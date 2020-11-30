How to watch Valorant First Strike NA Regional Finals: teams, schedule - Dexerto

With the Valorant First Strike qualifiers reaching their conclusion across the globe, we’ve listed all of the teams that will be battling it out in each regional final.
Valorant First Strike has become a global phenomenon, with fans all across the world uniting to watch some top tier Valorant.
Below we’ve got all of the teams who have qualified for their regional finals, as well as a concise guide to what’s happening when.
Valorant First Strike: qualifying teams
Teams from all across the globe have successfully qualified for their regional finals. Below we’ve got a jump to section so that you can check out whether all of your favourite teams have made the cut:
First Strike: Europe
The European leg of the Valorant First Strike Tournament has been fierce, with players like G2’s Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks and Team Liquid’s AdiL ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom playing out of their minds. Here’s our list of players to watch, as well as our predictions for who will walk away with the EU crown.
The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike: Europe main event are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 8th
|G2 Esports
|FunPlusPhoenix
|Team Liquid
|SUMN FC
|nolpenki
|Prodigy
|Purple Cobras
|Team Heretics
First Strike: North America
North America has become the battleground for Valorant titans. Players such as Sentinels’ Jay ‘Siatraa’ Won and Team Envy’s Jake ‘kaboose’ McDonald have made the competition a joy to watch. They’re on our players to watch list, and their teams are pretty high up in our NA predictions too.
The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike NA main event are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 8th
|Team Envy
|100 Thieves
|Renegades
|Sentinels
|TSM
|FaZe Clan
|Immortals
|T1
First Strike: Korea
First Strike Korea has certainly been an eventful one. One specific player, Goo ‘Rb’ Sang-min has popped off on the Vision Strikers side, and he’s made it onto our 10 players to watch list.
The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike Korea main event are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 8th
|Vision Strikers
|F4Q
|Cloud9 Korea
|Crazy Hamster
|Quantum Strikers
|PROPARTY
|aNg DarkHorse
|T1 Korea
First Strike: Latin America
The eight teams that have qualified for First Strike: Latin America North are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 8th
|Infinity Esports
|Arctic Gaming Mexico
|LDM Esports
|IGNIS Esports
|LazerKlan
|OG Esports
|Penguins of the Night
|Athletica Pro Gaming 9
The eight teams that have qualified for First Strike: Latin America South are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 8th
|Dylema Gaming
|Australs
|Feint Gaming
|Furious Gaming
|9z Team
|Rebirth Esports
|DKS Esports
|Estral Esports
First Strike: Oceania
Oceania is another region who has produced some champion style Valorant players. Chris ‘pl1xx’ Li is one of those players, and he’s on our top 10 players to watch list as well as many others.
The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike: Oceania main event are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 8th
|EXO Clan
|Dire Wolves
|Avant Gaming
|ORDER
|Mindfreak
|Wildcard Gaming
|Gravitas
|Legacy Esports
First Strike: Brazil
The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike Brazil main event are
|Place
|Team
|1st – 8th
|Gamelanders
|Havan Liberty
|Team oNe
|B4 eSports
|Vorax
|NeedMoreDM
|paiN Gaming
|Imperial Esports
First Strike: Japan
The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike Japan main event are
|Place
|Team
|1st – 8th
|SCARZ
|Crazy Raccoon
|Absolute JUPITER
|FAV gaming
|Sengoku Gaming
|DetonatioN Gaming
|REJECT
|BlackBird Ignis
First Strike: CIS
The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike CIS main event are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 8th
|AoeXe
|ROX TEAM
|Axsor
|forZe
|Gambit Esports
|THEX
|Aim.Attack
|TBH
First Strike: Turkey
The eight teams that have qualified for the First Strike Turkey main event are:
|Place
|Team
|Top 8
|Oxygen Esports
|Futbolist
|Sangal Esports
|BBL Esports
|Mod-Z Esports
|Anatolia Esports
|5 Noobs
|HaZe Clan
First Strike: MENA
The three teams that have qualified for the GCC First Strike Regional Finals are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 3rd
|The Ultimates
|RvN
|Arch Nemesis
The three teams that have qualified for the Levant and Egypt Regional Finals are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 3rd
|Anubis Gaming
|NASR Esports
|QLASH Egypt
The three teams that have qualified for the North Africa Regional Finals are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 3rd
|Team Majesty
|Fox Gaming
|Made in dz
First Strike: Asia-Pacific
APAC is split into five divisions for First Strike with their own regional finals: Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia/Singapore, Indonesia, and Hong Kong/Taiwan.
- ESL Thailand First Strike
The eight teams that have qualified for ESL Thailand First Strike are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 8th
|Attack All Round
|Sharper Esport
|MiTH.Attitude
|Overtime Esports
|Daytrade Gaming
|QConfirm
|NG.Black
|FULLSENSe
- Mineski VxV Philippines First Strike
The top 16 teams that have qualified for the Mineski VxV Philippines First Strike are:
|Place
|Team
|
1st – 16th
|NXP.Aether
|Subversive
|ATLAS Esports
|Bestial Esports
|AG.Nefarious
|KADILIMAN
|DFT Revitalize
|ANBU Elite Gaming
|Chimaera
|Bren Esports
|Hashira
|Third Chapter Esports
|ArkAngel
|Affinity Esports
|BV Esports
|WATCH THIS
- The Gaming Company Malaysia & Singapore First Strike
The eight teams that have qualified for The Gaming Company Malaysia & Singapore First Strike are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 8th
|TODAK
|Reality Rift
|Team SMG
|ex-Paper Rex
|Las Venturas
|Kingsmen
|Excelsa
|Running Dogs
- ONE Up Indonesia First Strike
The top 16 teams that have qualifier for ONE Up Indonesia First Strike are:
|Place
|Team
|
1st – 16th
|BOOM Esports
|Alter Ego
|Somnium Esports
|Morph Team
|Nerd Banana
|AING MUANG Esports
|RRQ Endeavour
|Team nxl
|Zenith
|XcN Gaming
|Occamy Omega
|ArcXana Esports
|Frostwolf
|Reckless Lads
|Konoha
|Onic Esports
- Talon Esports Hong Kong and Taiwan First Strike
The top eight teams that have qualified for Talon Esports Hong Kong and Taiwan First Strike are:
|Place
|Team
|1st – 8th
|LEGENDs
|LJG
|Team Z
|Five Ace e-Sports
|Ahq e-Sports Club
|LT
|Only One Word
|Amateur Team
Valorant First Strike: Stream
While there are many regions, you can find all of the First Strike streams in one uniform place — the official Valorant Twitch account.
We’ve embedded the main stream below so that you can easily jump into all the action.