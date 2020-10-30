 WoW Classic Naxxramas raid and Phase 6 patch start dates revealed - Dexerto
Logo
World of Warcraft

WoW Classic Naxxramas raid and Phase 6 patch start dates revealed

Published: 30/Oct/2020 20:18 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 21:01

by Bill Cooney
WoW Classic Naxxramas raid
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

World of Warcraft Classic

Blizzard has officially announced when WoW Classic Phase six will launch, bringing with it the Scourge Invasion and the highly-anticipated Naxxramas raid.

The news that Naxx is coming is not new to anyone who plays WoW Classic, but a start date before the new year is big news indeed for players still running their way through Ahn-Qiraj.

Dexerto actually reported on a leak that claimed Phase 6 was coming our way in “early December,” and now that Blizzard has confirmed the patch will drop on Dec. 1, it seems like that was spot on.

While the Phase 6 patch will drop on Dec. 1, the citadel of Naxxramas won’t be open for raiding until Dec. 3 following the “Scourge Invasion” world event, which will see various undead mobs invading high-level zones like Searing Gorge and Eastern Plaguelands.

WoW Classic Naxxramas start date

“The Naxxramaas raid and Scourge Invasion content will unlock at the same time for all realms in the world on December 3,” devs wrote on the official Blizzard forums. “With the content unlock, players can become attuned to Naxxramas by fulfilling Archmage Angela Dosantos’s requirements in Light’s Hope Chapel.”

That’s right, in order to get into the Naxxramas raid you’ll have to get attuned, again! The quest Angela gives you is pretty simple, and you can get all the Argent Dawn rep you need during the Scourge Invasion by clearing out mobs with your friends.

If you haven’t run Stratholme or Scholomance a million times to grind out rep, don’t worry, because there will be a ton available during the World Event, and since you have a month before release at the time of writing, there will be plenty of people grouping up for runs until release in order to get attuned early as well.

WoW Classic Naxxramas Patch Notes
Activision-Blizzard
Kel’Thuzad was the final boss in the original Naxxramas.

Interestingly enough, we already have a good idea of what’s coming in this patch content-wise, as Blizzard released the official patch notes on Oct. 28, just a few days before announcing the official start date.

The return of Naxxramas marks the beginning of the end of the WoW Classic run, with the Burning Crusade next up on the list. It’s been an absolute blast up until now, and with even more bosses and loot than AQ, which most of us are still working through, players will be plenty busy for a long time getting everything they want out of Phase 6.

Smash

Smash Ultimate DLC fighter potentially revealed amid accurate leaks

Published: 30/Oct/2020 19:40

by Michael Gwilliam
Challenger Pack 8 for Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Share

Fighters Pass Volume 2

A post from back in June that included a series of leaks such as a possible Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter has resurfaced after several things ended up being accurate.

In June 2020, an anonymous poster on 4chan claimed that Nintendo had been in talks with Falcom and NIS about a year prior. It stated that Trails of Cold Steel 3 and 4 were coming to the system, which had already been confirmed prior to the post.

However, it also claimed that Trails to Zero and Trails to Azure would be “announced soon.” On October 29, it was announced that the two titles would indeed be coming to Switch.

The leak also stated that Ys IX: Monstrum Nox would be coming to the West. This was only revealed on August 28, well after the post was made.

4chan Smash Bros leak
4chan
The leaker has a good track record.

Smash x Trials of Cold Steel?

Given how accurate the leak seems to be, it makes the possibility of Trials of Cold Steel Smash content look a lot more credible.

According to the leaker, “discussions were made around adding a character to Smash Ultimate” and those talks seemed to go over extremely well.

As for who the character will be, the leaker said it’s likely “pic related” or an adult Rean Schwarzer from Trials of Cold Steel. The picture accompanying the post is of Adol Christin from the Ys Games.

Adol Christin in Ys
Falcom
Could Adol Christin really be coming to Smash?

Additionally, they said there would be a Trails of Cold Steel spirit event, but the source didn’t specify if it would be tied to a fighter or not.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt, as just because a few things may have been right, it doesn’t mean everything will be. So, the Smash leaks may not in fact come true, but enough was accurate that it’s definitely worth acknowledging.

Fighters Pass Volume 2 in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
There are four slots left in Fighters Pass Volume 2.

It’s also possible that this just ends up being a Mii Fighter outfit and not a fully playable character – something that we’ll have to monitor in the future.

There are still four characters to come in Fighters Pass Volume 2 and it’s really anyone’s guess who they will be. With the likes of Minecraft Steve now in the fight, anyone seems to be on the table.