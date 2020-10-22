 Riot reveals how they're combating "filthy smurfs" in Valorant - Dexerto
Valorant

Riot reveals how they’re combating “filthy smurfs” in Valorant

Published: 22/Oct/2020 17:38

by Michael Gwilliam
Riot discusses smurfing in Valorant
Riot Games

Riot Games

With Valorant rising up the ranks as an elite esports title, smurfing is bound to be a major issue. Luckily, Riot Games have implemented some systems to keep matches smurf-free and have more in development.

Smurfing is nothing new in competitive games. Skilled players will sometimes either buy accounts ranked way lower than their main or purposefully throw games to get into lower ranks where they can dominate games. Or, more simply, just create an alternative account with a new level to play on.

This can be extremely infuriating for players in those lower ranks, because smurfs can absolutely stomp those games single-handedly.

In a recent Ask Valorant blog post, the Riot devs explained how they’re going about dealing with “filthy smurfs” and ensuring that games remain fair for everyone involved.

Viper planting bomb
Riot Games
Riot has implemented systems to combat smurfing.

“Smurfing always sucks, especially when you have rank on the line. While it’s hard to stop smurfing entirely in a free-to-play game, we are taking action to combat it,” Senior Producer Ian Fielding said.

“Right now we have a behind-the-scenes system for Unrated as well as one that applies to Iron through Diamond ranked players,” he added. “The latter tracks an individual’s performance and notices when a player makes a highly disproportionate impact in a game. We then quickly boost them to harder matches and higher ranks in Competitive.”

Basically, this means that if a player is having games where they absolutely dominate at a certain rank, they’ll find themselves in higher ranks faster. In other words, the matchmaker can tell when someone is smurfing.

Long shot
Riot Games
Players dominating matches will be boosted in Valorant.

“We stop leveraging this system for Immortal+ players because there isn’t a ton of room to smurf or play down when you are already near the top ranks,” Fielding further stated.

As for the future, there are some big plans in place, but nothing imminent. “We’re also looking at ways to further accelerate placing smurfs into appropriately skilled matches. But right now we are prioritizing some improvements to our core rank system and leaderboards ahead of that.”

This is good news going forward and will hopefully improve Valorant’s competitive integrity in the years to come.

Cyberpunk 2077

Every confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware prosthetic

Published: 22/Oct/2020 17:35

by James Busby
Cyberpunk Cyberware prosthetics
CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 features a plethora of customization options that you can use to drastically change everything from your character’s looks, playstyle, and overall combat effectiveness. Here’s everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077’s Cyberware enhancements.

Night City is an incredibly dangerous place and you’ll need to have your wits about you if you wish to avoid a grizzly death. After all, Cyberpunk 2077’s neon-soaked streets are absolutely teeming with all kinds of criminal activity, so it’s often best to come prepared. Aside from equipping your character with the game’s best futuristic weaponry, there are a number of ways that you can increase both your body’s survivability and enhance its combat abilities.

This is where the high-tech world of Cyberware comes in. Cyberware enables you to delve deep into your character’s playstyle, giving you huge amounts of choice when it comes to kitting them out with game-changing features. From Cyberoptic scanners that expose enemy weak points, to Cyberware weapons that allow you to attach blades to your forearms, there’s a prosthetic for every type of playstyle. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware guide below to find out everything you need to know. 

Where to get Cyberware prosthetics

Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc
CD Projekt RED
Victor will sort you out with all kinds of game-changing Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077.

In order to equip Cyberware, you’ll first need to head on over to a Ripperdoc. These futuristic doctors can be found throughout Night City and will install all kinds of cybernetic prosthetics – for a price, of course. While many Ripperdocs perform legal surgeries, there are a number that choose to make their living on the black market. 

These shady individuals specialize in fitting illegal military-grade tech, so you’ll want to pay them a visit if you wish to get Cyberpunk’s most deadly enhancements. Doctor Victor Vector is one such Ripperdoc who will happily fit these illegal prosthetics. His operating room can be found in Night City’s Wattson District and is accessed by entering Misty’s shop. 

Once inside, you’ll be able to take a look at all Cyberware enhancements and upgrades you can equip. Just be warned that some of the game’s most powerful prosthetics will set you back large amounts of Eurodollars. 

Confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberware prosthetics

Cyberware screenshot
CD Projekt RED
Cyberware will drastically impact your character’s playstyle and there are a lot of choices available.

While Cyberpunk 2077 has yet to be released, we do have some details on the various Cyberware prosthetics and enhancements you’ll be able to equip your character with. You can check out all the currently known Cyberware in the list below.

Mantis Blades – These blades are fitted to your forearms and allow for some incredibly lethal melee attacks.

Blood pump – This device is inserted into the body to help improve the healing process. 

Micro-rotors – Passive Cyberware that improves character movement speed and precision. 

Reflex tuners – A device that slows down time whenever your health enters a critical state. 

Gorilla Hands – Hand enhancements that drastically increase your strength and melee power. 

CD Projekt RED
The Kiroshi Optical Scanner will make infiltration missions a lot easier.

Monowire – Fiber-optic wire that is inserted into the arm. This Cyberware can be used to slice open opponents. 

Kerenzikov – A nervous system implant that activates slow motion whenever you successfully avoid an enemy attack.

Synlungs – Cybernetic lungs that greatly improve stamina regeneration.

Kiroshi Optical Scanner – Identifies weak points in enemies, machines, vehicles,  and allows users to analyze objects. Certain upgrades will also show quest progression and gang affiliation. 

Subdermal Grip – Enables the use of locked weapons with a +50% damage reduction. This handgrip also increases melee damage. 

We’ll be updating this list with all the latest Cyberware enhancements once Cyberpunk 2077 officially launches, so make sure you come back here for all the future updates.