 Valorant leak reveals fan-favorite Reaver skins returning for Halloween - Dexerto
Valorant leak reveals fan-favorite Reaver skins returning for Halloween

Published: 24/Oct/2020 2:24 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 3:01

by Andrew Amos
Reaver collection in Valorant
The Reaver skins have been long requested in Valorant since the beta. After being an option for players to buy, they suddenly disappeared with no intention of coming back. Except, they are, with a leak revealing the skin line is returning in time for Halloween.

When the Valorant closed beta ended, everyone lost all of their progress. This included Agents and skins, which players were forced to grind for again.

However, while most of the closed beta contents made the full release, the Reaver skin line didn’t. The deep purple and gold skins for the Operator, Vandal, Sheriff, and Melee were left in the closed beta, and players weren’t happy.

Reaver collection in Valorant
The Reaver skins disappeared after the closed beta, but they’re coming back.

Every skin release since has had a dedicated chorus of complaints about where the Reaver collection is. That chorus may be silenced now though, as a Valorant leak has revealed Reaver skins could be returning for Halloween.

According to dataminer ‘ValorLeaks,’ the Reaver skin collection has been spotted in the main Valorant files under the codename “SoulStealerV2.” They’ll be launching in time for the spooky season, and will be “new and improved.”

“The Reaver Skin set will be the Halloween Skins for Valorant this holiday. They will be new and improved. A few updates ago I spotted ‘SoulStealerV2’, [and] Soul Stealer was the code name for Reaver,” they added.

New and improved could mean more skins to bolster the collection ⁠— most Valorant skin lines have five skins, while Reaver only has four. It could also mean new effects on reload, draw, and more.

It also comes after the Valorant account tweeted out a teaser on October 23. With the caption “decode this,” the image hint had six phrases ⁠— all saying “I’m returning” in different languages ⁠— alongside the scoped-in reticle for the Reaver skin.

Almost immediately the puzzle was solved, and the hype is unbearably real. However, there’s still a couple of questions: what guns will be a part of the Reaver collection, and when exactly is it coming?

Given Halloween is less than 10 days away, players can probably expect the Reaver skins to drop shortly. Patch 1.12 is set to release on October 27, and if we were to hazard a guess, it could be coming after the update. Keep your eyes peeled though, because Reaver is back.

Among Us

Among Us VR is even more intense than the original game

Published: 24/Oct/2020 2:01

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Among Us VR Chat
Among Us is still as popular as ever, but a fan-made version on VR Chat looks even more intense than the original. It brings the same atmosphere and gameplay to life in a 3D world, making the game of cat-and-mouse between imposters and crewmates all the more compelling.

Among Us exploded in popularity earlier this year after being around for more than two years already. It’s become one of the most-viewed games on Twitch, with hundreds of thousands of viewers tuning in each day to watch their favorite streamers engage in a battle of wits.

It has even transcended gaming in the sense that anyone can pick up and play. Earlier this week, US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broke the internet when she played Among Us in a lobby filled with popular streamers including Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani.

Among Us VR Chat AOC
Twitch: AOC
More than 400,000 people tuned in to watch AOC play Among Us on Twitch.

Among Us comes to life in 3D in VR Chat mod

It’s not hard to see why so many people love the game. However, a fan-made version on VR Chat looks like an absolute treat. It might even be more intense than the original. The best part is, it’s a fully-immersive 3D recreation.

Jar, a VR developer who created the project, said, “Yes, this is a playable multiplayer game with all the interactive tasks, combat, and even astronaut avatars.”

“You can actually interact with all the tasks using your hands, like connecting wires, pulling levers, and swiping cards!”

Of course, it’s not all about the crewmates and their tasks. Imposters need some love too. Fortunately, it sounds like they’ll be able to do all of their usual shenanigans, which makes the game what it is.

 “As the impostor, [you can] sneak up on people when they aren’t looking behind them,” said Jar. “You can also crawl through the vents and sabotage the ship just like in the original game.”

The trailer only lasts a little more than a minute. Still, it shows everything from crewmates and a well-detailed map to emergency meetings, tasks, kills, vent-sneaking, and of course, players accusing one another in a heated discussion.

All in all, it looks like an absolute blast. It’s a dream come true for many who have longed to see Among Us come to life in a 3D world.

However, the best part is that it’s free-to-play, even for those who don’t have a VR headset. If you’re interested in checking it out, you can download it by following the link here.

Keep in mind, though, that it’s entirely fan-made and not an official InnerSloth product. But it’s still an extraordinary re-creation of Among Us from a developer who knows what they’re doing. It looks like an exciting take on the game we all know and love.