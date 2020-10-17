Valorant First Strike: streams, schedule, format - Dexerto

Riot are now taking the reins with Valorant esports. First Strike marks Riot’s intentions of taking over the game, after giving community organizers the chance to give players a taste. There’s more on the line than ever before too.

We’ve had a taste of what Valorant esports could look like with the Ignition Series. Now, Riot are looking to up the ante to make sure Valorant sticks around for the years to come.

First Strike comes just months after the game’s release, and it’ll be Riot’s first endeavor operating the game’s esports scene directly. While there’s still community involvement, Riot are taking the reins.

It marks a shift towards a more League of Legends-style model of esports than the CS:GO-style of community tournament organizers. Whether this means regional leagues are down the line is anyone’s guess, but it’s a big step forward for any aspiring pros.

Here’s what you need to know about Valorant First Strike, from the regional events, how to enter if you are keen, as well as keeping track of the big winners across the world.

What is Valorant First Strike?

First Strike is a new global tournament series for Valorant. It will be organized and operated by Riot themselves, a change from the format they did for the Ignition Series.

Events will take place across the globe, with regions being divided up into major and minor. Major regions will get bigger prize pools and events, while smaller nations will still be supported as minor regions.

“First Strike will provide our thriving competitive ecosystem with the platform to showcase their greatness, build regional legacy, and a foundation that will support the esport for years to come,” Senior Director of Esports Whalen Rozelle told players.

Valorant First Strike rules

There’s a few rules you need to follow if you want to take part in Valorant First Strike. First of all, some requirements: you have to be aged 16 or above, and have a rank of Immortal 1 or higher.

Teams also have to be made up primarily of players local to their respective regions. Three of the five members of each team must be local to each respective region they are playing First Strike in.

Valorant First Strike stream

While there are many regions, you can find all of the First Strike streams in one uniform place ⁠— on the official Valorant account. Individual regions will also have their respective events streamed on different accounts, depending on who Riot has licensed to run the event.

We’ve embedded the main stream below.

Valorant First Strike format

Each First Strike event will feature open qualifiers which lead into regional finals. Any team that meets the requirements are able to sign up and test their mettle to fight their way to the top.

The open qualifiers vary from region to region, but for the most part the open qualifiers will involve single-elimination, best-of-one brackets to help find the top eight teams in each region.

Once the top eight are decided, they’ll be sent off into a regional final across four days ⁠— December 3 to 6. From here, only one will be crowned the First Strike champion, taking away all of the regional bragging rights.

First Strike will take place across these regions:

North America (Major)

Europe (Major)

Korea (Major)

Latin America (Major)

CIS (Minor)

Turkey (Minor)

Japan (Minor)

Asia Pacific (Minor)

Oceania (Minor)

Brazil (Minor)

Valorant First Strike events schedule

Qualifiers for First Strike will be starting in late October, although not all regions have locked their dates in. This will lead into the regional finals in December.

We’ve listed the currently known qualifiers, schedules, and results below. Once more information is made available, we will let you know.

First Strike: Europe

Open Qualifiers: November 9 to 22, four in total. Top 16 teams from each Open Qualifier will progress to Play-Ins. Top 16 teams from Play-Ins will progress to Playoffs. Top 8 teams in Playoffs will progress to Regional Finals.

November 9 to 22, four in total. Regional Finals: December 3 to 6

More information can be found here.

First Strike: Brazil

Open Qualifiers: October 17 to November 8. Four in total. Top 8 in each will qualify for Closed Qualifier. Open Qualifier 1: October 17 and 18 Open Qualifier 2: October 24 and 15 Open Qualifier 3: October 31 and November 1 Open Qualifier 4: November 7 and 8

October 17 to November 8. Four in total. Top 8 in each will qualify for Closed Qualifier. Closed Qualifier: November 14 and 15

November 14 and 15 Regional Finals: December 3 to 6

More information can be found here.

First Strike: Korea

Open Qualifiers: October 6 to 28. Four in total. Top 24 teams across all Qualifiers will make Closed Qualifier. Open Qualifier 1: October 6 and 7 Open Qualifier 2: October 13 and 14 Open Qualifier 3: October 20 and 21 Open Qualifier 4: October 27 and 28

October 6 to 28. Four in total. Top 24 teams across all Qualifiers will make Closed Qualifier. Closed Qualifier: November 22

November 22 Regional Finals: December 3 to 6

More information can be found here.

First Strike: Oceania

Prize Pool: $20,000 AUD

$20,000 AUD Open Qualifier 1: Saturday October 24 and Sunday October 25

Saturday October 24 and Sunday October 25 Open Qualifier 2: Saturday October 31 and Sunday November 1

Saturday October 31 and Sunday November 1 Rise of Valour: November 14 to 29. Top 32 teams from Open Qualifiers.

November 14 to 29. Top 32 teams from Open Qualifiers. Regional Finals: December 3 to 6.

More information can be found here.