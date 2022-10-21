WoW players defend Warlords of Draenor as most ‘underrated’ expansion

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

A WoW player went viral after claiming players of the popular MMO didn’t know how good they had it when Warlords of Draenor was released.

Warlords of Draenor is one of the most controversial World of Warcraft expansions in the history of the nearly 20-year-old MMORPG.

The expansion, released in November 2014, raised the level cap from 90-100, introduced upgradeable garrisons, and massively improved many of the character models within the game.

Now, eight years since the expansion dropped, players now realize they didn’t know how good they had it.

WoW players reminisce over Warlords of Draenor expansion

User googlesomethingonce went viral after making a post to the WoW subreddit.

In the post with over 2800 upvotes, they shared a meme declaring they treated WoD “too harshly” after playing through both the Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands expansions.

While Draenor was harshly criticized at the time of release, WoW fans were naive to think it wouldn’t get much worse from there with both BfA and Shadowlands missing the mark for many dedicated WoW players.

WoW players in the comment section raved about how much they miss WoD.

One user said, “For me personally, the leveling in Draenor was among the best Blizz could give me, as was the visual design of the expansion and of course the phenomenal and spectacular soundtrack. Simply on a whole different level. Unfortunately, it had a few too many weaknesses.”

Another praised the addition of garrisons, “Garrisons and bodyguards were the best. I wish they went harder on invasions.”

A final WoW fan mulled over what the expansion could have been, “Garrisons should have been guild housing. Imagine the epicness of hanging out with your guild mates and gathering materials expanding your base. Such a missed opportunity. Just like a lot of things in WoD I guess.”

While Warlords of Draenor certainly wasn’t perfect, it had gameplay elements that could be built off of, but sadly, Blizzard Entertainment has declined to follow through.