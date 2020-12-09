 Valorant music festival announced by Riot Games and Amazon Crown - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant music festival announced by Riot Games and Amazon Crown

Published: 9/Dec/2020 10:50

by Lauren Bergin
wwFest Valorant
Riot Games

wwFest

Riot Games have a proud musical legacy in League of Legends but the announcement of wwFest: Valorant, a Valorant-themed musical experience, proves that Riot have big plans for Valorant.

Riot Games’ musical prowess is something that fans have always praised. From League of Legends soundtracks to virtual K-Pop artists who have blossomed into real life superstars like K/DA, Riot Games have done it all.

The success of K/DA has prompted Riot to consider new and different musical avenues in the future. However, this is something that’s currently a pretty complex path to navigate. Yet, despite all odds, Riot Games have partnered with Amazon Crown to bring you a one of a kind music festival: wwFEST: Valorant.

Sounds cool, right? Well, the festival is coming soon and everything you need to know is right here.

Riot Games
Ever wondered what a Valorant supergroup would look like? Maybe we’ll find out.

How does wwFest: Valorant work?

We’ve seen Riot bring K/DA and True Damage to life at the LoL World Championships, but a music festival dedicated to, in Riot’s words, “a merging of physical and virtual worlds” is something we’ve never seen before.

The festival is an “immersive, interactive” experience and will allow viewers to “curate their own personalized festival experience via unique drone feeds that each represent a different VALORANT agent, allowing viewers to explore a recreation of the in-game world of VALORANT, and capturing pre- and post-performance moments through the ‘eyes’ of the agents themselves.”

Each Agent’s perspective is “tailored to reflect their individual attitude, culture, and style,” and when the agent is on the main stage, viewers will see “a variety of expansive, close-up, and alternate angles during the on-stage performances.”

The Agent’s through whose eyes we’ll be watching include Reyna, Raze, Phoenix, Killjoy and Jett, and the festival’s backdrop is a “space inspired by the in-game world of Valorant”.

Riot Games
Reyna is one of the Agents who will feature at the event.

Who will be performing?

The performers are going to be a whole host of international artists, and will include different types of experiences.

The “growing roster of international musicians, artists, and dancers, including: ARMNHMR, Moore Kismet, Ookay, and Whipped Cream” sounds amazing already, and they haven’t announced everyone yet!

When and where can you watch this?

The festival will air live on January 15, 2021 on Amazon’s Twitch channel, Crown. As further details are announced we’ll keep this page updated, so ensure that you keep checking back for any new updates!

Call of Duty

Did Mike Majlak just leak JKap’s announcement as LA Thieves CDL coach?

Published: 9/Dec/2020 5:41

by Brad Norton
Mike Majlak with JKap and 100 Thieves
YouTube: Mike Majlak Vlogs / Instagram: Jkap415 / LA Thieves

jkap LA Thieves Mike Majlak

While touring the 100 Thieves facility in his latest vlog, YouTube celeb Mike Majlak may have accidentally locked in Jordan ‘JKap’ Kaplan as the head coach for the LA Thieves Call of Duty League team.

Leaks are nothing new to the Call of Duty scene. Though more often than not, these leaks come from insiders, staff, or players directly. This time around, however, the LA Thieves may have had an upcoming announcement spoiled by an outsider to the esports industry in Mike Majlak.

Known for his podcast with Logan Paul and his rapidly growing YouTube channel, Majlak has become a big name across social media over the past few years. While he’s yet to properly dip his toes in the esports landscape, he may have just made his first big headline without actually meaning to.

In the middle of a tour of the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound, CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag was guiding him through a production room. It just so happened that veteran competitor JKap was sitting in the room alongside LA Thieves General Manager Eric ‘Muddawg’ Sanders at the time.

Mike Majlak's vlog
YouTube: Mike Majlak Vlogs
JKap can be seen rocking the new LA Thieves merch in Majlak’s latest vlog.

Muddawg is leading the charge when it comes to finalizing the CDL roster and its support staff. It’s no mistake those two happened to be in the same room together. In fact, JKap was even wearing LA Thieves merch as well. It’s entirely likely Majlak walked in while they were recording an announcement video.

Having retired from competitive play back in September, JKap has since been rumored to swap into a coaching role. Recent screenshots have even leaked his presence in various scrims with LA Thieves players.

Having been a mainstay at the top of the scene since 2010, JKap has about as much experience as anyone in competitive CoD. He won back to back world championships in 2015 and 2016, racking up a few hundred thousand in total prizing over the years. 

From Nadeshot’s former team in OpTic Gaming, to FaZe Clan and Envy, JKap has seen and done it all with the biggest orgs. Now, it seems his next move is all but locked in thanks to this accidental reveal in Majlak’s latest vlog.

JKap can be spotted at the 4:45 mark below

JKap played alongside three of the players now signed to LA Thieves. It makes all the sense in the world to continue that relationship and it seems a formal announcement is imminent.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with the news as it drops over @DexertoIntel.