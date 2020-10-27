 WoW cosplayer's impressive Sylvanas gets Blizzard's seal of approval - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

WoW cosplayer’s impressive Sylvanas gets Blizzard’s seal of approval

Published: 27/Oct/2020 12:25 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 12:37

by Lauren Bergin
Sylvanas Cosplay
Cinderys_Art, Blizzard Entertainment

Sylvanas

One of the most iconic characters of the World of Warcraft franchise is Sylvanas Windrunner, the infamous banshee seen in the Shadowlands trailer. A cosplay by Cinderys injects some new life into the famous undead warrior. 

With the pre-patch World of Warcraft: Shadowlands launching on the 13 October, the buzz surrounding the game’s newest installment is beginning to rise. As we draw ever closer to release, there’ll likely be a host of new Shadowlands content to keep us occupied.

The events of Shadowlands take place after the Battle for Azaroth, and see players travel deep into the Shadowlands to thwart their undead nemesis; fan-favorite archer turned banshee Sylvanas Windrunner. The Shadowlands themselves have come to represent the game’s equivalent of the afterlife, and while intriguing, are clearly home to a plethora of new, dangerous enemies.

However, Parisian cosplayer Cinderys (Sonia Grillet) has helped to blur the veil between the real world and the WoW universe by creating a stunning cosplay rendition of the Shadowlands antagonist.

Becoming the Banshee Queen

At first glance, Cinderys could easily be Sylvanas – or at least an illustration of her. Framed against the murky background of the Shadowlands, Cinderys is adorned in corrupted high eleven armor sporting Sylvanas’ masterfully crafted longbow. Ash blond hair cascades down her shoulders, providing some welcome respite to the dark, shadowy surroundings. However, getting to this point clearly wasn’t easy.

In a series of WIP photos, Cinderys shows the step by step process that led to the creation of the iconic Dark Lady, with one image showing the incomplete bust piece that lies at the center of Sylvanas’ armor.

A second photograph shows some of the behind the scenes work that went into the iconic longbow. With the finalized product sitting next to a blueprint of how to build it, it’s proof of just how much work has gone into the creation of the famous weapon.

Hail to the queen

With 3,000 likes on the image alone, Cinderys cosplay certainly attracted attention. The cosplay queen shared a post on Instagram showing the Blizzard liked the tweet of Cinderys as Sylvanas. Cinderys’ excitement is infectious; seeing Blizzard respond to her cosplays caused a wave of appreciative fan comments and support.


Just in time for spooky season, Cinderys proves that even in these wild times we can dress up and lose ourselves a little. Sometimes it’s time to be queen, so it’s worth taking a leaf out of Cinderys’ book and putting some effort into our passions. After all, we have all the time in the world.

Cosplay

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer masters waterbending as Katara 

Published: 27/Oct/2020 6:34 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 6:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara Cosplay
Instagram: @lux_lisa / Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara

Avatar: The Last Airbender has many characters that fans wish existed in real life, but one cosplayer took matters into her own hands and became Katara herself with a mind-blowing cosplay.

Katara is one of the most beloved characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans are drawn to her kind and compassionate personality and the fact she’s more mature than the others. 

It’s no surprise, then, that she often acts as the mother of the group. Katara is the cornerstone that others fall back on throughout their trials and tribulations, and she always knows the right thing to say.

However, Katara is more than a typical matriarchal archetype.

She undergoes an incredible transformation as the series progresses. She learns and grows as a person, but she also masters water-bending and becomes one of the strongest characters in the show.

Still, despite all that, and despite being tested and pushed to the edge herself, she never loses sight of who she is. Katara remains true to herself, and the characteristics that define her never fade.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Katara becomes the most powerful water-bender in the show.

Unfortunately, words aren’t always enough to convince people how awesome a character is. Sometimes you need to see it to believe it.

That’s exactly what a popular cosplayer named lux_lisa_ has done. She teamed up with s.photography_b and together, they brought Katara to life in the real world — let’s just say, the results were absolutely stunning.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S. Photography – Sandy (@s.photography_b) on

Lux_lisa_ looks perfect from head to toe. Everything from the hair, the eyes, the outfit, the wrist-guards, and the pose is spot on. The photography is top-notch too. However, what makes this cosplay all-the-more special is the wonderful water-bending effect.

It’s hard to believe since it looks so good, but s.photography_b claims it wasn’t photoshopped at all. Instead, it was made possible thanks to a little help from some friends.

Two of them synchronized throwing buckets of water, while lux_lisa_ posed to her heart’s desire and s.photography_b snapped shot after shot. It was an awesome team effort and one that would make Team Avatar proud.

The cosplay and effect combination looks even more impressive in a second shot. It even includes what looks like an ice-cave in the background. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S. Photography – Sandy (@s.photography_b) on

Katara is one of the most popular characters in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Naturally, that means cosplays pop up left, right, and center and they’re all brilliant in their own right.

However, it’s hard to find one that captures the art of water-bending so elegantly. And it’s even harder to find one that does so without adding an after-effect on photoshop.

Still, as awesome as the effect is, let’s not take away from the fact that lux_lisa_ wore the outfit to perfection. At the end of the day, cosplays are more about the outfits themselves, and Lisa’s certainly was incredible!