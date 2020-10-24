Valorant leak reveals fan-favorite Reaver skins returning for Halloween - Dexerto

The Reaver skins have been long requested in Valorant since the beta. After being an option for players to buy, they suddenly disappeared with no intention of coming back. Except, they are, with a leak revealing the skin line is returning in time for Halloween.

When the Valorant closed beta ended, everyone lost all of their progress. This included Agents and skins, which players were forced to grind for again.

However, while most of the closed beta contents made the full release, the Reaver skin line didn’t. The deep purple and gold skins for the Operator, Vandal, Sheriff, and Melee were left in the closed beta, and players weren’t happy.

Every skin release since has had a dedicated chorus of complaints about where the Reaver collection is. That chorus may be silenced now though, as a Valorant leak has revealed Reaver skins could be returning for Halloween.

According to dataminer ‘ValorLeaks,’ the Reaver skin collection has been spotted in the main Valorant files under the codename “SoulStealerV2.” They’ll be launching in time for the spooky season, and will be “new and improved.”

“The Reaver Skin set will be the Halloween Skins for Valorant this holiday. They will be new and improved. A few updates ago I spotted ‘SoulStealerV2’, [and] Soul Stealer was the code name for Reaver,” they added.

New and improved could mean more skins to bolster the collection ⁠— most Valorant skin lines have five skins, while Reaver only has four. It could also mean new effects on reload, draw, and more.

It also comes after the Valorant account tweeted out a teaser on October 23. With the caption “decode this,” the image hint had six phrases ⁠— all saying “I’m returning” in different languages ⁠— alongside the scoped-in reticle for the Reaver skin.

Almost immediately the puzzle was solved, and the hype is unbearably real. However, there’s still a couple of questions: what guns will be a part of the Reaver collection, and when exactly is it coming?

Given Halloween is less than 10 days away, players can probably expect the Reaver skins to drop shortly. Patch 1.12 is set to release on October 27, and if we were to hazard a guess, it could be coming after the update. Keep your eyes peeled though, because Reaver is back.