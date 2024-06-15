WoW: Cataclysm Classic update brings major Horde Eye of the Storm fix

The release of World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic has been remarkably without incident thus far, and the previously divisive expansion has proved popular. Of the issues that have surfaced, Blizzard has rolled out swift fixes to address them.

The biggest issue of the lot has been a faction imbalance during Eye of the Storm PvP matches. This has manifested as the Horde side being awarded fewer resource points. Bizarrely, this only applied when three locations were under the Horde’s control compared to the Alliance in the same situation.

In a Blue Post on the official Blizzard forums, the developer confirmed that this and several other fixes have been applied to live servers. The complete list of changes is as follows:

Cataclysm Classic

Race change, faction change, and paid server transfer cooldowns were reduced to 3 days (was 30 days).

Magmaw will no longer fall backward during Impale, preventing players from doing damage.

Fixed an issue where the Horde team was getting fewer resource points per tick with three locations captured in the Eye of the Storm, than the Alliance team would in the same situation.

Improved combat logging of certain effects.

Death Knight Death Coil will no longer critically heal for 300% of the normal value, instead of the intended 200%.

Rogue Vendetta no longer persists on the target when the Rogue specs out of the talent.



Fixes continue to roll out across all flavors of WoW as Blizzard maintains more versions of the game than ever before. Season of Discovery is set to head into a final phase soon, with the developers promising a PTR soon.

The final phase of the seasonal experience is set to be the most exciting yet, and it may draw some players away from Cataclysm Classic when it launches in the next few months.