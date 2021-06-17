New Valorant Agent KAY/0 reportedly leaked ahead of Episode 3 launch

With Valorant Episode 3 around the corner, players have reportedly gotten their glimpse of the new Agent. Named KAY/0, the robot Initiator is set to drop in the next update.

It’s been over three months since Valorant’s last Agent, Astra, was revealed. Heading into Episode 3, the hype is real for a new character to join the fray, and we may have gotten our first look at it.

Images of the newest Valorant Agent, KAY/0, started leaking on Reddit on June 16. This is ahead of the planned reveal for Episode 3 Act 1 on June 22, set to be a big festival for all things Valorant one year on from the game’s launch.

There wasn’t much else accompanying the original leak, which has since been deleted from Reddit. However, reposts of the leak classify KAY/0 as an Initiator, joining the ranks of Skye, Breach and Sova.

A first look at #VALORANT's next Agent has been leaked 👀 Reportedly named Kay_0, the robot Initiator will be coming with Episode 3's launch. 📷: /u/springftw pic.twitter.com/EX3nDlp2BN — Valorant News (@ValorINTEL) June 17, 2021

Riot did let loose a few details about KAY/0’s design in anticipation of Episode 3 earlier in May.

“This is an Agent whose utility can create moments where you must rely on your gunplay,” character producer John Goscicki said on the May 28 post. “The new Agent is coming soon enough, and we’re looking forward to seeing what you think when they finally say hello!”

The character also had a reported codename of Grenadier, which means we could be seeing another explosives specialist like Raze join Valorant’s ranks.

When is KAY/0 being released in Valorant?

KAY/0 is expected to drop with Valorant Episode 3 Act 1, which launches on June 22 ⁠— if the current battle pass dates are correct.

We will update you with more information about the new Agent as it arises.