“Broken” WoW Shadowlands Valor Points bug is ruining items in 9.1.5

Following Patch 9.1.5, World of Warcraft players have experienced a Valor Points bug when trying to upgrade Mythic+ weapons in WoW Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft has struggled to maintain its playerbase ever since Patch 9.1, the Chains of Domination, was largely met with avid criticism.

Patch 9.1.5, however, was heralded as the saving grace that WoW needed. Tackling some of the game’s most irritating systems, as well as honing in on removing toxic players, there appeared to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the dedicated denizens of Azeroth.

Post-launch, however, there has been an ongoing issue with the game’s Valor Points, which aren’t working as intended.

Advertisement

WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.5 disables Valor Points

Valor Points are an essential part of the WoW leveling process, as they’re used to upgrade items that drop during your Mythic+ adventures.

At the moment, though, it appears this process isn’t working as players anticipated. Having submitted a support ticket to Blizzard support (and receiving no real response,) one fan has posted on the game’s official subreddit that they are “unable to upgrade gear” on the new patch.

“I have a 239 10/12 Girdle of Shattered Dreams,” they inform their support rep. “I have 410 Valor Points and can’t upgrade the belt to rank 11/12 242. The menu shows it is possible but I get an error, Item cannot be modified.”

Advertisement

They then clarify that, despite disabling addons and having all of the correct fundamentals, “the issue persists.” The comments section is awash with players echoing this, with one noting that “I had the same issue with two items yesterday,” while a second comments that they “still have this issue.”

Blizzard respond and promise to “resolve issue”

On Blizzard’s official help thread about upgrading items with Valor Points, a new addition has been made at the top of the guide as of 12 hours ago (this article was written at 12:21PM GMT.)

“We are aware of a current issue which is preventing players who have the correct rating from upgrading current season’s mythic gear and are investigating,” they write. “Customer Support does not have a workaround which can be provided. We apologize for any inconvenience while our developers work as quickly as possible to resolve the issue.”

Advertisement

Until the devs manage to solve this problem, it looks like Azeroth’s heroes will be forced to make do with their current gear. If this changes, though, we’ll be sure to update this page with the latest information.