Asmongold ‘savagely’ roasted by Blizzard President over WoW’s Mythic Raids

Asmongold has been pretty vocal about his thoughts on the current state of WoW. Blizzard President Mike Ybarra has seemingly fired back by calling him out in a Twitch chat.

Asmongold’s opinions on World of Warcraft are pretty well-known at this point. Despite getting his start by streaming the MMO, in recent years he’s largely turned his back on the game and frequently gives hot takes on the direction Blizzard has taken.

Moving away from WoW has given the prolific streamer more time to dedicate to other titles. Most recently, Asmongold praised FromSoftware’s Armored Core but was less than impressed with Starfield.

His most recent musings on WoW were clipped and added to his YouTube channel in a video called ‘Why World of Warcraft Needs a Reset’. When WoW heavyweight Maximum reacted to the video on Twitch, Blizzard President Mike Ybarra (Qwik) was watching along. He then jumped into the chat to seemingly disparage Asmongold.

In Maximum’s reaction stream, Ybarra chimed in with a single comment that stirred some controversy. “The problem is he can’t mythic or heroic successfully,” they asserted.

Maximum called the comment “Savage as f**k” but went on to discuss the validity of Asmongold’s takes on WoW given that he doesn’t main the game anymore. “I saw myself becoming out of touch when I wasn’t playing,” explained Maximum.

“I’ve only seen him do normal Raids when it comes out and then he just stops playing,” Maximum claimed calling the statement “kind of true”. WoW fans were quick to comment on the situation with many defending Asmongold.

“It’s crazy to think we live in a world where people think Asmon, of all people, has never done the actual endgame of WoW,” one user said. “His discussion on the current state has merit, and playing Hardcore will reveal a lot of that merit,” another responded.

Asmondgold’s criticism of Blizzard’s development for both WoW and more recently Diablo 4 has gained a lot of traction in conversations around the titles. The streamer and developer have been at odds previously but this incident is the most overt hostility Blizzard has shown.

Asmongold has not yet responded to the situation but Dexerto will be sure to keep readers updated on any potential back-and-forth.