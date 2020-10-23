World of Warcraft 22 October patch notes: Mage Nerfs & Demon Hunter fixes - Dexerto

The World of Warcraft 22 October Hotfixes sees some major changes to some of the game’s most popular classes alongside a host of other changes.
In the run-up to the highly anticipated release of the Shadowlands expansion, Blizzard have made several key updates to WoW Classic, as well as the Battle for Azaroth.
Between 14-22 October, there has been a range of different updates to the game, but some of the most important have been rolled out after 19 October. These changes include a whole host of alterations to some of the game’s most popular classes, items, quests, and bug fixes.
Class Changes
Some of the main changes these Hotfixes will implement apply to the games major classes.
The healing classes of the the game have been given significant buffs, specifically the changes made to the Priest’s ‘Atonement’ to increase the healing lower level characters receive from the spell.Also, taking the Priest with you on “Blade of Twilight” lets the player return to Whispering Woods using the Tirisfal Camp Scroll.
Healers aren’t the only ones who have seen some positive changes. The Demon Hunter has also seen a revision of a bug which decreased armor when using Demon Spikes while buffed.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Mage class has seen significant nerfs, with “Arcane Pummelling” losing 40% of its damage per wave and Vision of Perfection no longer proccing Rune of Power.
Headgun Changes
Another significant change in this hotfix appears on the Tactical and Blink-Trigger Headguns, whose cooldown on-use effects have been increased significantly from 30 seconds to 5 minutes. This makes firing those bullets a lot harder, and you’ll have to use them much more sparingly.
Trick or Treat?
As Hallow’s End dominates the game, players will be pleased to hear that the Hallow’s End Candy Bucket in The Veiled Stair now appears in all phases, offering treats to any passers by whenever they need them!
All this and more has changed in the World of Warcraft universe, so take a look below for more details.
Other Notable Hotfixes:
Achievements
- The Will of the Emperor encounter special ability, Opportunistic Strike, is obtainable once again for completing the achievement Show Me Your Moves!
Characters
- The Character Transfer gold limit for characters level 40-49 has increased to 250,000 gold.
Class Changes
- Death Knight
- Unholy
- The additional Shadow damage from Soul Reaper’s (Talent) explosion is now correctly affected by Mastery.
- Unholy
- Druid
- Balance
- Damage caused by Starfall will break the caster out of stealth.
- Balance
- Priest
- Shadow
- Spiteful Apparitions (Azerite Trait) damage reduced by 34%.
- Whispers of the Damned (Azerite Trait) Insanity generation reduced by 50%.
- Shadow
- Warlock
- General
-
- Unstable Affliction’s damage dealt when it is dispelled has been reduced by 35%.
-
- General
Dungeons and Raids
- Ny’alotha, the Waking City
- N’Zoth the Corruptor
- Fixed an issue where Basher Tentacles would cast Void Lash more frequently on all difficulties.
- Vexiona
- Fixed an issue that occasionally caused Vexiona to not follow her target.
- N’Zoth the Corruptor
- Utgarde Pinnacle
- King Ymiron
- Dark Slash now deals appropriate damage on Normal difficulty.
- King Ymiron
Items and Rewards
- Many Burning Crusade gems have had their stats updated to the correct numbers.
Island Expeditions
- Resolved an issue that prevented Azerite Extractors from functioning correctly.
Pet Battles
- The Sun Darter Hatchling is obtainable once again. Happy hunting!
Player versus Player
- Fixed an issue where some Gladiator mounts were not accessible across the account.
- The Conquest limit has been increased and players can once again progress on their Weekly Conquest reward.
Quests
- After completing “An End to Beginnings”, the instructions have been clarified on how to unlock the Timewalking Campaign for players that have already leveled a character before.
- Players who are eligible to visit Nazjatar will no longer be prompted upon log in to start the quests, “The Warchief’s Order” or “The Wolf’s Offensive”. Instead, players can begin their journey to Nazjatar by starting the quest, “Send the Fleet”, by speaking to Nathanos or Genn Greymane.
- Players who have started the Battle for Azeroth introduction are now able to complete “The Legion Returns” and any remaining Legion introduction content.
- Nathanos is visible once again for Horde players to turn in “The Battle for Lordaeron”.
- Fixed an issue where Alliance players were unable to pick up “Tides of War” from Hero’s Herald.
- Reduced the difficulty of the enemies in the Alliance quest “Fairwind’s “Friends”’.
- Sylvanas Windrunner should now be present in Grommash Hold if you have quests to turn in to her while you’re also in the middle of the Vulpera Allied Race questline. Shhh… Don’t tell Tyrande.
- You’ll now be ported back onto the ship if you accidentally fall off during the Horde quest “Paint it Red” and Alliance quest “Unleash Hell”.