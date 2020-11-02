WoW Anniversary event brings back fan-faves: Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, more - Dexerto

World of Warcraft has been around for 16 years now, and Activision-Blizzard is celebrating the occasion with an anniversary event that brings back some old bosses, a throwback battleground, and more.

It’s hard to believe that World of Warcraft has been around for 16 years. However, it released back in November 2004 and has been the pinnacle of the MMORPG genre ever since.

In that time, more than a hundred million players have stepped into the shoes of their characters and embarked on an adventure in Azeroth. World of Warcraft has grossed around 10 billion dollars, making it one of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.

To celebrate yet another anniversary, Activision-Blizzard is partying on with World of Warcraft’s 16th Anniversary event. It has everything from an achievement and a gift package to old bosses and battlegrounds. Here’s everything you need to know.

World of Warcraft’s 16th Anniversary achievement and gift package

The first thing players can obtain is also the easiest. If you simply log into the game between now and November 22, you will receive the World of Warcraft 16th Anniversary achievement.

But that’s not all. You’ll also receive a nifty Anniversary Gift Package in the mail. It includes the following goodies:

200 Timewarped Badges,

A Celebration Package item that increases experience and reputation gains by 16% for one hour.

A “Letter from the Timewalkers” item that will start a new quest leading players to either Orgrimmar or Stormwind.

Beyond that, Historian Llore and Historian Ju’pa will offer two daily quests players can complete to earn additional Timewarped Badges. The quests will involve answering WoW trivia or defeating classic enemies who drop classic loot.

Classic Bosses: Azuregos, Lord Kazzak, and Dragons of Nightmare

World of Warcraft’s 16th Anniversary event will also bring back some classic bosses. Players above level 30 can test their mettle against Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, and the four Dragons of Nightmare.

The bosses will appear each day and will drop some classic loot as well as 50 Timewarped Badges. However, keep in mind that their abilities have been slightly tweaked and updated.

Korrak’s Revenge: Return to Alterac Valley

Korrak’s Revenge is making a much-anticipated return. It’s a special event that throws players back into classic Alterac Valley. The nostalgic experience is one that many players will love. However, a bigger incentive lies in the spoils of war.

Read more: WoW Classic Naxxramas raid and Phase 6 patch dates revealed

Players who participate in Korrak’s Revenge will be able to earn the Alterac Valley of Olde achievement. They’ll also be able to earn two new mounts; the Stormpike Battle Ram (Alliance) and the Frostwolf Snarler (Horde).

New Vendor Items and Caverns of Time

Timewarped Badges aren’t all for show and tell. They’re a form of currency that players can trade in to acquire new bits and pieces from vendors, including gear.

What’s more, players can also gather their friends and enter the Caverns of Time to celebrate in style. They’ll be able to dance, hang out, play mini-games like Khadgar-ball Soccer, and more.

What time does it start?

World of Warcraft’s 16th Anniversary event started on November 1, which means it’s already live. However, don’t fret if you haven’t logged in yet. The event lasts three full weeks and ends on Sunday, November 22.

So, what are you waiting for? Log in now, grab your achievement and gift package, and join the celebration.