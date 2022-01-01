Neon leaked as Valorant’s 18th Agent: Abilities, release date

The wait is over — Valorant Agent 18 is here, and she’s named Neon. After months of datamines and leaks, the first solid details about the Filipino character have arrived, including her abilities, lore, and release date.



With Chamber now firmly established in Valorant’s Agent roster, all eyes are looking towards the game’s next addition.

A fair bit was known about Agent 18, codenamed “Sprinter”, ahead of her Valorant Episode 4 release in 2022. However, now with a huge leak unveiling her true identity as Neon, we’ve got all the details right here including what her abilities look like, her lore, release date, and more.

Who is Neon in Valorant?

Neon is the codenamed “Sprinter” Agent that has been floating around in the Valorant in-game files for months. First uncovered in July by dataminer ValorLeaks, early information was eventually overshadowed by Chamber’s release.

However, Riot has been drip-feeding players since the start of December 2021 with info about the Filipino Agent. Neon’s first official teaser dropped in a Valorant Champions promo video with the voice line: “I’ll show them if I want to. Enemies in our way? I hope they like getting hit by lightning.”

This was backed up by further hints in December 23’s State of the Agents post about Neon — then unnamed — with character producer John Goscicki describing her as “an Agent who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight.”

Now, her name and art have been revealed early thanks to a leak on the Prime Gaming site on December 31, two weeks ahead of her expected release. That means players will be fed more information about the Filipino Agent’s backstory and abilities in the coming days.

🚨 New #VALORANT Agent appeared early on the Prime Gaming website. pic.twitter.com/K3X0fMwV5a — ValorIntel (@ValorINTEL) December 31, 2021

Neon abilities

Currently, there’s no details out there about Neon’s abilities in Valorant. However, given her codename was “Sprinter” and there’s plenty of references to lightning and speed in her kit, you can expect her to dash across Middle Earth at quite the pace.

We will update this section with more details as they arise.

Neon’s release date in Valorant

Neon is expected to release as part of Valorant Episode 4 Act 1, with the mega update dropping on January 12, 2022.

However, with a Yoru rework currently ongoing, Agent 18 could be delayed beyond Episode 4 Act 1.

That’s everything we know about Neon, Valorant’s 18th Agent. Ahead of her Episode 4 Act 1 release, read up on all of the details about the upcoming patch, including Riot’s plans to increase balance changes and a potential progression system rework.