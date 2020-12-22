Pro players argue over Fortnite vs CSGO vs Valorant: Which is more skillful?

Possibly the best bait of 2020, a tweet from TSM Fortnite star Anthony ‘ZexRow’ Colandro has enraged Valorant and CSGO players alike.

It’s no secret that professional players across all game genres love a bit of trash talk. In fact, this year at the Dexerto Awards we even had an award for the Trash Talker of the Year!

This performance from pro Fornite player ZexRow is one that we’d definitely have included in our lists had he tweeted a few weeks earlier. A single tweet from the TSM star has managed to send Valorant and CSGO fans and players into a ravenous circle of flaming and keyboard aggression.

What did he say that was so controversial though? Well, the answer is pretty simple, he compared the skill needed in the three games and Fortnite came out on top, in his opinion.

ZexRow slams CSGO and Valorant

In a tweet from December 19, the 20-year-old decided that attacking the skills required to play both CSGO and Valorant would be the best way to end 2020 with a bang.

Stating that “Fortnite requires more aim than Valorant and CS,” the tweet lit the flames heralding the Valorant and CSGO armies to descend. With over 480 comments and 7.5k likes, it’s safe to say that ZexRow succeeded in stirring the pot.

fortnite requires more aim than valorant and cs idk how ppl can argue that — ZexRow (@TSM_ZexRow) December 21, 2020

To add fuel to the already scorching bonfire, he then went on to state in a response tweet that there’s “no way CS players have this big of egos to think it isn’t 80% crosshair placement.”

no way cs players have this big of egos to think it isn’t 80% crosshair placement — ZexRow (@TSM_ZexRow) December 22, 2020

Valorant and CSGO pros react

Not only has the Tweet received a whole host of angry responses from casual Valorant and CSGO players, but the professional community has decided to weigh in on ZexRow’s spicy comment.

A simple gif response from 100 Thieves Valorant legend nitr0, part of the squad that dominated First Strike: NA said exactly what fans were thinking. A picture, after all, says a thousand words.

Going one step further, professional CS:GO player Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold of Evil Genius quote tweeted ZexRow’s original statement and replied that the incident “proves that if you say something stupid enough, you’ll get a bunch of Twitter interactions.”

Proves if you say something stupid enough, you'll get a bunch of Twitter interactions 🙃 https://t.co/VIpn7xUtNq — Ethan (@ethanarnold) December 22, 2020

The Fornite prodigy has continued to troll on his Twitter, sharing videos arguing his case as well as stating that he “went on CS and it feels like I’m ice skating.”

Pro player drama can always be fun, but it’s an especially cheeky way to round off a particularly brutal 2020 as it’s got fans so worked up, on both sides.