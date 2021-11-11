Everything coming in WoW Eternity’s End update: release date, New Zone, World Boss

The next installment of the WoW Shadowlands story and a ton of new content will arrive with patch 9.2.0, called Eternity’s End. Here’s everything we know, including its estimated release date, confirmed features, trailers, and more.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands has been out for nearly a year and players are really hyped for new content that will be added to the game.

That will be coming very soon as Blizzard announced the 9.2.0 Eternity’s End update that is set to add loads of content to the Shadowlands story.

From new zones and raids to tier sets making their return, Eternity’s End is the final chapter of the Shadowlands saga.

Advertisement

Let’s break down everything coming in the 9.2.0 update.

Eternity’s End release date

Get a first look at 9.2. #Shadowlands ✨ Learn about the First Ones

🌏 Explore Zereth Mortis

🏰 Siege the Sepulcher

🧙‍♂️ Preview new armor sets Full Video: https://t.co/tTqq9Tcx9o pic.twitter.com/9Wod39ZTnY — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 11, 2021

Blizzard announced that the next update will be Eternity’s End. However, the team said they will reveal the release date as we get closer to it.

For now, players need to wait for an official date but in the meantime, we can take a look at everything that is coming with 9.2.0.

Eternity’s End dev preview trailer

In their latest blog post, Blizzard gave an in-depth look at Eternity’s End.

The devs go into detail about the creation of Zereth Mortis and the zone’s long history.

What new content is arriving with Eternity’s End?

Sepulcher of the First Ones Raid

The Sepulcher of the First Ones is the new Raid arriving with the Eternity’s End update. Here, players must uncover the Jailer’s plans for domination by gathering the power of the First Ones.

Advertisement

Players will face multiple bosses including Zovaal, Anduin, and the Jailer. More details will be revealed later.

New Shadowlands Zone: Zereth Mortis

This patch will bring a brand new zone for players to explore and protect, Zereth Mortis. This was made by the First Ones as a place to create afterlives. This has created all things that exist in Shadowlands, Azeroth, and all other realms.

Read More: Genshin Impact Traveler skin concept wows fans with Inazuma outfit

While it is described as an alien environment, players will notice two distinct biomes a lush and a dry one. In the lush part, players can explore a vibrant area and even walk on water while in the dry part explore the beginnings of what life looked like in the realm.

Advertisement

Eternity’s End Automas: The Enlightened & communication

When the First Ones created Zereth Mortis, they left the Automa in charge to protect it and create afterlives.

One of the Automas are the Enlightened are brokers that have been on Zereth Mortis for quite some time. They see Zereth Mortis as a sacred place and take players to the center hub known as Haven.

The automa of Zereth Mortis speak in a musical language that players will not understand upon arrival. You will team up with an Automa in a new progression system to learn the language and uncover more secrete of Zereth Mortis.

Class Tier Sets return

Finally, the devs are excited to announce that tier sets are returning to the game. There are tons of classes in WoW and with the new update players will be able to collect class-exclusive armor sets.

Advertisement

The devs said, “Each set comes with powerful 2- and 4-piece set bonuses that complement your unique abilities.”

We will have more information and a full 9.2.0 patch breakdown as soon as Blizzard reveals that information.