 'Valorant' Raze voice actress shares impressive casual cosplay - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

‘Valorant’ Raze voice actress shares impressive casual cosplay

Published: 2/Nov/2020 22:01

by Nate Searl
Valorant Raze Cosplay
Carolina Ravassa

Share

We saw plenty of awesome cosplays over the Halloween weekend, and Valorant voice actress Carolina Ravassa didn’t want to miss out on the action, so she showcased her cosplay skills by bringing Raze to life.

Valorant has been all the rage since it came out this summer. One of the game’s most popular characters is Raze, a Brazilian Agent who loves explosives. For Halloween, Ravassa, who voices the agent, had a little surprise for the community.

Some people go all out when they cosplay, but the actress, who also plays Sombra in Overwatch, chose to bring her character to life in casual attire.

Ravassa’s Casual Valorant Raze Cosplay

In-game, the Duelist is already fairly casual as it is, but this cosplay leans into the look even more by putting it together with household items. She has a tank top with the word “boom” graffitied on it, with the wording exactly like it is in-game. Instead of a yellow cap with multiple braids, she rocks a black cap with one braid.

Where Raze has colorful pants and gloves on, Ravassa just wears black sweats and a black glove. She doesn’t forget the belt either, even if it isn’t strapped with paint shells! She also spices her shoes up a bit, where Raze’s are just black with red soles and white x’s on them.

Perhaps the best part of the cosplay is her attempt at a homemade rocket launcher and grenade. For the rocket launcher, she rolls up and tapes a big piece of brown paper in a cylinder and holds it over her shoulder. In her other hand, she holds a lemon in place of a grenade.

While the cosplay is casual, she sure didn’t skip on the details. She makes sure to include the leg strap, the wrist band, and the belt to make the cosplay look authentic as can be. Since she is the official voice of Raze, she can bring the character to life in a way that no one else can.

This isn’t Carolina Ravassa’s first cosplay attempt. Being the voice of Sombra in Blizzard’s Overwatch, she’s also brought that character to life multiple times over the years as well.

Cosplay

Super detailed Overwatch Junkrat cosplay might be the best yet

Published: 17/Aug/2019 0:13 Updated: 17/Aug/2019 0:43

by Meg Bethany Koepp
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Junkrat

Overwatch hero Junkrat is a mischievous fellow, and one cosplayer managed to capture that spirit perfect with her take on his Jester skin.

Overwatch cosplayers prove time and time again that the game’s community is one of the most talented out of them all, and it’s rare to see a day go by without someone showing off their latest creation.

Instagram cosplay duo ‘Shock Jockey Cosplay‘ uploaded their take on the legendary Jester Junkrat skin, and it’s incredibly accurate to the game.

Blizzard EntertainmentJunkrat’s Jester skin makes him look even more menacing.
600

Jester Junkrat brought to life

Sisters Ally and Caitlin uploaded their take on the hero’s Jester skin onto their Instagram page on August 15. While is unclear which sibling is in the photograph, it’s hard to deny that the outfit doesn’t look like it’s been pulled from the game itself – it’s that accurate.

The outfit matches the Overwatch skin perfectly, with the detailed Rip Tire sitting on the sister’s back. She is even holding Junkrat’s detonator, as she looks ready to blow some sh*t up.

Blizzard EntertainmentYou wouldn’t want to see Jester Junkrat at the end of your bed at night, that’s for sure.

The makeup is down to a tee too, with Junkrat’s classic Jester makeup painted on like a pro. It even has the smile lines extended like Batman’s Joker.

The cosplayer’s facial expression is really what ties the look together though, with a mischievous smile to really echo the character’s cheeky personality.

The sisters have cosplayed Overwatch before

This isn’t the only time that Shock Jockey Cosplay have cosplayed Overwatch or Junkrat before. A post on August 13 shows the duo in Roadhog and Junkrat’s regular outfits, and just like the Jester one, they are incredibly accurate.

With Roadhog’s, obviously it’s difficult to make and carry a fake belly if you don’t carry the weight yourself, but the sister pulls off the outfit perfectly regardless. She even has his signature tattoo etched across her front.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shock Jockey Cosplay (@shockjockeycosplay) on

The sisters’ cosplays prove that Overwatch fans continue to be one of the most creative communities out there.