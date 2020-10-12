Shroud explains why he won’t join OTK with Asmongold, Mizkif & Esfand - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has explained why he won’t be joining the new ‘One True King’ streaming org with the likes of Asmongold, Esfand and Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo.

The group announced the launch of One True King, or OTK, late on October 11, alongside fellow popular World of Warcraft personalities Tipsout and former esports host Rich Campbell.

Asmongold said in the announcement video: “We came up with this idea of making an org, and building the org around our friends – building the org around friendship in general.”

Obviously, this started to raise questions among other streamers, with fans trying to figure out who else could be a good fit for the team.

As a result, shroud faced plenty of questions during his stream on the day of the announcement, asking whether he would want to join OTK — but his answer was a simple one.

After being asked whether he would join, shroud simply repeated “no,” clearly not enticed by the idea of it at all.

He did expand slightly, though, on the possibilities going forward. “Will there be some content I might be in with them? Sure.” he said. “Would I join? Realistically, probably not. It’s not something I particularly care for. Different path [to] what I want to go down.”

Shroud went on to mention that he finds it “interesting” how streamers all have different intentions and goals, despite being in the same field, so it’s likely that his aspirations and that of the OTK crew are just completely different.

Obviously, shroud didn’t completely rule out the possibility of creating content with the new organization, so don’t be surprised to see him crop up in their videos occasionally — but if you want him to formally join, you’ll end up sorely disappointed.