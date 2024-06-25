WoW players think it’s time for the Horde and Alliance split to end in LFG

World of Warcraft was founded on the eternal conflict between the Horde and Alliance, the game’s two major factions. Things have changed over the years, however, and players think it’s finally time to be able to group up with their supposed enemies.

For those who aren’t familiar with WoW history, as time wore on, more existential threats emerged that required the Horde and Alliance to work together. This has softened the relationship between the two factions to the point where relationships are now peaceful (BfA notwithstanding.)

As such, many in the community feel that archaic restrictions that remain in place no longer make any sense. Specifically, LFG is still faction-restricted, with players only able to group up with allied races, unless they manually create the group and head over to the dungeon entrance.

In a Reddit post flagging the issue, one player highlighted LFG, as well as the inability to communicate with the other faction via text chat, as possible areas for change.

Many were quick to agree, with one saying, “Per Blizzard’s words, the motive for no cross-faction LFG is that players who don’t want to play with the other faction would be upset to find them randomly in instances.

“So, because 4 players in the world would be upset, we can’t do LFR, Random Heroics or Timewalking with our F&F or communities who happen to have characters on the opposite side. I hope they allow it soon.”

Another wanted to remove the division even further, saying, “I’d be fine with just doing away with the factions altogether. I have no problems with the masses of horde savages and would be fine sharing capitals, etc.”

One of the major issues that may emerge is faction-specific quests within existing dungeons. Other instances, like The Stockades, will play out entirely differently depending on which faction you are playing. This would need to be addressed before any major changes were made.

Despite community sentiment, the developer is yet to even intimate that a change like the one above is on the way. The War Within is set to release on August 26, and we certainly won’t see it at launch.