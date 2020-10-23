World of Warcraft 22 October patch notes: Mage Nerfs & Demon Hunter fixes - Dexerto

The World of Warcraft 22 October Hotfixes sees some major changes to some of the game’s most popular classes alongside a host of other changes.

In the run-up to the highly anticipated release of the Shadowlands expansion, Blizzard have made several key updates to WoW Classic, as well as the Battle for Azaroth.

Between 14-22 October, there has been a range of different updates to the game, but some of the most important have been rolled out after 19 October. These changes include a whole host of alterations to some of the game’s most popular classes, items, quests, and bug fixes.

Class Changes

Some of the main changes these Hotfixes will implement apply to the games major classes.

The healing classes of the the game have been given significant buffs, specifically the changes made to the Priest’s ‘Atonement’ to increase the healing lower level characters receive from the spell.Also, taking the Priest with you on “Blade of Twilight” lets the player return to Whispering Woods using the Tirisfal Camp Scroll.

Healers aren’t the only ones who have seen some positive changes. The Demon Hunter has also seen a revision of a bug which decreased armor when using Demon Spikes while buffed.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Mage class has seen significant nerfs, with “Arcane Pummelling” losing 40% of its damage per wave and Vision of Perfection no longer proccing Rune of Power.

Headgun Changes

Another significant change in this hotfix appears on the Tactical and Blink-Trigger Headguns, whose cooldown on-use effects have been increased significantly from 30 seconds to 5 minutes. This makes firing those bullets a lot harder, and you’ll have to use them much more sparingly.

Trick or Treat?

As Hallow’s End dominates the game, players will be pleased to hear that the Hallow’s End Candy Bucket in The Veiled Stair now appears in all phases, offering treats to any passers by whenever they need them!

All this and more has changed in the World of Warcraft universe, so take a look below for more details.

Other Notable Hotfixes:

Achievements

The Will of the Emperor encounter special ability, Opportunistic Strike, is obtainable once again for completing the achievement Show Me Your Moves!

Characters

The Character Transfer gold limit for characters level 40-49 has increased to 250,000 gold.

Class Changes

Death Knight Unholy The additional Shadow damage from Soul Reaper’s (Talent) explosion is now correctly affected by Mastery.

Druid Balance Damage caused by Starfall will break the caster out of stealth.

Priest Shadow Spiteful Apparitions (Azerite Trait) damage reduced by 34%. Whispers of the Damned (Azerite Trait) Insanity generation reduced by 50%.

Warlock General Unstable Affliction’s damage dealt when it is dispelled has been reduced by 35%.



Dungeons and Raids

Ny’alotha, the Waking City N’Zoth the Corruptor Fixed an issue where Basher Tentacles would cast Void Lash more frequently on all difficulties. Vexiona Fixed an issue that occasionally caused Vexiona to not follow her target.



Utgarde Pinnacle King Ymiron Dark Slash now deals appropriate damage on Normal difficulty.



Items and Rewards

Many Burning Crusade gems have had their stats updated to the correct numbers.

Island Expeditions

Resolved an issue that prevented Azerite Extractors from functioning correctly.

Pet Battles

The Sun Darter Hatchling is obtainable once again. Happy hunting!

Player versus Player

Fixed an issue where some Gladiator mounts were not accessible across the account.

The Conquest limit has been increased and players can once again progress on their Weekly Conquest reward.

Quests