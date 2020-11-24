World of Warcraft cosplayer is ready for Shadowlands as Valeera Sanguinar - Dexerto

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is finally here, and cosplayers have been celebrating in the build-up, but one has truly outdone herself with an incredible recreation of Valeera Sanguinar.

World of Warcraft has one of the richest lores and stories in video game history. It’s filled with unique characters in all shapes and sizes and has told their stories for many years.

Now, their stories will continue once again in the latest expansion, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, which is now live. It revolves around the actions of Sylvanas Windrunner, who has ripped open a portal to the Shadowlands.

It’s certainly a dark timeline, but players are thrilled to have been called back into action. However, it’s hard to find anyone more excited than maywedacosplay, a popular Russian cosplayer named Eva.

Eva celebrated the release of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands by doing what she does best, cosplaying her favorite characters. She’s cosplayed many World of Warcraft characters in the past, and the standard of quality has always been top-notch.

Now, she’s cosplayed Valeera Sanguinar, a beloved blood elf rogue who has never formally joined either Horde or Alliance.

“Glory to Sin’dorei!” she said, quoting one of the blood elves’ most famous lines. “What characters do you want to see in Shadowlands the most?

Eva’s cosplay is stunning from head to toe. The hair, make-up, and green eyes are on point. However, the real highlight has to be the sheer level of quality in the hood, chest-piece, shoulders, bracers, and leggings.

All the pieces have a perfect blend of crimson-red mixed with gold elven seams. They have infamous green Fel crystals slotted into them, which have a long history with blood elves.

It’s a phenomenal cosplay that deserves all the praise. Plus, the high-quality photography and after effects make it even better. It might even be her best one yet.

All in all, it’s added to all the excitement surrounding World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and gotten her fans even more keen to play.