Logo
Valorant

Riot respond to Valorant players demanding Night Market reroll change

Published: 12/Dec/2020 2:45

by Andrew Amos
Night Market Valorant header
Riot Games

Share

The Night.Market in Valorant has been a hit with some players ⁠— and a total flop with others. It all depends on the RNG you got in your skin shop. While Riot doesn’t have a solution right now, they’re reworking the system for next time.

The Night.Market has been an interesting addition to Valorant. Using a similar concept to League of Legends’ Your Shop, the special store gives players a selection of skins at decent discounts.

You could land a sick knife for 30 to 40% off, or even an Elderflame Vandal or Operator. Or there’s the chance all you get is the Galleria skins for 15% off each, and maybe a selection of Ares skins.

Night Market in Valorant
Riot Games
The Night.Market is hit or miss for some Valorant players.

This randomness in the Night.Market has been Valorant players’ biggest gripe. The players who have rolled good shops have bought them all up, while players who didn’t find a single thing they wanted just have to stare it in the face for a month.

There is an end that both sets of players reach though ⁠— not being able to reroll their shops. The community has asked Riot to consider adding a reroll option for Radianite to try and make things fair for players.

However, the solution is much trickier than coding that in. Riot aren’t going to change the Night.Market experience this time around due to constraints, but are taking on feedback for next time.

“Something like that would take a good amount of time to build, and building it means that our engineers wouldn’t be working on other important things. So if that’s something we did, it definitely wouldn’t impact the current Night.Market,” developer Lea ‘aeneia’ Hughes told players.

Riot aren’t quite sure if they’ll do the Night.Market ever again. However, they’ve got a list of improvements they’ve got lined up ⁠— and bad draws are near the top of the list of fixes.

Card

“We’ve got a super comprehensive plan for how we’ll determine the success of Night.Market. We’ll be chatting through any improvements we want to make. Bad draws is for sure on the list of things we’ll want to talk about and improve upon,” they added.

For now, Valorant players will just have to stare at their empty ⁠— or full ⁠— Night.Markets. Nothing is changing in this current rendition. However, a reroll option, or other fixes, could be implemented for the next one.

Overwatch

Game-breaking Overwatch bug teleports Baby D.Va on Blizzard World

Published: 12/Dec/2020 1:41

by Theo Salaun
overwatch baby dva eject glitch
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

A ridiculous, literally earth-moving glitch is affecting Overwatch players on Blizzard World. And, like some bizarre magic trick, it makes Baby D.Va eject through walls and roofs all the way to her untimely death in Blizzard World’s lake.

To paint the picture, you’re D.Va and approaching the third point of Blizzard World with overtime nearing on the timer. Your team is relying on you, your pride is relying upon you, and you are unfortunately blasted down to just a sliver of HP.

Knowing how close the game is, you prepare for a desperate attempt to regain your MEKA as Baby D.Va upon being destroyed. But, when you eject and anticipate a tough road to re-mech, you find yourself amongst the clouds with nothing but deadly water below you.

This is precisely what happened to Reddit’s ‘The_Aztecks,’ who was attacking third point, indoors on Blizzard World before suddenly teleporting to their death as Baby D.Va in the water between the first two points.

Playing mystery heroes and experienced a glitch from Overwatch

The_Aztecks, less upset than confused, titled the situation succinctly: “Playing Mystery Heroes and experienced a glitch.” It makes sense that they weren’t particularly livid about the experience, since it was a game of Mystery Heroes in the Arcade and no SR was on the line.

But commenters suggested that this bug has popped up in other modes as well. The interestingly named ‘zombiedudestalker’ had but a concise, unfortunate anecdote to share in response: “lost a ranked game to this.”

It’s not clear precisely what they mean by “this,” as no one knows exactly whether or not this bug is limited to a certain section of Blizzard World or the map more generally. But it appears to be limited to the precise moment in which Baby D.Va is ejected from the MEKA.

baby dva overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
It’s hard enough surviving as Baby D.Va, let alone when you’re dropping into a lake.

Knowing that there’s even the slightest possibility you can be teleported that far away is terrifying. But at the moment, Blizzard have yet to address the issue and it does, fortunately, appear to be very rare.

If anything though, maybe this can be an added reason to be careful with your health as a D.Va.