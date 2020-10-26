 World of Warcraft cosplayer goes viral with stunning Shandris Feathermoon cosplay - Dexerto
World of Warcraft cosplayer goes viral as stunning Shandris Feathermoon

Published: 26/Oct/2020 7:09

by Isaac McIntyre
Blizzard / Instagram: Tsuki Iseki

A World of Warcraft cosplayer has gone viral for her perfect Shandris cosplay, which has left the WoW fandom stunned. The talented model “wouldn’t look out of place in the next Warcraft movie,” she looks that much like the night elf!

With deep lore, a massive fantasy world brimming with colorful characters, and plenty of heroes and villains on both sides, World of Warcraft is one of the most popular franchises to cosplay in the costume-making community.

WoW cosplayers will often turn to the game’s most iconic characters, from sorceress Jaina Proudmoore to the treacherous Sylvanas Windrunner ⁠— who will be the main antagonist for Shadowlands ⁠— others choose their own favorites.

That’s exactly what Polish cosplayer Tsuki Iseki did with her Shandris cosplay.

Tsuki debuted her take on the Alliance night elf on Oct. 9, before posting it on Twitter, Reddit, and Instagram at the end of the month. The outfit, which we have to admit is one of the best we’ve seen, was an instant hit with the WoW fandom.

Shandris is a strong Alliance night elf who fights for High Priestess Tyrande Whisperwind.

Tsuki’s cosplay captured Shandris Feathermoon perfectly; she wore the night elf warrior’s blue and gold armor, and thigh-high brown boots. There were green gems encrusted across the cosplay, and a quiver on Tsuki’s back in the photoshoot.

The Polish model added much of the detail in her face too. She donned a long blue wig, and put on two long elvish ears to part her locks. Finally, she added long eyebrows ⁠— iconic on a number of WoW elves ⁠— and put in yellow contacts to complete the look.

Tsuki also rubbed in shiny body spray, to “set her dyed skin aglow.”

There was one last thing she needed for her Shandris cosplay though. Feathermoon is never without her trusty bow, and Tsuki made sure she had an intricately carved one to wield while in the forest for her October photoshoot.

 

The Shandris cosplay was certainly popular in the World of Warcraft fandom too; Tsuki’s post on /r/cosplay netted more than 3,000 upvotes and comments in just two days, while a separate post on /r/wow raked in just over 1,000 more.

“This one wasn’t as complicated as some of the others I’ve made, but I made sure to include lots of details!” Tsuki told Dexerto after posting the cosplay.

“My favorite part, as always, was painting and weathering all her fabrics.”

“I decided to create something of mine with a combination of Shandris’ old design from her World of Warcraft figurine and a model made by an artist called Daerone at DeviantArt,” she explained. “I have to say that I really like the outcome.”

 

Tsuki admitted she chose Shandris for two reasons. One, she plays night elves in WoW. And two, she loves characters that aren’t as popular; especially Shandris: “I like her a lot. Her design, her lore… she’s just so cool for sure!”

This certainly isn’t Tsuki’s last time in Azeroth either. She’s already working on a Tyrande Whisperwind cosplay next, and wants to make an Onyxia outfit.

“I’m already putting together my design for Onyxia, which I want to debut at BlizzCon! At least, I’ll see how it goes. Hopefully I get to the final!”

