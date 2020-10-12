Origins and why Asmongold & Mizkif’s OTK WoW org will be different - Dexerto

On Sunday, October 11, popular World of Warcraft personalities Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand, Tipster and Rich Campbell revealed the new organization they had created: One True King.

Naturally, as some of the biggest names in WoW, fans flocked to the org and jumped into the member’s streams, with hundreds of thousands excited about the news.

With the announcement out in the open, Rich Campbell sat down and told Dexerto what went on to make OTK happen, including the hilarious stories of how he met his fellow co-founders and what separates them from other organizations that have existed in the past.

Obviously, one of the most noticeable features of One True King is that these guys who have created the brand are all good friends, both in and out of the game, and haven’t come together purely with the sole purpose of making a gaming or streaming team.

This is more than apparent as Rich explains how he met some of his fellow co-founders. The most well-known, of course, is Asmongold, who is undeniably the biggest name in World of Warcraft, and how he and Rich started working together is a genuinely funny tale.

After bringing Asmon on as his first guest of his Allcraft WoW podcast, the star allegedly finished their discussions by asking what time they’re recording next week. “Motherf**ker invited himself to be one of the co-hosts of the podcast,” Rich jokes, before adding: “I didn’t know at the time, that’s how I met one of my best friends.”

Similarly, Rich explains how Asmon later introduced him to Esfand, who he says he had an instant “did we just become best friends?” moment with, and that later snowballed into him meeting the likes of Mizkif and Tipster, who helped form the foundation of OTK alongside Rich and Asmongold.

This close-knit friendship is exactly what Rich believes differentiates OTK to other, similar organizations that have existed in the past. “One of the things with OTK is I want that experience to be something that we can create in the community, as well,” he says. “Just that idea of people coming together around games, and forming relationships that last in such a meaningful way, even without the game. The game is the background music for everybody to hang out.”

Needless to say, the organization has already garnered a great reaction from fans, so it will be interesting to see how OTK can grow going forward.