid WoW players.

With World of Warcraft’s Patch 9.1.5 hitting screens not even a month ago, Blizzard are already looking ahead to WoW Shadowlands’ 9.2 update, Eternity’s End.

Despite players finally getting to take down the story’s infamous Jailer in the all-new zone, Zerith Mortis, the last chapter in the Shadowlands story appears to have left players out in the cold – likely unsurprising given how divisive its predecessor, Chains of Domination was.

As the iconic MMORPG continues to struggle in the wake of the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for fostering a “pervasive frat-boy culture” within the workplace, there’s a lot riding on Eternity’s End.

WoW fans slam Shadowlands’ Eternity’s End expansion

Despite all of the content accompanying the new story, WoW fans all across Azeroth are taking the announcement with a pinch of salt.

Choosing the WoW’s official subreddit as their outlet of choice, players have gathered to express their irritation over the expansion. “‘Final chapter,’ ‘pulling threads,’ ‘three-act drama,’ and other jokes you can tell yourself,” mocks one angry fan.

Another notes that, despite WoW’s Senior Level Designer claiming that they wanted the Zerith Mortis zone to be “as alien as possible” in order to make it “feel completely unique,” they have reused the idea of floating earth and stones from previous WoW areas.

In a similar vein, one player has collated two different stills from the video, where the Lead Quest Designer notes that the team was inspired by the “real world” when designing the zone. This contrasts completely with the idea of an alien landscape. Mocking the fact that they came up with “balls” to make the area look somewhat celestial, this fan clearly has concerns over “the state of the WoW development team.”

Adding to this apparent lack of innovation, a final post points out that the Shadowlands storyline has played out in the same way as Warlords of Draenor, and is just a repeat in a different disguise.

As we draw ever closer to finally getting our chance to wrestle Azeroth’s fate back from the Jailer, it’ll be interesting to see how the expansion goes – after all, it seems like it’s got a pretty huge mountain to climb.