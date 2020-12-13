Everything we know about Valorant Agent 14: release date, abilities, more - Dexerto

Valorant Episode 2 is about to launch, and that means a new Agent is in the works. While not much yet is known about the elusive Agent 14, we do have an inkling as to what they’ll look like and how their abilities will work.

Every Act, a new Agent is released in Valorant. However, at the start of a new Episode every six months, the update is set to be bigger than most. While there’s hasn’t been a map confirmed for Episode 2 ⁠— Icebox was released early to compensate ⁠— there is an Agent on the way.

Agent 14 is still an elusive character for the most part, but dataminers are turning up more stones as we come closer to the launch of Valorant’s next Episode. Here’s what we know so far.

Valorant Agent 14 details: name, abilities

There’s not a lot known about Agent 14. The character is reportedly codenamed “Stealth” in the game files ⁠— although this is disputed. There are also files for an Agent named “Jlatte.” These may or may not be the same Agent, but nothing is certain.

Oh yeah…

New 'Codenamed' folder got added which contains a folder: 'Jlatte'. We also got some teaser sound effects called 'JohnsLatte' Files found in 'Jlatte" are shown on the pic below, for the sounds I'm sure @Shiick already got them so check him out. pic.twitter.com/h0U6C0OEed — floxay ☃️ (@floxayyy) December 8, 2020

There’s also a teaser in-game on Icebox, with footsteps could out of the defender spawn towards B site at the start of the round, before disappearing.

Read more: Riot devs reveal secrets behind how Valorant Agents are balanced

The name and the teaser seemingly line-up. The 14th Agent is likely to have some invisibility or other sneaky movement mechanic, but what that will be is unclear.

We’ve haven’t gotten a peek at their model in-game yet, but there’s silhouettes floating around of Agent 14. They appear to be wearing a jacket of some description, wielding the Spectre as their weapon of choice.

They’re also believed to be Japanese, after coordinates revealed in a leaked image pointed towards Tokyo.

When will Agent 14 be released?

Valorant’s 14th Agent will be released as part of Episode 2 Act 1. The next major update is set to drop on January 12, 2021.

The new Agent will likely be revealed a few days before the update, so keep your eyes peeled in early January.

We will update this article as more information arises.