WoW’s latest raid DPS rankings are actually near-perfectly balanced

In World of Warcraft, balancing DPS in the game’s raids is a difficult prospect, particularly considering the ever-increasing complexity of boss encounters. With that in mind, the latest stats suggest that the developer is doing an admirable job.

As reported by Wowhead using data from Warcraftlogs.com, every spec in the game is within 6.7 points of each other (aside from the Augmentation Evoker, which will remain an outlier thanks to its purpose in raids.)

There is more variance during boss encounters but it’s still well within an acceptable range. Leaving the Augmentation Evoker to one side, the Marksmanship Hunter scores a reasonable 83.59 in boss fights, while the Unholy Death Knight leads the way with 93.81.

Article continues after ad

The biggest movers from the previous week are the Outlaw Rogue and Survival Hunter, who rose 7 and 5 places, respectively. The news was less good for Marksmanship Hunter, which finds itself languishing 11 places lower than the previous sample.

Article continues after ad

As with all of these WoW data analyses, there are a few caveats to bear in mind. The specs that are generally considered weak usually won’t be played by top-tier Mythic raiders. This can have the knock-on effect of making their damage output appear worse than it is.

Both of the charts above relate to the 95th percentile, meaning the results may well be more uniform due to the ability of those included in the sample.

Article continues after ad

Amirdrassil looks likely to be the final raid of the Dragonflight expansion, as WoW barrels towards the release of The War Within later this year.