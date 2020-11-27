 Top 5 PvP Arena tips for WoW Shadowlands - Dexerto
Logo
World of Warcraft

Top 5 PvP Arena tips for WoW Shadowlands

Published: 27/Nov/2020 11:11 Updated: 27/Nov/2020 15:03

by Lauren Bergin
WoW Arena Shadowlands
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

shadowlands World of Warcraft

A major part of World of Warcraft is the arena, where you and your party can battle it out for WoW glory. Here are five tips that will help you emerge victorious in the newest expansion, Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft blends a lot of different things together: teamwork, mechanical prowess and strategic thinking. This doesn’t just apply to adventuring around the map itself, but also in one of WoW’s most famous places: the Arena.

Shadowlands presents players with a new opportunity to top the WoW Arena charts. Whether you’re Alliance or Horde, the competition is on.

So, here’s a few tricks to help you level up your PvP ability before taking on the instanced, deathmatch-style Arena.

Shadowlands-Bastion-Arena
Blizzard Entertainment
The arena might look pretty, but on the inside it’s deadly.

1. Level up your WoW knowledge

One of the key things about WoW is knowing your rotation., and what skills work best in a PvP environment. It’s pretty straightforward: the better you know the game, the higher your likelihood of coming out of every fight you take as the victor.

This is especially true if you really hone in on one specific class and character, maybe two at a push. Instead of learning a thousand different classes at a decent level, being an expert in one or two will you in a prime position to dominate.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event
Activision-Blizzard
Fancy being as strong as Nathanos Blightcaller? Make use of these tips.

2. Make use of addons

Addons are also an important part of improving your efficiency in WoW. Hotbar and UI-modifying addons, rotation aids, and damage meters are all things that will set you apart from others out there in the Arena.

However, game knowledge can only get you so far. Researching before you start to play is always a great idea, but one thing you also need to bear in mind are your teammates. We also have a handy guide that lists our 5 best World of Warcraft essential addons, ranked – so make sure to utilize that in stepping up your game.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Hotfix Patch
Blizzard Entertainment
Having addons is great, but friends are better.

3. Scout out reliable teammates

Having people to rely on in any game is important, but especially in the WoW arena. Knowing exactly what to expect from your team whether you’re playing offensively or defensively is the best way to really take on the best of the best that the Shadowlands has to offer.

One of the easiest ways to do this is by joining a guild. Utilizing the in-game Guild & Communities tab can aid you in finding that next new bunch to explore PvP with. Who knows, you might even make a few new friends out of it, too!

However, teamwork takes a while to perfect, so there’s a degree of patience required here, too. The first few fights might find you struggling to find your footing, but if you drop out immediately, you may miss out on amazing teammates. That leads onto our fourth point: attitude.

Sylvanas sneers at the Lich King in the Shadowlands cinematic trailer.
Blizzard Entertainment
Don’t use Sylvanas as your example of a positive attitude.

4. Adjust your outlook and communication

A big part of being in a team is your attitude. It may sound obvious, but a lot of players struggle to find good teams due to their outlook towards the game.

It goes without saying that one of the overarching issues here is being kind. If you’re a player whose accepting both of your own faults and of the mistakes other players make around you, you’re much more likely to find reliable colleagues. If you scream at players in chat, you’re likely to get kicked, and if you never take the blame that doesn’t bode well, either.

Instead of flaming the teammate who was maybe lacking, ask yourself how you could have helped resolve the situation. Communicate with them, coordinate your attacks better and take your time strategizing.

World of Warcraft Shadowlands Pre-Expansion Event
Activision-Blizzard
Teamwork is essential to your Arena success.

5. Be critical of your own plays

A great way of helping you and your team improve is by watching replays of your own gameplay. It sounds boring and sometimes it bruises our pride, but there are always things we can improve on.

Part of this is asking your teammates for their opinion, too. Maybe you stepped somewhere you shouldn’t and didn’t notice, but your teammates may have. Maybe you were going too aggressive when they wanted to defend. Being open to the constructive criticism of your teammates is going to help you progress much quicker.

Plus, having that open communication channel is something that everyone will benefit from. If you all take an inward approach to the game, you’ll be slaying the competition in no time.

So that’s it for our top five PVP tips that will help you dominate the Arena. They may sound simple, but give them a shot and see what happens. After all, you can only get better, right?

Cyberpunk 2077

Will Cyberpunk 2077 have multiplayer or an online mode?

Published: 27/Nov/2020 13:30

by Alex Garton
CD Projekt RED

Share

CD Projekt Red have previously confirmed a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode is on the cards, leaving many fans wondering how long it will take before it’s released.

Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably the most anticipated game of 2020 and fans are desperate to explore the bustling streets of Night City. It’s fair to say fans have had to be patient with the title; CD Projekt RED opted to delay the game multiple times to ensure it was a complete product at release.

Although this was disappointing, it’s certainly better than receiving the game in an unfinished state. Most can agree on that. Now, we finally have our release date set in stone for December 10 and it’s approaching fast.

A frequently asked question is if the title will include a multiplayer mode – and is so, when can we expect it? There’s no doubt Cyberpunk’s world would make for an incredible and unique multiplayer experience, and here’s everything we know so far.

CD Projekt RED
CD Projekt RED confirmed Cyberpunk multiplayer was in development back in 2019.

Will Cyberpunk 2077 have a multiplayer mode?

On December 11, Cyberpunk 2077 will release as a strictly single-player experience. This means there will be no multiplayer elements to the title and unfortunately, players will have to explore Night City on their own first of all.

Despite this, the good news is that a multiplayer mode is in the works for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED confirmed this on Twitter back in September 2019, and even revealed that free single-player DLC will also arrive after launch.

The multiplayer mode will be the key to the game’s longevity and lasting relevance. As seen with GTA Online, a fun online mode can develop a large and dedicated fanbase that continues to play for years after a game’s release.

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer release date?

As of now, CD Projekt RED has only confirmed that multiplayer is in development. Therefore, we do not currently have a release date for Cyberpunk’s online mode.

A good prediction would be late 2021 or early 2022 at this point, but as we know with CD Projekt RED, they prefer to take their time and release a finished product.

Fingers crossed, we don’t have to wait too long for Cyberpunk’s multiplayer mode. As for now, we’ve got an exciting single-player experience to get stuck into for launch and a futuristic world to explore. That will have to do for now.