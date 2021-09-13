When is Valorant Episode 3 Act 3? Details, leaks, release date

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 is coming up next in Riot’s FPS title. There’s already been a couple of leaks, which has led to rampant speculation in the community about the game’s next Agent. Here’s what we know about the update right now.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 might still be fresh in players’ minds, but there’s always more to look forward to. Considering Riot skipped a new Agent in the latest update to ship a new map in Fracture, there’s even more hype.

The Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 update will bring that new Agent ⁠— or potentially two ⁠— to the game. Here’s what we know.

When is Valorant Episode 3 Act 3?

While the date for Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 isn’t 100% locked in yet, we do have a solid indication: November 2. This lines up with the end date of the Act 2 battle pass.

Of course, if Riot decides to delay it like they did for the last update, this might change. We will keep you updated if they do, but for now, keep your eyes peeled for the Episode 3 Act 3 in early November.

What’s coming in Valorant Episode 3 Act 3?

Agents Deadeye and Sprinter leaked, but who is coming first?

The first major leak of Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 is actually a double-whammy. Two Agents have been datamined out of the game’s code: Deadeye and Sprinter.

Players have gotten a first glimpse of Deadeye in the Year One Review trailer, flashing onto the screen briefly with a massive sniper rifle in tow. Less is known about Sprinter: Only their codename has been revealed.

The question is then: Who launches first? And do they perhaps both launch in Act 3?

Early speculation suggests Deadeye will drop mid-way through Act 2 to make up for the lack of an Agent release there, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Skin lines, battle passes, more coming in Act 3

As for the rest of the content coming in Episode 3 Act 3, players shouldn’t expect another map considering Fracture dropped in the last update.

However, the usual goodies like new skin lines, a battle pass, and a few balance changes (potentially the Yoru rework) will appear.

We will keep this piece updated with more information as it arises ahead of Valorant Episode 3 Act 3.