Valorant dev reveals two new maps could come sooner than expected - Dexerto

Published: 4/Nov/2020 1:27

by Brad Norton
Valorant Icebox
Riot Games

The limited map pool in Valorant has been a hot topic since launch, though Riot Games has its sights set on adding two more maps to the mix much sooner than you might have expected.

The earliest versions of Valorant launched with just three maps. Bind, Haven, and Split are the battlegrounds players first became familiar with. Before long, Ascent was introduced and just days ago, Icebox was also added in.

Given early criticisms of the small map pool, Riot pivoted its development plans. Rather than focusing on various other content, map design became a top priority. We take community requests seriously,” Senior Producer Dexter Yu said on Oct. 10. Just weeks later and Game Director Joe Ziegler has now echoed that sentiment.

With five maps in the game, it appears Riot isn’t content just yet. In fact, the next two maps have been “accelerated” in order to flesh out the variety of maps sooner rather than later.

Valorant Split gameplay
More maps will be coming to Valorant sooner than you might have expected.

We don’t have enough [maps] right now, we’ll be the first to admit it,” Ziegler told pro player Oscar ‘Mixwell’ Canellas. However, Riot is “trying to accelerate the next few maps.” This means that the original schedule has been overhauled so that Valorant can keep up with community demand.

“We feel like getting to seven is a good starting point,” he added. Reaching this number would establish a solid foundation to then consider a map pick/ban system, according to Ziegler. “Once we get past that, we can begin really thinking if we’re going to leave maps out of the competitive map pool.”

With seven maps in play, the competitive side of Valorant could benefit a great deal. Best of five matchups could avoid doubling up on certain maps. Not to mention the ranked playlist could see more strategy before Agent lineups are even picked.

“Right now we’re sort of thinking about how do we get to the point of having about seven, just to start off that conversation.”

The relevant topic begins at the 18:00 mark below.

Ziegler didn’t provide any further details on a specific timeline for the two additional maps. With Icebox only just launching, however, they could still be a ways off.

Keep your eyes peeled for any teasers on social media as the current Episode comes to a close. You never know what Riot might be hinting at.

World of Warcraft

Blizzard finally puts stop to infamous WoW exploit ahead of Shadowlands

Published: 4/Nov/2020 0:58

by Bill Cooney
WoW Shadowlands multiboxing update
Blizzard Entertainment

A new Policy update for World of Warcraft could put and end to one of the oldest and most annoying exploits in Blizzard’s world-famous MMO: multiboxing.

For those who don’t know, multiboxing refers to when one user plays across multiple accounts simultaneously. It can be done a variety of ways that we won’t get into here (that would be an article in itself), and over the years various software, macros, scripts, and even hardware has been developed to make it as easy as possible.

The advantages of this are immediately obvious. In need of a healer or tank? Instead of grouping up with completely random people, you can just run the dungeon by yourself with multiple accounts!

Not as fun? Sure isn’t, but it is extremely efficient.

Night Elf Druid World of Warcraft
Blizzard Entertainment
Druid players are notorious for their use of multiboxing.

The players who use this exploit are also extremely annoying to go up against in PvP or if they pop up in your favorite material farming spot. Fighting or competing against one person can be bad enough, but try it when that other player has an entire guild’s worth of toons at their disposal.

On November 3, Blizzard officially announced that “the use of input broadcasting software that mirrors keystrokes to multiple WoW game clients will soon be considered an actionable offense,” which means you can now get suspended or even banned for doing it.

“We will soon begin issuing warnings to all players who are detected using input broadcasting software to mirror commands to multiple accounts at the same time (often used for multi-boxing),” Blizzard wrote.

“With these warnings, we intend to notify players that they should not use this software while playing World of Warcraft.”

Blizzard Entertainment
Fair warning, your days of multiboxing around Azeroth may be numbered.

Like we mentioned, these warnings will eventually escalate to actions on your account, which can include suspension and a permanent closure of the player’s World of Warcraft accounts.

“We strongly advise you to cease using this type of software immediately to maintain uninterrupted access to World of Warcraft,” Blizzard warned, so if you do keep on using the exploit, at least you;ve had a fair warning.

This is all happening as players are gearing up to start playing the Shadowlands expansion and Naxxramas raid in Classic and will definitely force some people to reevaluate their playstyle. You know if Blizzard is threatening to ban users with multiple accounts, they aren’t messing around.