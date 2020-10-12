 Shroud explains why he won’t join OTK with Asmongold, Mizkif & Esfand - Dexerto
Shroud explains why he won’t join OTK with Asmongold, Mizkif & Esfand

Published: 12/Oct/2020 11:36

by Jacob Hale
Shroud on Twitch
Twitch: Shroud

Asmongold Esfand Mizkif shroud

Popular Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has explained why he won’t be joining the new ‘One True King’ streaming org with the likes of Asmongold, Esfand and Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo.

The group announced the launch of One True King, or OTK, late on October 11, alongside fellow popular World of Warcraft personalities Tipsout and former esports host Rich Campbell.

Asmongold said in the announcement video: “We came up with this idea of making an org, and building the org around our friends – building the org around friendship in general.”

Obviously, this started to raise questions among other streamers, with fans trying to figure out who else could be a good fit for the team.

As a result, shroud faced plenty of questions during his stream on the day of the announcement, asking whether he would want to join OTK — but his answer was a simple one.

After being asked whether he would join, shroud simply repeated “no,” clearly not enticed by the idea of it at all.

He did expand slightly, though, on the possibilities going forward. “Will there be some content I might be in with them? Sure.” he said. “Would I join? Realistically, probably not. It’s not something I particularly care for. Different path [to] what I want to go down.”

Shroud went on to mention that he finds it “interesting” how streamers all have different intentions and goals, despite being in the same field, so it’s likely that his aspirations and that of the OTK crew are just completely different.

Obviously, shroud didn’t completely rule out the possibility of creating content with the new organization, so don’t be surprised to see him crop up in their videos occasionally — but if you want him to formally join, you’ll end up sorely disappointed.

Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio shuts down rumors that her dog died

Published: 12/Oct/2020 7:44

by Brad Norton
Charli D'Amelio pet dog Rebel
Twitter: charlidamelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio

Social media has erupted with rumors that Charli D’Amelio’s dog had passed away recently, though the TikTok star herself was quick to shut down this line of thinking.

Having a ravenous fanbase can obviously have its benefits for internet celebrities like D’Amelio. However, they can also come with downsides; as fans hunt down any scrap of news on their favorite personalities, misinformation can spread like wildfire.

Tons of theories gain attention, and the TikToker often has to speak up about the more ridiculous conspiracies. Sometimes, these even come from other content creators as well.

The latest line of thinking that had to be shut down by D’Amelio revolved around her pet dog. A rumor began circulating that her dog had died.

Fortunately, she has since clarified that isn’t the case.

@dameliodogpackRebel came back around for it 🤎♬ Stop! Wait a Minute – Bruno Mars, Tik Tok

There’s no telling exactly where this rumor originated, but in the past 24 hours, fans have flooded D’Amelio’s social media with heartfelt messages. Her dog Rebel is completely fine, though almost every post for the past few weeks has been overrun with messages on the matter.

“RIP your beloved dog. I’m so sorry for your loss.” Her fandom was chiming in with a wave of support when thankfully, nothing had actually happened. “Rebel is very healthy and living an amazing life,” she confirmed in an Instagram comment.

As countless tribute posts and messages of condolence continue to pour in, D’Amelio finally addressed the topic. “If something that serious happened, I would make sure to tell you all when I was ready.”

She’s yet to upload a separate post on any social media platform to well and truly stop the rumor from spreading. However, this lone Instagram comment is still sure to do the rounds among her fanbase.

 

Obviously, the outpouring of support came with good intentions. Though it wasn’t needed as the family pet is safe and sound at home.

