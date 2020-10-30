WoW Classic Naxxramas raid and Phase 6 patch start dates revealed - Dexerto

Blizzard has officially announced when WoW Classic Phase six will launch, bringing with it the Scourge Invasion and the highly-anticipated Naxxramas raid.

The news that Naxx is coming is not new to anyone who plays WoW Classic, but a start date before the new year is big news indeed for players still running their way through Ahn-Qiraj.

Dexerto actually reported on a leak that claimed Phase 6 was coming our way in “early December,” and now that Blizzard has confirmed the patch will drop on Dec. 1, it seems like that was spot on.

While the Phase 6 patch will drop on Dec. 1, the citadel of Naxxramas won’t be open for raiding until Dec. 3 following the “Scourge Invasion” world event, which will see various undead mobs invading high-level zones like Searing Gorge and Eastern Plaguelands.

“The Naxxramaas raid and Scourge Invasion content will unlock at the same time for all realms in the world on December 3,” devs wrote on the official Blizzard forums. “With the content unlock, players can become attuned to Naxxramas by fulfilling Archmage Angela Dosantos’s requirements in Light’s Hope Chapel.”

That’s right, in order to get into the Naxxramas raid you’ll have to get attuned, again! The quest Angela gives you is pretty simple, and you can get all the Argent Dawn rep you need during the Scourge Invasion by clearing out mobs with your friends.

If you haven’t run Stratholme or Scholomance a million times to grind out rep, don’t worry, because there will be a ton available during the World Event, and since you have a month before release at the time of writing, there will be plenty of people grouping up for runs until release in order to get attuned early as well.

Interestingly enough, we already have a good idea of what’s coming in this patch content-wise, as Blizzard released the official patch notes on Oct. 28, just a few days before announcing the official start date.

The return of Naxxramas marks the beginning of the end of the WoW Classic run, with the Burning Crusade next up on the list. It’s been an absolute blast up until now, and with even more bosses and loot than AQ, which most of us are still working through, players will be plenty busy for a long time getting everything they want out of Phase 6.