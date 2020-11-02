'Valorant' Raze voice actress shares impressive casual cosplay - Dexerto

We saw plenty of awesome cosplays over the Halloween weekend, and Valorant voice actress Carolina Ravassa didn’t want to miss out on the action, so she showcased her cosplay skills by bringing Raze to life.

Valorant has been all the rage since it came out this summer. One of the game’s most popular characters is Raze, a Brazilian Agent who loves explosives. For Halloween, Ravassa, who voices the agent, had a little surprise for the community.

Some people go all out when they cosplay, but the actress, who also plays Sombra in Overwatch, chose to bring her character to life in casual attire.

Ravassa’s Casual Valorant Raze Cosplay

In-game, the Duelist is already fairly casual as it is, but this cosplay leans into the look even more by putting it together with household items. She has a tank top with the word “boom” graffitied on it, with the wording exactly like it is in-game. Instead of a yellow cap with multiple braids, she rocks a black cap with one braid.

Where Raze has colorful pants and gloves on, Ravassa just wears black sweats and a black glove. She doesn’t forget the belt either, even if it isn’t strapped with paint shells! She also spices her shoes up a bit, where Raze’s are just black with red soles and white x’s on them.

“Here comes the party!”

Pulling a casual #Raze for #Halloween thanks to @mjasmine_design who made this beautiful shirt (swipe to see the back💥) and my awesome shoes by @rollandberry (very colorful kill type!) and yes… a lemon cause I got no grenades… pic.twitter.com/IkuZtN8ObV — Carolina Ravassa (@carolinaravassa) November 1, 2020

Perhaps the best part of the cosplay is her attempt at a homemade rocket launcher and grenade. For the rocket launcher, she rolls up and tapes a big piece of brown paper in a cylinder and holds it over her shoulder. In her other hand, she holds a lemon in place of a grenade.

While the cosplay is casual, she sure didn’t skip on the details. She makes sure to include the leg strap, the wrist band, and the belt to make the cosplay look authentic as can be. Since she is the official voice of Raze, she can bring the character to life in a way that no one else can.

This isn’t Carolina Ravassa’s first cosplay attempt. Being the voice of Sombra in Blizzard’s Overwatch, she’s also brought that character to life multiple times over the years as well.