 New World of Warcraft: Shadowlands release date announced - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

New World of Warcraft: Shadowlands release date announced

Published: 29/Oct/2020 17:32 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 17:50

by Brent Koepp
world of warcraft shadowlands
Blizzard Entertainment

shadowlands

World of Warcraft’s highly anticipated Shadowlands expansion has a new release date. The announcement comes off the heels of Blizzard Entertainment delaying the major expansion in the beginning of October.

World of Warcraft’s next expansion Shadowlands was first announced back in 2019 during the annual Blizzcon event. However in October, Blizzard Entertainment shocked fans by delaying the project until an unknown date.

Now, the wait is over as on October 29, the developer revealed the content’s new release date. Players of the popular MMORPG will get to dive into the game’s new region in November.

wow shadowlands screenshot
YouTube: World of Warcaft
Players can finally jump into Shadowlands this November.

WoW Shadowlands gets new release date

The announcement was made on the official WoW Twitter account, where the developer revealed that Shadowlands would be dropping on November 23. The expansion was originally set to make its debut in October, before being abruptly moved back.

Blizzard also included a lengthy note from John Hight, the game’s Executive Producer, where he addressed the delay while also thanking the community for being patient. “Thank-you for your patience and support after we made the tough decision to delay the game. Today, I’m happy to share the expansion will be arriving November 23 at 3.PM PST,” it read.

The message further explained that the extra time helped them polish up the title. “We’ve used the time to further polish the expansion and shore up the endgame, including overhauling the combat and rewards in the Maw,” it continued.

The developer also revealed that they needed to overhaul the Covenant system, as player choice was taking too long to be noticeable. “Re-working the Covenant systems to make your choice more immediately impactful and have clearer long-term goals,” they said.

After a year of anticipation, WoW players will finally be able to step foot in the Shadowlands at the end of November. To celebrate its launch, the expansion will be getting a pre-launch event starting on November 10.

Blizzard also had another surprise up its sleeve for fans, and set a date of December 8 for the first raid, Castle Nathria. Subscribers of the MMORPG have a ton to be excited for, as 2020 will end with a major bang.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm