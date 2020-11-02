 WoW Anniversary event brings back fan-faves: Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, more - Dexerto
WoW Anniversary event brings back fan-faves: Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, more

Published: 2/Nov/2020 1:17

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
World of Warcraft 16th Anniversary event
World of Warcraft has been around for 16 years now, and Activision-Blizzard is celebrating the occasion with an anniversary event that brings back some old bosses, a throwback battleground, and more.

It’s hard to believe that World of Warcraft has been around for 16 years. However, it released back in November 2004 and has been the pinnacle of the MMORPG genre ever since.

In that time, more than a hundred million players have stepped into the shoes of their characters and embarked on an adventure in Azeroth. World of Warcraft has grossed around 10 billion dollars, making it one of the highest-grossing video game franchises of all time. 

To celebrate yet another anniversary, Activision-Blizzard is partying on with World of Warcraft’s 16th Anniversary event. It has everything from an achievement and a gift package to old bosses and battlegrounds. Here’s everything you need to know.

World of Warcraft 16th Anniversary event
World of Warcraft has been the number one MMORPG since 2004.

World of Warcraft’s 16th Anniversary achievement and gift package

The first thing players can obtain is also the easiest. If you simply log into the game between now and November 22, you will receive the World of Warcraft 16th Anniversary achievement.

But that’s not all. You’ll also receive a nifty Anniversary Gift Package in the mail. It includes the following goodies: 

  • 200 Timewarped Badges, 
  • A Celebration Package item that increases experience and reputation gains by 16% for one hour.
  • A “Letter from the Timewalkers” item that will start a new quest leading players to either Orgrimmar or Stormwind.

Beyond that, Historian Llore and Historian Ju’pa will offer two daily quests players can complete to earn additional Timewarped Badges. The quests will involve answering WoW trivia or defeating classic enemies who drop classic loot.

World of Warcraft 16th Anniversary event
Historian Llore and Historian Ju’pa will offer players daily quests.

Classic Bosses: Azuregos, Lord Kazzak, and Dragons of Nightmare

World of Warcraft’s 16th Anniversary event will also bring back some classic bosses. Players above level 30 can test their mettle against Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, and the four Dragons of Nightmare.

The bosses will appear each day and will drop some classic loot as well as 50 Timewarped Badges. However, keep in mind that their abilities have been slightly tweaked and updated.

World of Warcraft 16th Anniversary event
Azuregos is a world boss located in the south-eastern edge of Azshara.

Korrak’s Revenge: Return to Alterac Valley

Korrak’s Revenge is making a much-anticipated return. It’s a special event that throws players back into classic Alterac Valley. The nostalgic experience is one that many players will love. However, a bigger incentive lies in the spoils of war. 

Players who participate in Korrak’s Revenge will be able to earn the Alterac Valley of Olde achievement. They’ll also be able to earn two new mounts; the Stormpike Battle Ram (Alliance) and the Frostwolf Snarler (Horde).

World of Warcraft 16th Anniversary event
Korrak’s Revenge allows players to step back into the classic Alterac Valley experience.

New Vendor Items and Caverns of Time

Timewarped Badges aren’t all for show and tell. They’re a form of currency that players can trade in to acquire new bits and pieces from vendors, including gear.

What’s more, players can also gather their friends and enter the Caverns of Time to celebrate in style. They’ll be able to dance, hang out, play mini-games like Khadgar-ball Soccer, and more.

World of Warcraft 16th Anniversary event
Players can kick back and celebrate in the Caverns of Time.

What time does it start?

World of Warcraft’s 16th Anniversary event started on November 1, which means it’s already live. However, don’t fret if you haven’t logged in yet. The event lasts three full weeks and ends on Sunday, November 22. 

So, what are you waiting for? Log in now, grab your achievement and gift package, and join the celebration.

Call of Duty

CoD Mobile’s first Mythic weapon: Fennec Ascended release date & details

Published: 2/Nov/2020 0:46

by Brad Norton
CoD Mobile Mythic
Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is set to launch a brand new weapon rarity that goes above Legendary and we’ve got an early rundown of the first details for the upcoming Fennec Ascended.

CoD Mobile players have been treated to five unique types of loot since launch. Weapon’s scale from Common all the way up to Legendary with the latter being extremely hard to come by. Soon, there will be an even more shocking weapon tier to unlock.

Mythic weapons are on the way to the mobile experience with the Ascended drop right around the corner. While the Fennec has been available to unlock in its base form, you’ll soon have a new Mythic version to track down.

It’s shaping up to be the rarest unlock in the game, so if you see one in the wild it should feel pretty special. From when it becomes available to how it functions, we’ve got you covered with some early details.

CoD Mobile’s first Mythic weapon drop

The Fennec will be the first weapon in CoD Mobile to be given the Mythic treatment. Already known as a powerful SMG that you can dual wield in any multiplayer mode, the new tier looks to be another step up.

Cosmetic improvements is a big focus as the Mythic gun can be customized in a number of new ways. Trading out attachments is obvious but this weapon also appears to change color – perhaps with each sequential kill. 

From a vibrant orange to red and through to blue. This weapon can be made to feel like your own as the first-ever Mythic takes customization “to the next level.”

When will the Fennec Ascended be available?

While the announcement post itself hinted at a release date later in the week, the accompanying video locked in a solid time. The very first Mythic weapon in CoD Mobile will be live on Friday, November 6.

There’s currently no telling how this new rarity will be unlocked. While some cosmetics are locked behind Battle Pass Tiers, others can only be accessed through randomized loot crates. There’s even a chance that a specific Mythic pack is purchasable at launch. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as that information becomes available.

CoD Mobile mythic
The Ascended Mythic drop will soon be available in CoD Mobile.

As the first of its kind, a lot of questions still remain unanswered for the new weapon rarity. It will still appear as a basic weapon blueprint “at the surface level,” the developers confirmed. However, the new rarity provides all-new options for “bada** cosmetics.”

“Nothing about this is meant to alter gameplay balance or make you better competitively, but it is meant to make your item look unique, just like reactive camos or death effects.”

Be sure to start saving up your in-game currency to prepare for the drop over the next few days. The first Mythic weapon is sure to make a splash. After all, we already know how powerful the Fennec can be in the right hands. 