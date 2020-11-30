 How to watch Valorant First Strike NA Regional Finals: teams, schedule - Dexerto
How to watch Valorant First Strike NA Regional Finals: teams, schedule

Published: 30/Nov/2020 13:39

by Andrew Amos
Valorant First Strike NA Featured
Riot Games, Dexerto

First Strike

The Valorant First Strike Global Finals are here and North America is set to become the battleground for one of the most hotly-contested events. Eight strong teams have entered, but only one can be the champion. Here’s everything you need to know.

Weeks of competition has led to this. Across the world, the best Valorant teams have been duking it out for the chance to be crowned their regional champion. In no region, however, is the competition more fierce than in North America.

The Valorant First Strike Regional Finals are set to crown a true regional champion after months of competition. Heading into 2021 with the the Valorant Champions Tour looming on the horizon, a win in First Strike will mean a lot to teams as they start preparing for the first ever World Championship.

If you want to catch the best NA Valorant has to offer, we’ve got you covered right here.

Valorant First Strike NA: stream

Just like the accompanying European leg of things, the First Strike NA Regional Finals will be broadcasted live on the official Valorant Twitch channel.

The action will get underway on December 3, however, as of writing, start times for the broadcast and matches are yet to be confirmed. However, we’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience so you can check back in once those times are sorted out.

Valorant First Strike Europe: schedule

The tournament runs from December 3 to 6, but all of the important dates listed just below for you:

  • December 3 – Quarterfinals #1
  • December 4 – Quarterfinals #2
  • December 5 – Semifinals
  • December 6 – Finals

Valorant First Strike NA: teams

From hundreds of teams, only eight made it to the First Strike Regional Finals. Fan-favorites like Sentinels, TSM, and T1 are mixing inwith rising stars like Renegades and Immortals.

While Sentinels are the favored team heading into the event, given how close the teams are, it really could be anyone’s title.

Team Players
Team Envy food, crashies, FNS, mummAy, kaboose
100 Thieves Hiko, nitr0, steel, Asuna, dicey
Sentinels ShahZaM, SicK, sinatraa, zombs, dapr
Renegades retrQ, CP2, Winsum, randyySavage, Berghy
TSM reltuC, hazed, Wardell, Subroza, drone
FaZe Clan corey, ZachaREEE, Marved, babybay, Rawkus
T1 brax, AZK, Skadoodle, DaZeD, Spyder
Immortals Genghsta, jcStani, Jmoh, neptune, ShoT_UP

Valorant First Strike NA: schedule & results

Thursday, December 3

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Quarterfinals Envy – Immortals TBD TBD TBD TBD
Renegades – TSM TBD TBD TBD TBD

Friday, December 4

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Quarterfinals 100 Thieves – T1 TBD TBD TBD TBD
Sentinels – FaZe TBD TBD TBD TBD

Saturday, December 5

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Semifinals TBD – TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD
TBD – TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Sunday, December 6

Round Game PST EST GMT CET
Grand Final TBD – TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Valorant First Strike NA: Final Placements

This post will be updated once the action gets underway, so be sure to check back to see the results!

Valorant First Strike Global Finals: All qualified teams

Published: 30/Nov/2020 12:18 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 13:23

by Andrew Amos
Valorant-First-Strike
Riot Games, Dexerto

With the Valorant First Strike qualifiers reaching their conclusion across the globe, we’ve listed all of the teams that will be battling it out in each regional final. 

Valorant First Strike has become a global phenomenon, with fans all across the world uniting to watch some top tier Valorant.

Below we’ve got all of the teams who have qualified for their regional finals, as well as a concise guide to what’s happening when.

Valorant First Strike: qualifying teams

Teams from all across the globe have successfully qualified for their regional finals. Below we’ve got a jump to section so that you can check out whether all of your favourite teams have made the cut:

Jump to section

First Strike: Europe 

Valorant-First-Strike-EU

The European leg of the Valorant First Strike Tournament has been fierce, with players like G2’s Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks and Team Liquid’s AdiL ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom playing out of their minds. Here’s our list of players to watch, as well as our predictions for who will walk away with the EU crown. 

The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike: Europe main event are:

Place Team
1st – 8th G2 Esports
FunPlusPhoenix
Team Liquid
SUMN FC
nolpenki
Prodigy
Purple Cobras
Team Heretics

First Strike: North America

Valorant-First-Strike-North-America

North America has become the battleground for Valorant titans. Players such as Sentinels’ Jay ‘Siatraa’ Won and Team Envy’s Jake ‘kaboose’ McDonald have made the competition a joy to watch. They’re on our players to watch list, and their teams are pretty high up in our NA predictions too

The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike NA main event are:

Place Team
1st – 8th Team Envy
100 Thieves
Renegades
Sentinels
TSM
FaZe Clan
Immortals
T1

First Strike: Korea

Valorant-First-Strike-Korea-Banner

First Strike Korea has certainly been an eventful one. One specific player, Goo ‘Rb’ Sang-min has popped off on the Vision Strikers side, and he’s made it onto our 10 players to watch list.

The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike Korea main event are:

Place Team
1st – 8th Vision Strikers
F4Q
Cloud9 Korea
Crazy Hamster
Quantum Strikers
PROPARTY
aNg DarkHorse
T1 Korea

First Strike: Latin America 

Valorant-First-Strike-LATAM-Banner

The eight teams that have qualified for First Strike: Latin America North are:

Place Team
1st – 8th


 Infinity Esports
Arctic Gaming Mexico
LDM Esports
IGNIS Esports
LazerKlan
OG Esports
Penguins of the Night
Athletica Pro Gaming 9

The eight teams that have qualified for First Strike: Latin America South are:

Place Team
1st – 8th

 Dylema Gaming
Australs
Feint Gaming
Furious Gaming
9z Team
Rebirth Esports
DKS Esports
Estral Esports

First Strike: Oceania

First-Strike-Oceania-Banner

Oceania is another region who has produced some champion style Valorant players. Chris ‘pl1xx’ Li is one of those players, and he’s on our top 10 players to watch list as well as many others.

The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike: Oceania main event are:

Place Team
1st – 8th EXO Clan
Dire Wolves
Avant Gaming
ORDER
Mindfreak
Wildcard Gaming
Gravitas
Legacy Esports

First Strike: Brazil 

The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike Brazil main event are

Place Team
1st – 8th Gamelanders
Havan Liberty
Team oNe
B4 eSports
Vorax
NeedMoreDM
paiN Gaming
Imperial Esports

First Strike: Japan

The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike Japan main event are

Place Team
1st – 8th SCARZ
Crazy Raccoon
Absolute JUPITER
FAV gaming
Sengoku Gaming
DetonatioN Gaming
REJECT
BlackBird Ignis

First Strike: CIS

First-Strike-CIS-Banner

The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike CIS main event are:

Place Team
1st – 8th AoeXe
ROX TEAM
Axsor
forZe
Gambit Esports
THEX
Aim.Attack
TBH

First Strike: Turkey

The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike Turkey main event are:

Place Team
Top 8 Oxygen Esports
Futbolist
Sangal Esports
BBL Esports
Mod-Z Esports
Anatolia Esports
5 Noobs
HaZe Clan

First Strike: MENA 

Valorant-First-Strike-MENA-Banner

The three teams that have qualified for the GCC First Strike Regional Finals are:

Place Team
1st – 3rd The Ultimates
RvN
Arch Nemesis

The three teams that have qualified for the Levant and Egypt Regional Finals are:

Place Team
1st – 3rd Anubis Gaming
NASR Esports
QLASH Egypt

The three teams that have qualified for the North Africa Regional Finals are:

Place Team
1st – 3rd Team Majesty
Fox Gaming
Made in dz

First Strike: Asia-Pacific 

APAC is split into five divisions for First Strike with their own regional finals: Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia/Singapore, Indonesia, and Hong Kong/Taiwan.

  • ESL Thailand First Strike

The eight teams that have qualified for ESL Thailand First Strike are: 

Place Team
1st – 8th Attack All Round
Sharper Esport
MiTH.Attitude
Overtime Esports
Daytrade Gaming
QConfirm
NG.Black
FULLSENSe
  • Mineski VxV Philippines First Strike

The top 16 teams that have qualified for the Mineski VxV Philippines First Strike are:

Place Team
 

 

 

1st – 16th








 NXP.Aether
Subversive
ATLAS Esports
Bestial Esports
AG.Nefarious
KADILIMAN
DFT Revitalize
ANBU Elite Gaming
Chimaera
Bren Esports
Hashira
Third Chapter Esports
ArkAngel
Affinity Esports
BV Esports
WATCH THIS
  • The Gaming Company Malaysia & Singapore First Strike

The eight teams that have qualified for The Gaming Company Malaysia & Singapore First Strike are: 

Place Team
1st – 8th TODAK
Reality Rift
Team SMG
ex-Paper Rex
Las Venturas
Kingsmen
Excelsa
Running Dogs
  • ONE Up Indonesia First Strike

The top 16 teams that have qualifier for ONE Up Indonesia First Strike are:

Place Team
 

 

 

1st – 16th








 BOOM Esports
Alter Ego
Somnium Esports
Morph Team
Nerd Banana
AING MUANG Esports
RRQ Endeavour
Team nxl
Zenith
XcN Gaming
Occamy Omega
ArcXana Esports
Frostwolf
Reckless Lads
Konoha
Onic Esports
  • Talon Esports Hong Kong and Taiwan First Strike

The top eight teams that have qualified for Talon Esports Hong Kong and Taiwan First Strike are:

Place Team
1st – 8th LEGENDs
LJG
Team Z
Five Ace e-Sports
Ahq e-Sports Club
LT
Only One Word
Amateur Team

Valorant First Strike: Stream

While there are many regions, you can find all of the First Strike streams in one uniform place ⁠— the official Valorant Twitch account

We’ve embedded the main stream below so that you can easily jump into all the action.