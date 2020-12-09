 Valorant Winterwunderland skin bundle revealed: price, release date - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant Winterwunderland skin bundle revealed: price, release date

Published: 9/Dec/2020 15:59

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant Winter Wonderland Skins
Riot Games, Dexerto

Winterwunderland

The holidays are coming and that means one thing for Valorant: Christmas skins! Riot have released new Winterwunderland outfits in-game, and here’s everything you need to know about them. 

One of the best parts about being a gamer at Christmas are all of the new skins that get released for the festive season. As this is Valorant’s first year celebrating the holidays Riot have come out with a beautiful new line of winter themed skins.

Entitled ‘Winterwunderland’ skins, Valorant Art Lead Sean Marino notes that these skins have a bit of a personal touch. Inspired by his trip to Europe in winter, Marino “wanted to capture that same idyllic feeling with this skin, as if you are looking inside a literal snowglobe of a small winter town.”

These skins are definitely reminiscent of the cute little holiday ornaments, and will make the perfect addition to your holiday collection.

icebox valorant map
Riot Games
It’s going to be a white Christmas on Icebox, that’s for sure.

Winterwunderland bundle price

Riot have announced that each individual gun skin will cost 1,275 VP, while the melee skin is 2,550 VP. 

For Valorant fans who are feeling festive, you can buy the Winterwunderland bundle for 5,100 VP. The pack is therefore of the Deluxe Edition Tier.

Listed below is what is included in the bundle:

Skins:

  • Ghost
  • Marshal
  • Phantom
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Release date:

The Winterwunderland skins will be available to purchase from December 9.

Check out some more images of the weapons and variants below.

Ghost

Winterwunderland Skin Valorant Ghost

Marshal

Winterwunderland Marshal Skin Valorant

Phantom

Winterwunderland Valorant Phantom skin

Vandal

Winterwunderland Skin Vandal Valorant

Melee *

Winterwunderland Skins Melee Valorant

The melee skin is the only evolving line of the skin series. Colors change from Red, Green, Blue, and a Rainbow variant.

One of the most unique parts of these skins are that the snowglobe’s sky changes as you move from a light area to a dark one.

Marino clarifies that Riot “really wanted to push the bar in terms of what we achieved with Nebula through some prototype testing of tech and shadows. That’s how we had the idea to set up the skin so that the scene would change from a daytime scene to a night scene based on whether you were in a lighter or darker portion of the map.”

So get ready to one-tap your enemies in festive style! After all, what better Christmas present could you wish for?

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Bangalore buff would be perfect Thermite Grenade counter

Published: 9/Dec/2020 14:42

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends player has come up with a simple buff concept for Bangalore that would allow her to extinguish Thermite Grenades with her Smoke Launcher tactical.

Bangalore has been apart of the roster of characters since the game’s release back in 2019. She’s always been immensely popular with fans of the title and has the most straightforward soldier-like kit and abilities.

This makes her a go-to Legend for players who are seeking a typical FPS character. However, some fans believe her abilities are a little one dimensional and have suggested a few buffs that would add an extra level of depth to her kit.

One proposal has garnered a lot of attention on Reddit, involving a new function for her tactical.

Respawn Entertainment
There were 8 in-game Legends to choose from at the launch of Apex Legends.

Apex player suggests simple buff for Bangalore

The suggestion comes from Reddit user ZuVielPizza, who proposes Bangalore’s smoke should be able to counter Thermite Grenades.

The buff would allow players to extinguish the nades with her tactical ability by directly firing the smoke at the fire. This would permit Bangalore players to push through fire and play more aggressively.

ZuVielPizza also suggests that the ‘Smoke Launcher’ ability should be able to put out burning teammates. This would give her tactical ability a defensive use that squad’s with great communication could use effectively.

This is just an example of a simple idea that adds an extra level of depth to a Legend’s kit.

Overall, it’s a great idea for a simple and interesting buff to Bangalore. Often, a Legend doesn’t need a huge change or revamped ability, though just adding a small buff like this can be extremely satisfying for players.

It keeps the Legend’s gameplay fresh and gives veteran Bangalore players a new mechanic to learn. Fingers crossed for those who main her, Respawn takes notes and opt to implement this change in the near future.