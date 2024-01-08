Valorant players desperate for store rework after ‘hopelessly’ waiting for skins

Valorant players are pleading for a long overdue item shop rework as they continue to ‘hopelessly’ wait for the skins they’re desperate to buy.

Valorant is quite a different game from what it was at its release in 2020. Over the years, the devs have continuously added to the first-person shooter, such as several new maps, game modes, and Agents.

Not only that, Riot has made various quality-of-life updates to other aspects of the game, such as UI tweaks. However, Valorant’s in-game store has mostly remained untouched since its release.

Valorant players call for in-game store rework

When new skin bundles are released, players only have a limited time to snag them up before having to wait for them in the daily in-game store. With now a staggering amount of cosmetics in Valorant, sometimes fans have waited months for their desired skin to arrive in their shop.

In a January 6 Reddit post, the community called on Riot to overhaul the current system in hopes they’ll finally be able to purchase the cosmetics they’ve ‘hopelessly’ waited for.

“I have been waiting for the Xenohunter knife for months, not just me who is facing this issue but I have a friend who is waiting for the rgx vandal for almost an year,” one player explained.

“The more bundles we get the lesser chance for the desired skin. Why not change the way to buy the skin? Or putting 6 skins per day would at least help. At this point I’m just hopeless, it’s a daily routine for me to check my store right after I wake up.

They added: “I can’t do this every single day of my life. It’s been 7 months checking my store every single day. I’m done. I’m very disappointed with Riot.”

In the replies, many shared their own experience, with some claiming they’ve waited even longer than OP for their desired skin to enter their store. However, some believe that Riot intends for players to check their store every day in hopes they purchase other cosmetics while they wait for the one they truly want.

“You are doing literally exactly what they want, to check the store every day,” one explained. “That’s exactly how they get people to purchase things they don’t want but since it’s available why not.”

“They won’t change it because it makes them money,” said another. “You’ll see a melee you like and buy it while you wait for xenohunter and buy it and then you’ll eventually get xenohunter and buy it.”

It’s unclear whether or not we’ll see any overhaul to Valorant’s in-game store. Although, we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto.