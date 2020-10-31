 Asmongold calls WoW Shadowlands & Naxxramas release dates “huge mistake” - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

Asmongold calls WoW Shadowlands & Naxxramas release dates “huge mistake”

Published: 31/Oct/2020 21:02

by Bill Cooney
Asmongold Shadowlands
Asmongold/Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Classic

Asmongold is one of the most popular World of Warcraft streamers on Twitch and while he’s looking forward to Shadowlands and Naxxramas, having them both come out within a few weeks of each other is a “huge mistake.”

Shadowlands is the newest expansion for Blizzard’s world-famous MMO, and we finally know now that Blizzard has it set to come out on November 23.

The Naxxramas raid is the latest content being added to WoW Classic on December 3, and it might be the most highly anticipated of all the reboot’s patches since the area has been unavailable following its destruction in the main game during the Wrath of the Lich King expansion in 2008.

While we’re definitely looking forward to both, the release dates are less than two weeks apart, which could end up killing the hype for the return of the classic content, according to Asmon.

Not only are they both coming out around the same time but the first raid for Shadowlands, called Castle Nathria, will go live on December 8, just five days after Naxx opens up.

“If Naxxramas is released in the middle of Shadowlands and the raid for Shadowlands, I’m worried the excitement is going to be buried in a way that it shouldn’t be,” the streamer explained. “It’s something people have been looking forward to for a long time.”

Instead, Asmon suggested Blizzard “leapfrog” Classic and Retail content to have updates for one happen during the other’s lull period, after everyone’s already experienced the new dungeons, got new gear, and all of that good stuff.

“I think that would give enough time for the Shadowlands content to run its course,” he suggested. “For the most part at about a month after Shadowlands, most people are going to put the expansion on maintenance mode and they’ll be looking forward to the next new thing, and why can’t that next new thing be Naxxramas?”

WoW Classic Naxxramas Patch Notes
Activision-Blizzard
Kel’Thuzad was the final boss in the original Naxxramas raid.

While a lot of players prefer either Retail or Classic there are plenty that like to play both as well, and having the releases so close together makes it so they’ll have to choose one or the other.

“I don’t really see the purpose and I don’t see the benefit of making them choose, why make them choose between getting excited over one game or another?” Asmon pointed out. “Why not spread out that excitement people are going to have for the game and make people excited for Retail, then make them excited for Classic, rather than make your own two hype periods compete with each other?”

As of yet, Blizzard still seems set on the announced release dates but they have listened to the streamer’s suggestions on Shadowlands earlier in the summer when changes he brought forward actually made it into an update for the Torghast dungeon.

Whether or not devs will listen this time around remains to be seen, but having both games work together instead of competing for attention does seem like it could make both much more successful.

Apex Legends

Respawn shuts down Titanfall 3 rumors – but there’s good news too

Published: 31/Oct/2020 19:52 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 20:09

by Julian Young
Respawn Entertainment

Titanfall 3

In the face of several recent leaks claiming that a new entry in the Titanfall series is in development, Apex Legends game director, Chad Grenier, has confirmed Titanfall 3 is not being worked on.

Over the last several months, data-miners have been hard at work uncovering Apex Legends secrets ahead of the highly anticipated Season 7 release, including information related to the new season’s vehicles, weapon attachments, and the new Olympus map and Horizon Legend.

In addition to the details surrounding the new content, several leakers reported evidence that Respawn developers were also actively working on the next title in the Titanfall series.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Season 7’s launch, Chad Grenier, Game Director of the studio’s hit battle royale, refuted these claims and said that Respawn has no new Titanfall games in the works.

No plans for Titanfall 3 confirmed by Respawn
Respawn Entertainment
Despite recent leaks, Respawn confirms Titanfall 3 is not in development.

No luck for hopeful Titanfall 3 fans

In the interview with Eurogamer, Grenier spoke at length about the new features and systems coming to Apex Legends with the release of Season 7, Ascension, on November 4.

Grenier specifically outlined the transition of Olympus from a Titanfall 3 concept to the third map being released for the BR. However, when asked about the studio’s plans for a new entry in the Titanfall series, the Game Director openly stated “nobody is currently working on Titanfall 3.”

He also spoke about the more distant future of the battle royale title, confirming that Respawn is working on content for five more seasons after the release of S7, and has plans for additional content beyond that.

No plans for Titanfall 3 confirmed by Respawn 2
Respawn Entertainment
With its Steam release, Titanfall 2 saw a surge in new players.

Apex Legends to fill the void?

Grenier’s confirmation that Titanfall 3 is not in active development pours cold water on leaks and rumors that it was in the works. However, in the same interview, Grenier mentioned that Respawn has plans to make Apex Legends more than just a battle royale, and that fans of Titanfall will be very excited about what is to come.

“Apex is in the Titanfall universe. So we’re always bringing things from Titanfall into Apex,” he said, highlighting Ash in the Season 5 quest. “So we get to bring a lot of the stuff that we enjoy in Titanfall into Apex. Looking at future seasons and animated shorts, and things that are coming out next year, I think any Titanfall fan is gonna be super excited.”

Apex Legends Season 7 picture
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7, Ascension, is slated for release on November 4, 2020.

While the Titanfall series is considered a classic FPS and maintains a dedicated core player base (with a recent Steam release providing a huge influx of new Pilots as well), Respawn has remained tight-lipped on their plans for the franchise since the initial release of Apex Legends.

While data miners may continue to find evidence of a new title in the works, Titanfall fans could be in for a long spell of disappointment in their wait for official confirmation from Respawn.