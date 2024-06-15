Elden Ring fans stunned after player discovers insanely rare attack

As Shadow of the Erdtree looms, one Elden Ring player has discovered a new attack from an enemy once thought all out of tricks.

Elden Ring is an enormous game that’s also incredibly detailed in the most inconspicuous places. Obscure details are still being discovered as a result, whether through active searching or pure accident. The latter holds in this case, as one player posted on Reddit an attack animation they had never seen before while messing with the Trolls in Limgrave.

The situation required to trigger the behavior is specific, not to mention rare, as you’ll be hard-pressed to find a combat situation where you’re at face-level with a 27-foot-tall troll’s mouth for it to take a bite out of you.

Article continues after ad

One fan commented, “FromSoftware are stealth patching new attacks to gaslight returning players,” speculating it’s been secretly added to catch out veteran players who’ve learned the ins and outs of every enemy’s move set.

Article continues after ad

“Imagine if they stealth patched in a mimic chest.” added another response running with the idea that FromSoftware has been adding content off the books.

FromSoftware

Others were impressed by how much effort FromSoftware devoted to animations.

“It’s wild that FromSoftware thought to program and model for such an obscure case. How often would this even happen? Yet, they still planned for it.”

Article continues after ad

“You’d be surprised by how many obscure animations are in the game like the passive little owls standing on one foot and closing their eyes when you put them to sleep. The fact that most passive animals have unique sleep animations is remarkable considering how it’s pretty much useless gameplay-wise.”

Would-be Elden Lords will want to watch out for outlandish attacks like this when the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC releases on June 21. Here’s what time the expansion will drop in your region.