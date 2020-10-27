WoW cosplayer's impressive Sylvanas gets Blizzard's seal of approval - Dexerto

One of the most iconic characters of the World of Warcraft franchise is Sylvanas Windrunner, the infamous banshee seen in the Shadowlands trailer. A cosplay by Cinderys injects some new life into the famous undead warrior.

With the pre-patch World of Warcraft: Shadowlands launching on the 13 October, the buzz surrounding the game’s newest installment is beginning to rise. As we draw ever closer to release, there’ll likely be a host of new Shadowlands content to keep us occupied.

The events of Shadowlands take place after the Battle for Azaroth, and see players travel deep into the Shadowlands to thwart their undead nemesis; fan-favorite archer turned banshee Sylvanas Windrunner. The Shadowlands themselves have come to represent the game’s equivalent of the afterlife, and while intriguing, are clearly home to a plethora of new, dangerous enemies.

However, Parisian cosplayer Cinderys (Sonia Grillet) has helped to blur the veil between the real world and the WoW universe by creating a stunning cosplay rendition of the Shadowlands antagonist.

Becoming the Banshee Queen

At first glance, Cinderys could easily be Sylvanas – or at least an illustration of her. Framed against the murky background of the Shadowlands, Cinderys is adorned in corrupted high eleven armor sporting Sylvanas’ masterfully crafted longbow. Ash blond hair cascades down her shoulders, providing some welcome respite to the dark, shadowy surroundings. However, getting to this point clearly wasn’t easy.

In a series of WIP photos, Cinderys shows the step by step process that led to the creation of the iconic Dark Lady, with one image showing the incomplete bust piece that lies at the center of Sylvanas’ armor.

A second photograph shows some of the behind the scenes work that went into the iconic longbow. With the finalized product sitting next to a blueprint of how to build it, it’s proof of just how much work has gone into the creation of the famous weapon.

Hail to the queen

With 3,000 likes on the image alone, Cinderys cosplay certainly attracted attention. The cosplay queen shared a post on Instagram showing the Blizzard liked the tweet of Cinderys as Sylvanas. Cinderys’ excitement is infectious; seeing Blizzard respond to her cosplays caused a wave of appreciative fan comments and support.



Just in time for spooky season, Cinderys proves that even in these wild times we can dress up and lose ourselves a little. Sometimes it’s time to be queen, so it’s worth taking a leaf out of Cinderys’ book and putting some effort into our passions. After all, we have all the time in the world.