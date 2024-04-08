You’ve been playing Shadowheart wrong this whole time in Baldur’s Gate 3 but here’s what you need to do to fix it

Shadowheart is one of the more complicated party members in Baldur’s Gate 3, but if you play your cards right, she can be the most useful character on your team.

Let’s face it. Shart is never the focus of any party in Baldur’s Gate. We’ve all been in a situation where we really need Sacred Flame to hit only to be disappointed, or a moment where Turn Undead only succeeds against one out of five enemies. For a few too many players, the best thing Shadowheart does for them is using Guidance in conversations.

Clerics require a bit more brainpower than most of the other classes. If you’re used to the beautiful simplicity of Karlach and Lae’zel clicking on enemies repeatedly, you might be a bit intimidated by the smorgasbord of spells that late-game Clerics have to choose from.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, some players have pinned down the best way to use them, and most importantly, which ones you should never use. Ever.

Article continues after ad

One player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit suggested that players should avoid using Firebolt and Sacred Flame. While these are Shart’s only damaging cantrips, they don’t mesh well with her low intelligence (the stat, not her personality).

They also suggested that: “Weapon attacks are going to rely on strength or dexterity, neither of which are Shadowheart’s strong suit. Just because she CAN wield a weapon doesn’t mean its going to be the best option on her turn.”

Article continues after ad

However, don’t neglect the weapons she’s equipped with. Giving Shadowheart the right shield can give her access to strong reactions like Shield Bash, which can generate a ton of value in encounters.

In particular, try taking Spirit Guardians once you hit level 3. This gives Shadowheart a ton of AOE potential, and also frees her up to use more actions in future turns. Guiding Bolt is also a great alternative to the above cantrips if you’re looking for ranged damage while also providing support.

Article continues after ad

But whatever you do, just stop using Sacred Flame.