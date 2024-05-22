Blizzard may be trying to track down WoW Remix frog farmers

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria has proved hugely popular with the World of Warcraft player base, but there have been plenty of broken glitches and exploits. The most notorious of all of those could be about to land players in retrospective trouble.

WoW Remix transports players back to the beloved Pandaria expansion. The new time-limited event features an accelerated leveling cadence, new activities, and plenty of additional consumables to collect. At the end of it all, players will be able to transfer their characters over to Modern WoW.

As with any new experience, ingenious players have been finding ways to game the system. The biggest found so far was frog farming, which saw the community endlessly killing the amphibians on the Timeless Isle in order to earn the new currency – Bronze.

This method was able to generate tens of thousands of Bronze per hour, significantly ahead of the other most lucrative activities. Blizzard addressed the issue in a hotfix, but some updates could spell bad news for those who took advantage.

According to Wowhead, the following queries were included as part of the updates.

These lines suggest the developer is asking WoW Remix if individual players are frog farmers or not. Though this does not hit at potential action, there is little reason to attempt to identify players if changes related to those players don’t follow shortly afterward.

This could be anything from the removal of some currency to a temporary ban. The latter is unlikely, though we have seen similar broad-stroke actions when teams have used exploits to conquer raids in the past.