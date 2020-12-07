Logo
Valorant pros speak out after dapr gets death threats for “t-bagging”

Published: 7/Dec/2020 12:20

by Lauren Bergin
T-bagging is a custom as old as FPS themselves, so it’s hardly a shock that it’s made its way into Valorant. However, pro players such as dapr, steel and ShahZam have received death threats for doing so. 

T-bagging has been a part of the FPS genre since it’s existence. It’s a fun way of flexing on an opponent you may or may not have just one-tapped in the head.

A lot of people see this as toxic though, and really dislike either being the victim of t-bagging or seeing their allies and enemies alike repeatedly crouching over their recently deceased victim. It’s something that players associate with smurfs, something that Valorant has become notorious for, as well as just bad sportsmanship.

Recent Tweets from a host of different pros, however, have highlighted just how far fans are willing to go to eradicate t-bagging from the Valorant and FPS as a wider genre.

A Jett ultimate that one-taps your entire team sucks, but imagine them t-bagging to add insult to injury.

Sentinels criticised for t-bagging during First Strike

The whole discussion about death threats for t-bagging was opened up by Sentinels star Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won after a tweet from Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Canella about the taunts picked up steam.

During Sentinels’ semifinals match against 100 Thieves, Sentinels repeatedly t-bagged throughout the match anytime they got a win, despite their performance being particularly lackluster in the long run. Nitr0 jokingly addressed this, claiming that it made the games “more competitive” after his original tweet was met by a collection of angry fans.

One fan responded stating that the entire concept of t-bagging was toxic, receiving almost 200 likes in the process.

Another fan attacked Sentinels and their fanbase for promoting and condoning this apparent toxicity.


This prompted Sinatraa to quote tweet nitr0’s original tweet and ask whether or not people “actually get bitter over t-bagging.”

Pros speak out about death threats for t-bagging

In a separate thread but one clearly sparked by Sinatraa’s tweet, Sentinels player Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino noted that he had received death threats for t-bagging in the Sentinels v 100T match.

Dapr’s tweet stated that he gotten a death threat because he “t-bagged in a video game”, although he did explain that his tweet wasn’t  an attempt at”100T fan slander”.

A host of other pros responded to Dapr’s tweet, including teammate Shahzeeb ‘ShahZam’ Khan. The player explained that fans had written to him claiming that they were “happy his dad died” a week or so prior to the game.

This situation begs the question as to whether or not pro esports players should ever have to assume that death threats are just a part of being an esports player, especially over something considered relatively minor.

No one deserves the verbal abuse that dapr, ShahZam and Steel have received, but it begs the question as to whether or not t-bagging should be considered OK in the professional setting. Only time will tell if Riot chooses to implement rules to combat this, not only for professional integrity but for the safety of the game’s players.

Dr Disrespect reveals first player he would sign to CDL team

Published: 7/Dec/2020 11:14

by Jacob Hale
Popular streamer Dr Disrespect has revealed the first player he would sign to a Call of Duty League team, as rumors run abound that he wants to invest in the esport.

The Call of Duty League is home to some of the greatest CoD players to grace the game today, with 12 teams representing cities across Europe and North America and competing for millions of dollars and the opportunity to be crowned Call of Duty world champions.

In recent months, there has been a bit of murmuring about the Doc wanting to get in on the league. Having spent a large portion of his career dedicated to Call of Duty, including as a map designer for Advanced Warfare, he knows the scene thoroughly.

Because of that, he knows exactly who the top players are and why the Call of Duty League is worth investing in — and he’s hand-picked exactly who he would recruit to his team first.

Dr Disrespect YouTube Lamborghini at CoD Champs 2019
YouTube: Dr Disrespect
The Doc has a rich history in Call of Duty, and clearly knows what he’s talking about.

While the first Call of Duty Challenger’s Cup of the Black Ops Cold War season was taking place, the Two-Time shared his support for one player in particular.

If you’re a fan of CoD esports, you should be very familiar with the name already: Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow is who Doc’s got his eyes on.

Not beating around the bush, Dr Disrespect said: “If I had a CDL team I’d sign @DKarma immediately.“

Karma retired midway through the Modern Warfare season in 2020, but seems to have taken a liking to Black Ops Cold War and came 5-6th in the Challengers Cup with his squad, and as a result Doc even suggested he would buy Karma a “Lambo with a Canadian flag on the hood” in typical Dr Disrespect fashion, just to sweeten the deal.

Of course, being a three-time world champion, Karma could probably find his way onto a CDL team if he seriously wanted to compete this year, but whether it’s under a Doc-led team seems unlikely — for now.