Pro players argue over Fortnite vs CSGO vs Valorant: Which is more skillful?

Published: 22/Dec/2020 16:24

by Lauren Bergin
Fortnite ZexRow Drama
ZexRow, Riot Games, Epic Games

Nitr0 ZexRow

Possibly the best bait of 2020, a tweet from TSM Fortnite star Anthony ‘ZexRow’ Colandro has enraged Valorant and CSGO players alike. 

It’s no secret that professional players across all game genres love a bit of trash talk. In fact, this year at the Dexerto Awards we even had an award for the Trash Talker of the Year!

This performance from pro Fornite player ZexRow is one that we’d definitely have included in our lists had he tweeted a few weeks earlier. A single tweet from the TSM star has managed to send Valorant and CSGO fans and players into a ravenous circle of flaming and keyboard aggression.

What did he say that was so controversial though? Well, the answer is pretty simple, he compared the skill needed in the three games and Fortnite came out on top, in his opinion.

INSTAGRAM - TSMThe 20-year-old Battle Royale king has managed to stir the pot this time…

ZexRow slams CSGO and Valorant

In a tweet from December 19, the 20-year-old decided that attacking the skills required to play both CSGO and Valorant would be the best way to end 2020 with a bang.

Stating that “Fortnite requires more aim than Valorant and CS,” the tweet lit the flames heralding the Valorant and CSGO armies to descend. With over 480 comments and 7.5k likes, it’s safe to say that ZexRow succeeded in stirring the pot.

To add fuel to the already scorching bonfire, he then went on to state in a response tweet that there’s “no way CS players have this big of egos to think it isn’t 80% crosshair placement.”

Valorant and CSGO pros react

Not only has the Tweet received a whole host of angry responses from casual Valorant and CSGO players, but the professional community has decided to weigh in on ZexRow’s spicy comment.

A simple gif response from 100 Thieves Valorant legend nitr0, part of the squad that dominated First Strike: NA said exactly what fans were thinking. A picture, after all, says a thousand words.

Going one step further, professional CS:GO player Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold of Evil Genius quote tweeted ZexRow’s original statement and replied that the incident “proves that if you say something stupid enough, you’ll get a bunch of Twitter interactions.”

The Fornite prodigy has continued to troll on his Twitter, sharing videos arguing his case as well as stating that he “went on CS and it feels like I’m ice skating.”

Pro player drama can always be fun, but it’s an especially cheeky way to round off a particularly brutal 2020 as it’s got fans so worked up, on both sides.

CS:GO

Jkaem reportedly set to relink with ex-100 Thieves teammates at Extremum

Published: 22/Dec/2020 4:49 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 4:56

by Isaac McIntyre
Jkaem plays for 100 Thieves at ESL.
ESL

100 Thieves

Joakim ‘jkaem’ Myrbostad is reportedly eyeing a reunion with his former 100 Thieves teammates AZR, Liazz, and Gratisfaction, as the Oceanic CSGO core prepares to ink a team deal with Russian org Extremum.

The Norwegian veteran has been playing for Apeks since leaving 100 Thieves, but has reportedly been eager to re-link with his former teammates.

The team, including its Oceanic core, was cut loose in November, after joining 100 Thieves from Renegades in late 2019. Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s esports organization made the call to depart CSGO again after just eight months across 2020, leaving the squad orgless.

Many expected the 100 Thieves roster to go their separate ways following the split. Jkaem returned to Norway, while Jay “Liazz” Tregillgas has been heavily linked with a move to Gen.G.

Four of the five roster members may be relinking at Extremum, however, according to new reports from DBLTap. Only Justin “jks” Savage, who joined Complexity, will not be rejoining the squad under the Russian org’s fledgling banner.

ESL
jkaem and his Oceanic teammates spent a year playing for 100 Thieves.

The lineup’s Oceanic core and jkaem have played together with multiple organizations over the past two years. Renegades was their first home, with Sean “Gratisfaction” Kaiwai  and Liazz joining from Grayhound Gaming and ORDER respectively in late 2018.

The squad then made back-to-back Major finals in 2019, finishing 5th-8th in Katowice before an even loftier 3rd-4th finish ⁠— and a $70k payday ⁠— in Berlin six months later.

100 Thieves scooped up the OCE team soon after, and recorded a seventh-place run at the ESL Pro League Season 10 Finals. Those same results couldn’t be replicated in the online era, however, with third at DreamHack their best finish.

The team has been together since their Renegades days.
StarLadder
The team has been together since their early Renegades days in 2018.

If the rumors prove true, this pickup will be a big win for Extremum. Little is known about the Russian org, which is helmed by business development manager Emir Udvincic.

The roster is expected to compete in Europe starting from 2021. If all three OCE stars and jkaem join the lineup, they will need just one more player to round out the team ⁠— possibly a Russian player to keep with the organization’s eastern roots.

Extremum is currently active in Dota 2 esports with a Baltic roster.