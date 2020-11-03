 Valorant dev reveals secret Breach changes not mentioned in patch 1.11 - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant dev reveals secret Breach changes not mentioned in patch 1.11

Published: 3/Nov/2020 5:22

by Brad Norton
Riot Games

Share

Breach

Valorant’s 1.11 update introduced a ton of new Agent buffs and nerfs to rebalance the game, though three major Breach adjustments were left out of the patch notes.

The latest Valorant patch added Skye to the ever-growing roster. While the Aussie Agent stole the spotlight, a number of huge changes were also made to existing characters. From Cypher’s abilities disabling upon death, to Breach’s flash duration being extended.

Breach was given a slight buff in order to “increase the opportunity window that Initiator’s teammates have,” Riot explained. However, an improvement to his blinding ability wasn’t all that came through for the Agent.

Players noticed some rather odd behaviour from a few of his stuns while playing on Nov. 2. Devs have since confirmed these aren’t bugs; in fact, there are three major Breach changes that weren’t addressed in the patch notes at all.

Prior to the 1.11 update, Breach’s Fault Line and Rolling Thunder abilities would cast directly in front of him. In the latest version of the game, this isn’t the case. Both will now cast from a full 8 metres away.

At first, many in the community believed this to be a bug. It didn’t take long before a developer shut down that line of thinking though. This is intended but never made it to the patch notes,” Valorant game designer ‘rycoux’ confirmed. “Must have slipped through the cracks with all of the changes.”

This is a huge adjustment for Breach-mains to consider moving forward.

If you’re lining up a stun or a perfectly timed Ultimate, you’ll no longer tag enemies standing close. You can’t sit directly in contact with a wall and expect enemies to be caught in the stun effect right on the other side. 

Breach players will have to stand further back when lining up these two abilities. As a tradeoff for the changes, Fault Line now charges a whopping 20% faster too.

Comment from discussion Breach Fault Line Change?.

It could be well worth your time to hop into a custom game and get familiar with these secret changes. The latest patch has overhauled the Agent in a few big ways, so expect to see tons of innovation in the competitive playlist.

In the meantime, be sure to catch up on everything that was actually addressed in the 1.11 update with the full patch notes here.

Call of Duty

Warzone lets you put nearly everything on Recon Drones: here’s how

Published: 3/Nov/2020 6:52

by Brad Norton
Infinity Ward

Share

Warzone

You might overlook Recon Drones in every Warzone lobby, though a brand new experiment will have you thinking again as a ton of surprising combinations have been revealed.

Recon Drones have never been the most sought out piece of equipment in Warzone. While they can be handy if you desperately need some intel on nearby players, they have their limitations. Recon Drones can’t fly very fast and they have a limited range. Not to mention how easily they can be shot out of the sky as well.

So while you might pass them up most of the time, they actually have a few remarkable uses. Before they get off the ground, other pieces of equipment can be placed on top.

If your teammates are in a pickle and they need some help, but you can’t run out in the open, this is the play for you. Here’s a rundown on every surprising combination that’s possible with Recon Drones in Warzone.

Warzone Recon Drone
Infinity Ward
A shocking amount of equipment can be deployed on Recon Drones in Warzone.

Some of the more obvious inclusions that you may have already seen include C4, Claymores, and even Throwing Knives. However, popular gaming mythbusters ‘DefendTheHouse’ ramped things up to a new level with more intricate experiments on November 2.

First and foremost, the team revealed that Trophy Systems can actually be placed on Recon Drones. While Trophies are often dropped on top of vehicles, they can come in handy here as well. With this combination, you can stay clear of incoming explosives, even damaging enemies by flying right up close.

Next up were Munitions Boxes and Armor Boxes. It turns out, these can both be dropped onto Recon Drones as well. It might seem like a niche tactic, but if your teammates ever need armor plates or extra ammo, you can simply fly one of these overhead to drop off the supplies.

Unfortunately, the game limits this interaction to just one box. Meaning you can’t stack multiple on top of one another and still pilot the drone. There’s no telling if this is an intended feature to begin with, though even a single box could come in clutch in the right situation.

Infinity Ward is yet to address whether these interactions are intentional. If they are, the Recon Drone could be one of the most underrated pieces of equipment in Warzone today. However, there’s every chance these combos are wiped away with a future update.

In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled while traveling across Verdansk. You never know when you might spot a flying Trophy System overhead.