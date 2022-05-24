Valorant patch 4.10 notes: Agent progress bar updates, FPS fixes, Sentinel utility changes

Valorant patch 4.10 introduces some much-needed quality of life improvements to Agent progress and charge bars, as well as fixing some ongoing issues with ping and FPS spikes.

As Riot continues to double down on assuring that Valorant is in working order, patch 4.10 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors and focuses on in-game quality of life changes.

Amending the Progress Bars for a swathe of different Agents, as well as updating Omen’s model, perhaps the most important part of this patch is the FPS fixes. Having squashed a server bug, players now have two extra graphs to track their ping and latency.

Additionally, if you’re running one of the game’s pesky Sentinels and one of your traps is destroyed, allies will now be informed with a global announcement. There’s a lot to unpack in Valorant patch 4.10; so let’s dive right in.

Contents

Valorant patch 4.10: FPS Fixes

There’s nothing worse than a ping drop and FPS stutter when you’re just about to pop some poor unsuspecting soul’s head on Haven, but unfortunately, Riot’s shooter has been plagued by drops.

Coming into patch 4.10, the devs have fixed some of the issues on their end, whilst also adding two new graphs to track your latency: Network RTT Jitter and Network RTT + Processing Delays.

Valorant patch 4.10: Sentinel utility changes

A good Sentinel player can completely lock down a site, making it impenetrable with their arsenal of traps and mechanical monsters. Destroying these is key to taking the site, but there have been some changes to how players can communicate that their weapons have been felled.

Coming into patch 4.10, all allied players will be informed that a Sentinel’s utility or Yoru’s Gatecrash tether has been destroyed (Sage’s wall doesn’t count) by a global announcement.

Valorant patch 4.10: Full notes

Below are the full patch notes for Valorant’s 4.10 update courtesy of Riot Games.

AGENT UPDATES

Agent Progress/Charge Bars – Moved to a consistent location and made a consistent size on the following Agents: Reyna Cypher Breach Fade Jett Omen Phoenix Raze Skye Yoru



OMEN

Updated 3P model to increase detail and fidelity.

MAP UPDATES

HAVEN

Removed some pixel collision on the following areas: Can no longer walk up the front of A site cover Can no longer jump onto the top of C site cover without a boost ability



GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS

Added new Performance graph to display Shooting Error values for recent shots on the Client. This is the same information visible in the crosshair error settings, but should help players to better diagnose their own performance after an engagement.

Gameplay Consistency Updates

For more information about the below performance graphs and bug fix, please check out the VALORANT Gameplay Consistency Update 2 article.

Fixed an issue where ping or framerate spikes could cause an excessive move processing buffer to develop and persist for multiple seconds. While this was happening, you may have been experienced: Increased Server side input latency, which could make inputs take longer to be applied than would be expected based on your ping. Additional delay in your view of other players, which could give you less time to react. In both of these cases, the additional latencies were not reflected in the current “Network RTT Avg/Max” graph or in-game scoreboard ping values.



Added new Performance graph showing “Network RTT Jitter” to help you understand if you’re experiencing network issues not reflected in the Network RTT Avg/Max values

Added new Performance graph “Network RTT + Processing Delays,” which captures the effective latency you experience due to Network Round Trip Time, Server move processing, and Client move processing delays

BUGS

Agents

“Destroyed” Voice lines for deployable abilities will now be heard globally by allies. This includes: Chamber: Trademark and Rendezvous Killjoy: Turret and Alarmbot Cypher: Trapwire and Spycam Yoru: Gatecrash

Fixed a bug where Neon’s High Gear would automatically stop after using Fast Lane or Relay Bolt

Fixed issue where observers would see Viper’s enemies glow red when they were near but outside of Viper’s Pit.

Fixed Chamber’s Rendezvous radius not showing for spectators and observers

Fixed Brimstone’s Incendiary (Q) feeling damage in chunks of 15 instead of 1 like the other zone damage abilities in the game Overall DPS should be unchanged.



Cosmetics

Bug fix for some minor flickering that was occurring on Protocol weapon’s transparent line VFX when inspecting, ADSing, reloading, etc.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where agent specific keybinds would sometimes not work properly even though the settings menu showed them as applied This fix actually went out in 4.09, but we wanted to make sure users on the live game weren’t experiencing issues in this area before calling it “fixed.”

Fixed a bug where the combat report would rarely not show up for the entirety of the game.

KNOWN ISSUES