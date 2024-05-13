GamingElden Ring

Shadow of the Erdtree enemy is giving players Bloodborne flashbacks

Shane Black
Bloodborne Garden of Eyes & new Shadow of the Erdtree enemyFromSoftware

FromSoftware showed off a new enemy coming in Shadow of the Erdtree, and it’s giving players flashbacks of Bloodborne.

While there was no mention of what this enemy is called, it was revealed in an X post by FromSoftware to tease the upcoming Elden Ring expansion.

The image immediately evokes some kind of resemblance to a Lovecraftian creation, which has the community flashing back to Bloodborne, another FromSoftware title whose design was heavily influenced by the famous writer’s works.

The Shadow of the Erdtree creature looks tall with paper-thin limbs. Its massive head looks to have glowing orange spots and small tentacles coming off of it. It’s everything that creatures like Cthulu are made of.

Elden Ring fans quickly pointed out this similarity, as one user commented, “Getting Bloodborne vibes from this mf!”

Another user in the comments likens this new design to that of the Garden of Eyes, an enemy that possessed a large head much like this one, though its head was largely covered in eyeballs. These enemies were known for their grab attacks that immediately dish out Frenzy damage, a status effect that caused huge damage to the player.

Others think this new enemy looks like the Winter Lantern from Bloodborne, another fearsome enemy that would quickly inflict Frenzy on a person.

The similarity in appearance to both enemies has players on edge as to what this new creation can do in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring does possess its own kind of Frenzy status effect called Madness, which can not only deal solid damage to a person, but also takes away their Focus Points and stops them from being able to use spells.

It’s possible that this monster will inflict Madness in a player if they are caught offguard by it. However, that is only speculation and there is nothing confirming this to be the case. The Elden Ring community won’t know exactly what this adversary can do until Shadow of the Erdtree officially releases.

Related Topics

bloodborneShadow of the Erdtree

About The Author

Shane Black

Shane is a Games Writer here with Dexerto, with a focus on first-person shooters, sports games, and just about anything else you can think of. He's worked with other sites like IGN, Dualshockers, and Gamepur, and possesses a huge passion for gaming.

keep reading
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC St Trina
Elden Ring
Highly anticipated Elden Ring character confirmed to appear in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC
Ethan Dean
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree possible boss
Elden Ring
Elden Ring Director says Shadow of the Erdtree DLC isn’t a definitive end
Ethan Dean
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: All Crystal Tears locations
Tristan Stringer
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: How to combat sleep
Tristan Stringer

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.