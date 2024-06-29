Elden Ring players blast Shadow of the Erdtree final boss as “unfun”

Those Tarnished who’ve braved the unforgiving Land of Shadow and reached the journey’s end in Shadow of the Erdtree had some strong opinions to share on the DLC’s last boss.

Elden Ring’s colossal expansion has been lavished with acclaim since it was released on June 21. This is despite discourse surrounding poor performance and initial confusion over how Scadutree Fragments fed into progression.

Adding another notch to that list of hot topics is Promised Consort Radahn.

A Reddit post drawing attention to famed player Let Me Solo Her’s difficulty dealing with Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss has opened up discussion on the topic.

Article continues after ad

Recurring complaints referenced excessive combo strings and the inability to make any mistakes as key issues:

“It’s really not a fun boss. Consort is just a mess. The frequency allotted for you, the player, to perform various actions, is incredibly small. I doubt I’ll ever come back to Consort in a subsequent playthrough.”

Article continues after ad

“Consort is the one and only time in the history of the games I’ve actually swapped my build. And it wasn’t because it was hard but because it was unfun.”

FromSoftware

Others singled out the second phase, in particular, as the primary pain point:

Article continues after ad

“Second phase is probably one of the worst things FromSoft has made in a long time. Just saying he can be beaten doesn’t make him a fun boss.”

“It’s comfortably the worst-designed boss they’ve ever done. It’s atrocious and unfun to fight. The first phase is fine, and if they’d just subtly added to that for the second half then it’d be great. But they didn’t.”

“Radahn/Miquella is one big AoE visual soup that’s so poorly balanced even at Scadutree level 20, it makes me surprised this is actually something FromSoft designed.”

Article continues after ad

If you’ve yet to take on Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss, it’s worth picking up as many Scadutree Fragments as possible beforehand. Yet to reach Promised Consort Radahn? Check out our guide on how to find every big bad in the Land of Shadow.