New World of Warcraft: Shadowlands release date announced - Dexerto

World of Warcraft’s highly anticipated Shadowlands expansion has a new release date. The announcement comes off the heels of Blizzard Entertainment delaying the major expansion in the beginning of October.

World of Warcraft’s next expansion Shadowlands was first announced back in 2019 during the annual Blizzcon event. However in October, Blizzard Entertainment shocked fans by delaying the project until an unknown date.

Now, the wait is over as on October 29, the developer revealed the content’s new release date. Players of the popular MMORPG will get to dive into the game’s new region in November.

WoW Shadowlands gets new release date

The announcement was made on the official WoW Twitter account, where the developer revealed that Shadowlands would be dropping on November 23. The expansion was originally set to make its debut in October, before being abruptly moved back.

Blizzard also included a lengthy note from John Hight, the game’s Executive Producer, where he addressed the delay while also thanking the community for being patient. “Thank-you for your patience and support after we made the tough decision to delay the game. Today, I’m happy to share the expansion will be arriving November 23 at 3.PM PST,” it read.

The message further explained that the extra time helped them polish up the title. “We’ve used the time to further polish the expansion and shore up the endgame, including overhauling the combat and rewards in the Maw,” it continued.

The developer also revealed that they needed to overhaul the Covenant system, as player choice was taking too long to be noticeable. “Re-working the Covenant systems to make your choice more immediately impactful and have clearer long-term goals,” they said.

After a year of anticipation, WoW players will finally be able to step foot in the Shadowlands at the end of November. To celebrate its launch, the expansion will be getting a pre-launch event starting on November 10.

Blizzard also had another surprise up its sleeve for fans, and set a date of December 8 for the first raid, Castle Nathria. Subscribers of the MMORPG have a ton to be excited for, as 2020 will end with a major bang.