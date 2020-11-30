How to watch Valorant First Strike NA Regional Finals: teams, schedule - Dexerto

The Valorant First Strike Global Finals are here and North America is set to become the battleground for one of the most hotly-contested events. Eight strong teams have entered, but only one can be the champion. Here’s everything you need to know.

Weeks of competition has led to this. Across the world, the best Valorant teams have been duking it out for the chance to be crowned their regional champion. In no region, however, is the competition more fierce than in North America.

The Valorant First Strike Regional Finals are set to crown a true regional champion after months of competition. Heading into 2021 with the the Valorant Champions Tour looming on the horizon, a win in First Strike will mean a lot to teams as they start preparing for the first ever World Championship.

If you want to catch the best NA Valorant has to offer, we’ve got you covered right here.

Valorant First Strike NA: stream

Just like the accompanying European leg of things, the First Strike NA Regional Finals will be broadcasted live on the official Valorant Twitch channel.

The action will get underway on December 3, however, as of writing, start times for the broadcast and matches are yet to be confirmed. However, we’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience so you can check back in once those times are sorted out.

Valorant First Strike NA: schedule

The tournament runs from December 3 to 6, but all of the important dates listed just below for you:

December 3 – Quarterfinals #1

– Quarterfinals #1 December 4 – Quarterfinals #2

– Quarterfinals #2 December 5 – Semifinals

– Semifinals December 6 – Finals

Valorant First Strike NA: teams

From hundreds of teams, only eight made it to the First Strike Regional Finals. Fan-favorites like Sentinels, TSM, and T1 are mixing inwith rising stars like Renegades and Immortals.

While Sentinels are the favored team heading into the event, given how close the teams are, it really could be anyone’s title.

Team Players Team Envy food, crashies, FNS, mummAy, kaboose 100 Thieves Hiko, nitr0, steel, Asuna, dicey Sentinels ShahZaM, SicK, sinatraa, zombs, dapr Renegades retrQ, CP2, Winsum, randyySavage, Berghy TSM reltuC, hazed, Wardell, Subroza, drone FaZe Clan corey, ZachaREEE, Marved, babybay, Rawkus T1 brax, AZK, Skadoodle, DaZeD, Spyder Immortals Genghsta, jcStani, Jmoh, neptune, ShoT_UP

Valorant First Strike NA: schedule & results

Thursday, December 3

Round Game PST EST GMT CET Quarterfinals Envy – Immortals TBD TBD TBD TBD Renegades – TSM TBD TBD TBD TBD

Friday, December 4

Round Game PST EST GMT CET Quarterfinals 100 Thieves – T1 TBD TBD TBD TBD Sentinels – FaZe TBD TBD TBD TBD

Saturday, December 5

Round Game PST EST GMT CET Semifinals TBD – TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD – TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Sunday, December 6

Round Game PST EST GMT CET Grand Final TBD – TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Valorant First Strike NA: Final Placements

This post will be updated once the action gets underway, so be sure to check back to see the results!