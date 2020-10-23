 Riot will create a Valorant test server similar to League of Legends PBE - Dexerto
Valorant

Riot will create a Valorant test server similar to League of Legends PBE

Published: 23/Oct/2020 1:01

by Alan Bernal
Valorant Riot Games PBE
Riot Games

Riot Games announced plans for a test server in Valorant that would contain pre-release builds for official game patches. These limited servers will perform a function similar to League of Legends’ Public Beta Environment that lets Riot detect bugs and receive player feedback sooner.

Riot Senior Release Manager, Corrie Hardin, said that the PBE is targeted for an early 2021 release. Just like in LoL, there’s going to be a certain amount of time before a PBE patch will go to the live servers; typically two weeks.

In simpler terms, this will be the safe space Riot uses for testing anything from new Agents to crucial bugs before sending the patch out to its millions of players.

Crossover players from League of Legends who’ve tried out the PBE, a separate download from the main client, will be all too familiar with the shenanigans that players can come across on the beta servers.

Valorant Skye
Riot Games
Depending on how Riot structure it, a Valorant PBE could see early tests for new Agents.

It’s unclear if Riot would also use the PBE to test out new cosmetics as well. There’s been a couple of instances, as fixable as they were, where a new skin presented a competitive advantage or brought along with it a new bug that could have been spotted in a testing phase.

Regardless, Valorant’s sister title has benefited from the PBE in the past, especially in the way of character balances. In a tactical shooter like this, this could also apply to specific weapon balances or creative strats that need to be tweaked before they harm live Ranked games.

“We hope to expand on what we have learned and provide an early access experience that does not drastically differ from the live version of Valorant, but still allows for a glimpse into what we are working on,” Riot said in their Ask Valorant Q&A blog.

Omen Valorant
Riot Games
Early access to Valorant patches would be perfect to sniff out Omen bugs.

There has been a trend of Omen bugs appearing soon after a new map or update releases. The PBE servers would be the perfect place for players to rip apart a proposed patch for any potential game-breakers.

The early access arena will be a popular destination for pros and casual players to refine feedback for changes that need to be made in Valorant.

Expect Riot to release more information as we get closer to the release window, sometime in the early year within Episode 2.

FIFA

5 FIFA 21 players you need for FUT Champions this weekend

Published: 22/Oct/2020 22:06

by Nate Searl
fifa 21 top fut champs
EA Sports

FIFA 21 FUT Champions

If you want to win in FUT Champions, you need a good squad, and if you want a good squad, you need these five players.

The weekend’s coming up, which means that FIFA 21 players need to start preparing their squads if they hope to compete in FUT Champions. This week’s Team of the Week (TOTW) includes some great options.

Here are the five best players to get for your squad:

5. TOTW Ederson

TOTW Ederson
EA Sports
TOTW Ederson

If you want a Goalkeeper with great reflexes and kicking, TOTW Ederson is almost a must. Manchester City’s Keeper boasts an impressive 89 Reflexes stat along with an incredible 94 Kicking. This helps him make accurate Goal Kicks that don’t get intercepted.

He’s slightly more agile than the 90-rated Alisson, and a little cheaper too.

4. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne
EA Sports
Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne is still a staple for any FUT Champions team. He is the best central midfielder in the game at 91 overall. His passing skills are unrivaled. He has an overall 94 in crossing, 94 in short passing, and 93 in long passing.

This helps De Bruyne find teammates and get the ball to them in great positions to score. It doesn’t hurt that he’s also a great shot himself.

3. Neymar

Neymar Jr.
EA Sports
Neymar

If you’re playing a formation with wingers, Neymar is your man. His 94 Acceleration, along with his 96 agility and 95 in Dribbling, helps him outrun and get by his opponents.

He has excellent chemistry with Kylian Mbappe (if you have him) as well as other Ligue One Uber Eats or Brazilian players. If you can afford him, he’s well worth the investment.

2. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk
EA Sports
Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk is the best defender in the game. It’s a lot easier to score in FIFA 21 than it was in 20, and FUT Champions players know how to abuse the mechanics of the game.

This makes having great CBs extremely important, and none do the job better than Van Dijk. Make sure to give him the Shadow Chemistry Style and watch him shut down the opposing strikers.

1. TOTW Rashford

TOTW Rashford
EA Sports
TOTW Rashford

Rashford’s TOTW card is going for over 600,000 on the transfer market, and for good reason. His 92 Pace stat and his 85 Shooting stat make him one of the most lethal strikers on the market. Combine that with his 5-star skill moves and 86 dribbling and he’s an absolute menace.

He pairs great with midfielders like De Bruyne who can get the ball to him while he’s making a run.