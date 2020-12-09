Valorant music festival announced by Riot Games and Amazon Crown - Dexerto

Riot Games have a proud musical legacy in League of Legends but the announcement of wwFest: Valorant, a Valorant-themed musical experience, proves that Riot have big plans for Valorant.

Riot Games’ musical prowess is something that fans have always praised. From League of Legends soundtracks to virtual K-Pop artists who have blossomed into real life superstars like K/DA, Riot Games have done it all.

The success of K/DA has prompted Riot to consider new and different musical avenues in the future. However, this is something that’s currently a pretty complex path to navigate. Yet, despite all odds, Riot Games have partnered with Amazon Crown to bring you a one of a kind music festival: wwFEST: Valorant.

Sounds cool, right? Well, the festival is coming soon and everything you need to know is right here.

How does wwFest: Valorant work?

We’ve seen Riot bring K/DA and True Damage to life at the LoL World Championships, but a music festival dedicated to, in Riot’s words, “a merging of physical and virtual worlds” is something we’ve never seen before.

The festival is an “immersive, interactive” experience and will allow viewers to “curate their own personalized festival experience via unique drone feeds that each represent a different VALORANT agent, allowing viewers to explore a recreation of the in-game world of VALORANT, and capturing pre- and post-performance moments through the ‘eyes’ of the agents themselves.”

Each Agent’s perspective is “tailored to reflect their individual attitude, culture, and style,” and when the agent is on the main stage, viewers will see “a variety of expansive, close-up, and alternate angles during the on-stage performances.”

The Agent’s through whose eyes we’ll be watching include Reyna, Raze, Phoenix, Killjoy and Jett, and the festival’s backdrop is a “space inspired by the in-game world of Valorant”.

Who will be performing?

The performers are going to be a whole host of international artists, and will include different types of experiences.

The “growing roster of international musicians, artists, and dancers, including: ARMNHMR, Moore Kismet, Ookay, and Whipped Cream” sounds amazing already, and they haven’t announced everyone yet!

When and where can you watch this?

The festival will air live on January 15, 2021 on Amazon’s Twitch channel, Crown. As further details are announced we’ll keep this page updated, so ensure that you keep checking back for any new updates!