 Valorant First Strike: streams, schedule, format - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant First Strike: streams, schedule, format

Published: 17/Oct/2020 6:41

by Andrew Amos
Valorant First Strike header
Riot Games

First Strike

Riot are now taking the reins with Valorant esports. First Strike marks Riot’s intentions of taking over the game, after giving community organizers the chance to give players a taste. There’s more on the line than ever before too.

We’ve had a taste of what Valorant esports could look like with the Ignition Series. Now, Riot are looking to up the ante to make sure Valorant sticks around for the years to come.

First Strike comes just months after the game’s release, and it’ll be Riot’s first endeavor operating the game’s esports scene directly. While there’s still community involvement, Riot are taking the reins.

It marks a shift towards a more League of Legends-style model of esports than the CS:GO-style of community tournament organizers. Whether this means regional leagues are down the line is anyone’s guess, but it’s a big step forward for any aspiring pros.

Here’s what you need to know about Valorant First Strike, from the regional events, how to enter if you are keen, as well as keeping track of the big winners across the world.

What is Valorant First Strike?

First Strike is a new global tournament series for Valorant. It will be organized and operated by Riot themselves, a change from the format they did for the Ignition Series.

Events will take place across the globe, with regions being divided up into major and minor. Major regions will get bigger prize pools and events, while smaller nations will still be supported as minor regions.

“First Strike will provide our thriving competitive ecosystem with the platform to showcase their greatness, build regional legacy, and a foundation that will support the esport for years to come,” Senior Director of Esports Whalen Rozelle told players.

Icebox in Valorant
Riot Games
Icebox could be in play for the First Strike regional finals.

Valorant First Strike rules

There’s a few rules you need to follow if you want to take part in Valorant First Strike. First of all, some requirements: you have to be aged 16 or above, and have a rank of Immortal 1 or higher.

Teams also have to be made up primarily of players local to their respective regions. Three of the five members of each team must be local to each respective region they are playing First Strike in.

Valorant First Strike stream

While there are many regions, you can find all of the First Strike streams in one uniform place ⁠— on the official Valorant account. Individual regions will also have their respective events streamed on different accounts, depending on who Riot has licensed to run the event.

We’ve embedded the main stream below.

Valorant First Strike format

Each First Strike event will feature open qualifiers which lead into regional finals. Any team that meets the requirements are able to sign up and test their mettle to fight their way to the top.

The open qualifiers vary from region to region, but for the most part the open qualifiers will involve single-elimination, best-of-one brackets to help find the top eight teams in each region.

Once the top eight are decided, they’ll be sent off into a regional final across four days ⁠— December 3 to 6. From here, only one will be crowned the First Strike champion, taking away all of the regional bragging rights.

First Strike will take place across these regions:

  • North America (Major)
  • Europe (Major)
  • Korea (Major)
  • Latin America (Major)
  • CIS (Minor)
  • Turkey (Minor)
  • Japan (Minor)
  • Asia Pacific (Minor)
  • Oceania (Minor)
  • Brazil (Minor)

Valorant First Strike events schedule

Qualifiers for First Strike will be starting in late October, although not all regions have locked their dates in. This will lead into the regional finals in December.

We’ve listed the currently known qualifiers, schedules, and results below. Once more information is made available, we will let you know.

First Strike: Europe

Valorant First Strike Europe format

  • Open Qualifiers: November 9 to 22, four in total.
    • Top 16 teams from each Open Qualifier will progress to Play-Ins.
    • Top 16 teams from Play-Ins will progress to Playoffs.
    • Top 8 teams in Playoffs will progress to Regional Finals.
  • Regional Finals: December 3 to 6

More information can be found here.

First Strike: Brazil

  • Open Qualifiers: October 17 to November 8. Four in total. Top 8 in each will qualify for Closed Qualifier.
    • Open Qualifier 1: October 17 and 18
    • Open Qualifier 2: October 24 and 15
    • Open Qualifier 3: October 31 and November 1
    • Open Qualifier 4: November 7 and 8
  • Closed Qualifier: November 14 and 15
  • Regional Finals: December 3 to 6

More information can be found here.

First Strike: Korea

  • Open Qualifiers: October 6 to 28. Four in total. Top 24 teams across all Qualifiers will make Closed Qualifier.
    • Open Qualifier 1: October 6 and 7
    • Open Qualifier 2: October 13 and 14
    • Open Qualifier 3: October 20 and 21
    • Open Qualifier 4: October 27 and 28
  • Closed Qualifier: November 22
  • Regional Finals: December 3 to 6

More information can be found here.

First Strike: Oceania

  • Prize Pool: $20,000 AUD
  • Open Qualifier 1: Saturday October 24 and Sunday October 25
  • Open Qualifier 2: Saturday October 31 and Sunday November 1
  • Rise of Valour: November 14 to 29. Top 32 teams from Open Qualifiers.
  • Regional Finals: December 3 to 6.

More information can be found here.

Fortnite

How to watch Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Stream, schedule, format

Published: 16/Oct/2020 13:17 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 13:29

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite Trios characters for FNCS Season 4.
Riot Games

FNCS

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back for Chapter 2 Season 4, with a return to the beloved Trios format that fans have been clamoring to see make a return. With the tournament now underway, here’s everything you’ll need to make sure you catch all of the action.

FNCS has made its return to trios in Season 4 for the first time since the inaugural Season X event. While it has been a pretty poorly kept secret, there are some changes to the format from when it last appeared in August 2019.

With qualifiers now completed, we’re heading into the main stage of the FNCS Season 4 event, with a full month of competitive Fortnite on the way featuring some of the biggest names in the game competing for their cut of the prize money.

FNCS Season 4 format

FNCS Season 4 has returned to the Trios format that has been used in the past, and is arguably the most popular competitive format in the tournament’s history, with past events filled with massive plays and huge battles that make for the ultimate Fortnite viewing experience.

Advertisement

As always, FNCS runs on a points-based scoring system, with your final placement in matches contributing to your overall score at the end of the weekend. Those who manage to win a game will receive 25 points as their reward, with the values decreasing incrementally down to 17th place, with anyone finishing below that scoring nothing. There are points for finding eliminations though, so players will be on the lookout for enemies to wipe out and add to their tally.

FNCS scoring system

  • Victory Royale: 25 Points
  • 2nd: 20 Points
  • 3rd: 16 Points
  • 4th: 14 Points
  • 5th: 13 Points
  • 6th: 12 Points
  • 7th: 11 Points
  • 8th: 10 Points
  • 9th: 9 Points
  • 10th: 8 Points
  • 11th: 7 Points
  • 12th: 6 Points
  • 13th: 5 Points
  • 14th 4 Points
  • 15th: 3 Points
  • 16th: 2 Points
  • 17th: 1 Point
  • Each Elimination: 1 Point

FNCS will be running in all the same regions it has been for the last few seasons: NA-West, NA-East, South American, EU, Middle East, Asia, and OCE, with the competition running on PC and consoles.

FNCS Season 4 will feature three weeks of qualifiers, with the top 15 teams from each week qualifying for the Grand Finals, who will be joined by the 87 teams with the highest cumulative points over the three qualifying rounds, with up to 132 teams competing in the Grand Finals on October 29.

FNCS stream

As always, Epic Games will be hosting their own broadcast for the FNCS Season 4 events, complete with commentary and analysis to make sure you catch all the action as it happens. You can check out the official Fortnite FNCS stream on their official Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

FNCS Season 4 dates

FNCS Season 4 will run across four weeks ⁠— three weeks of qualifiers, and one week for finals. If you want to sign yourself up, these are the dates you need to know.

  • FNCS Week 1: October 9 – October 11
  • FNCS Week 2: October 16 – October 18
  • FNCS Week 3: October 23 – October 25
  • FNCS Finals: October 29 – November 1

The first day of each week will be an open qualifier. If you make the top 33 teams, you’ll be invited to play in the next two days for a chance to make it to the Finals.

FNCS isn’t the only competition coming to Fortnite Season 4. Weekly Cash Cups for Solos and Trios will be returning, while the Dreamhack Online Open (Solo) will also take place across NA and Europe.

With players set to earn up to $111,000 for winning the whole tournament, you can rest assured that there will be plenty of action when the action kicks off.

FNCS Chapter 2, Season 4 results

Week 1 Final Placements – NA East Top 15

Place Players Points
1 Bucke, Khanada, & Kreo 250
2 Jamper, Bugha, & Avery 243
3 Slackes, Acorn, & jahq 187
4 Clix, illest, & Bizzle 174
5 Deyy, Mero, & Reverse2k 160
6 Unkown, casqer, & smqcked 153
7 Knight, Shark, & Av 143
8 TRAGIX, Snake, & Simple 132
9 v0iL, Rocaine, & vsB TeeJay 127
10 Ferrnando, nanoo, & deal with Sebby 118
11 DEMOSPECT, Xoonies, & npen 116
12 Hajie, Pandushh, & NEEQO 104
13 Joji, Kn1pher, & TabzG 104
14 Ronaldo, Sway, & skqttles 103
15 Cloud, strep, & LazarP 92

Week 1 Final Placements – NA West Top 10

Place Players Points
1 EpikWhale, rehx, & Arkhram 276
2 EP wavy, good aim 0 brain, & daddy dfavs 224
3 TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm, & Falconer 210
4 XTRA Sort, Sly x Lxdes, & XTRA Quinn 175
5 Pure Chris, Pure Unsightly, & Pure Snacky 171
6 NorCal toff, snow 143, & Pure Optimal 150
7 TEMPLE B, clg Jason, & littleXX 137
8 NateXX, Blizy, & Pure Spideyy 127
9 Outcast Howdy, Xen Hov, & Wave p 124
10 Pure Hyper, Xetiq, & Paul1x 117

Week 1 Final Placements – Europe Top 10

Place Players Points
1 Rams KeziixZ, Grizi 4zr, GRIZI Nayte 182
2 Flikk, BL Anas, Gamma Th0masHD 174
3 Solary Floki, Rams Clement, Rams naek0zr 172
4 Vetle 7, Idrop 74, Playwell Styrsix 170
5 BL Raifla, BL SliX, BL Lareez ay 155
6 OT Exponential, EP mexe, Wake AstroSMZ 154
7 FaZe Mongraal, f1-f2-f3-f4, deal with tayson 148
8 Wave advise, OTW J4chu, OTW packo 148
9 TrainH Umplify, Adnsoefy, TrainH Matsoe 139
10 SF Rakso, Gamma Kami, artor 137