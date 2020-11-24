 World of Warcraft cosplayer is ready for Shadowlands as Valeera Sanguinar - Dexerto
Logo
Cosplay

World of Warcraft cosplayer is ready for Shadowlands as Valeera Sanguinar

Published: 24/Nov/2020 7:23

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
World of Warcraft Shadowlands cosplay
Maywedacosplay / Activision-Blizzard

Share

Valeera Sanguinar

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is finally here, and cosplayers have been celebrating in the build-up, but one has truly outdone herself with an incredible recreation of Valeera Sanguinar.

World of Warcraft has one of the richest lores and stories in video game history. It’s filled with unique characters in all shapes and sizes and has told their stories for many years.

Now, their stories will continue once again in the latest expansion, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, which is now live. It revolves around the actions of Sylvanas Windrunner, who has ripped open a portal to the Shadowlands.

It’s certainly a dark timeline, but players are thrilled to have been called back into action. However, it’s hard to find anyone more excited than maywedacosplay, a popular Russian cosplayer named Eva.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands cosplay
Activision-Blizzard
Valeera Sanguinar is a popular character in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

Eva celebrated the release of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands by doing what she does best, cosplaying her favorite characters. She’s cosplayed many World of Warcraft characters in the past, and the standard of quality has always been top-notch.

Now, she’s cosplayed Valeera Sanguinar, a beloved blood elf rogue who has never formally joined either Horde or Alliance.

“Glory to Sin’dorei!” she said, quoting one of the blood elves’ most famous lines. “What characters do you want to see in Shadowlands the most?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva (@maywedacosplay)

Eva’s cosplay is stunning from head to toe. The hair, make-up, and green eyes are on point. However, the real highlight has to be the sheer level of quality in the hood, chest-piece, shoulders, bracers, and leggings.

All the pieces have a perfect blend of crimson-red mixed with gold elven seams. They have infamous green Fel crystals slotted into them, which have a long history with blood elves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva (@maywedacosplay)

It’s a phenomenal cosplay that deserves all the praise. Plus, the high-quality photography and after effects make it even better. It might even be her best one yet.

All in all, it’s added to all the excitement surrounding World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and gotten her fans even more keen to play.

Cosplay

Demon Slayer cosplayer melts hearts as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

Published: 23/Nov/2020 21:15

by Brent Koepp
demon slayer love pillar cosplay
Ufotable / Instagram: @kizilgunmelodi, @toyfromearth

Share

Demon Slayer

A Demon Slayer cosplayer went viral on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on Mitsuri Kanroji. The artist’s stunning transformation into the Love Pillar will leave fans of the hit anime in awe.

Demon Slayer’s debut in 2019 was explosive as the series has quickly become a worldwide phenomena. The anime is so popular that its first theatrical film Mugen Train is on track to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the beloved story by bringing popular character Mitsuri Kanroji to life. The artist’s insanely accurate portrayal of the fierce heroine made waves on Instagram due to how much she looks like the fierce warrior.

Crunchyroll / Ufotable
Mitsuri Kanroji is one of the popular characters of the hit 2019 anime.

Demon Slayer cosplayer’s real life Love Pillar

While the dark anime largely centers on the Kamado siblings, the last half of Season 1 heavily focuses on the fierce warriors of the Demon Slayer corps. These strong swordsman are called Pillars, and they are able to control their breath and unleash incredible powers against their foes.

Cosplayer Melodi Kızılgün went viral after bringing the Love Pillar Mitsuri to life with a jaw-dropping costume. The artist accurately depicted the character’s black and white Demon Slayer corps uniform, while faithfully mirroring her striking pink and green braided hair.

Photographer ‘toyfromearth’ captured Melodi posing with the heroine’s iconic katana, which has a blue hilt and pink hearts underneath the fabric. Recreating a scene from the show, she readies to slay demons with an incredibly detailed prop of Kanroji’s deadly weapon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melodi Kızılgün (@kizilgunmelodi)

Despite only being uploaded on November 22, the social media post already collected over 8.8k likes at the time of writing. Her gorgeous portrayal of the heroine made massive waves in just under 24 hours.

Demon Slayer originally made its debut in 2016 as a manga written by renowned Japanese writer Koyoharu Gotog. However, it exploded in popularity after studio Ufotable released its anime adaptation.

While there is currently no update on the show’s return, the movie Mugen Train is out now. The feature length picture bridges the gap between Season 1 and 2.