WoW Remix’s latest Bronze and power farm nerfed by Blizzard

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria has proved to be a hit with World of Warcraft players, offering players a fresh take on the beloved expansion. That hasn’t stopped players trying to exploit it, however, a particularly lucrative option has now been patched out of the game.

This exploit relates to the followers of Ordos, who can be found in the Ordon Sanctuary in the Timeless Isle. It involved players running around and killing them in a near-endless loop that saw them gain significant power and currency advantages.

In WoW Remix, the reason for this is twofold. First, the mobs drop raw Bronze and Threads, allowing players to quickly increase their wealth and power. The biggest reason to do this, though, was because they all had a chance to drop the Lesser Charm of Good Fortune.

This is a huge boon, allowing players to turn in the charms to reputation vendors in exchange for gear, gems, Bronze and Threads. All told, this allows players to earn tens of thousands of Bronze per hour if they can farm efficiently and without much competition.

Blizzard Entertainment

According to Wowhead, the mobs in this area no longer drop the Charm, rendering the farm relatively useless when compared with other activities. Players have now set out to find new options for those looking to earn huge volumes of currency.

This is not the first worthwhile exploit discovered by players, and it likely won’t be the last. The biggest thus far saw players farming Gulp Frogs on the Timeless Isle. These hyperspawning mobs proved so lucrative that Blizzard had to take retrospective action.

Players who participated saw some power removed from the Cloak of Infinite Potential. Those who didn’t have been awarded 40,000 Bronze from quests at Levels 50, 60 and 70. As such, it may be pertinent to remain cautious the next time one of these opportunities appears.