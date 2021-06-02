Valorant Mobile announced: Riot Games bringing shooter to mobile devices - Dexerto

On Valorant’s first anniversary, Riot Games have announced plans to expand their flagship FPS onto new platforms, starting with Valorant Mobile.

One year on, Valorant, continues to grow rapidly. With a blossoming competitive scene in the form of the Valorant Champions Tour, and an ever-growing roster of Agents and maps, there is still lots of room for expansion.

For the one-year anniversary of Valorant, on June 2, Valorant Mobile has been announced.

Riot announce Valorant Mobile

Just as they have with their staple MOBA, League of Legends, Riot have announced plans to “expand the [Valorant] franchise” to make it accessible to “more players around the world.”

At the moment, the title is a Windows PC exclusive, therefore excluding console players, Mac users and mobile users. Valorant Mobile is set to change that for the latter.

“One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter,” writes Anna Donlon, Valorant’s Executive Producer.

“To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we’re trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players.”

When is Valorant mobile coming out?

Unfortunately, beyond confirming it’s coming, Riot haven’t announced a release date for the mobile version yet.

Until more details are announced, be sure to jump into some games during the first-anniversary celebration, as Riot have planned a “month-long celebration for Valorant players and fans, gifting members of the community in-game rewards and initiatives.”

“Throughout the month of June, the Valorant community will receive commemorative digital swag, including a redeemable player card and a free event pass, to mark the occasion,” so make sure you’re ready to take to Future Earth and score some sweet, sweet Ws.

As further details emerge on Valorant’s newest expansion status, be sure to check back on our Valorant Mobile hub, which contains all of the latest information.