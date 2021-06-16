Valorant devs reveal the winners of the Karma Give Back skin poll

After a few weeks of voting, the skins that you have voted for the most have been revealed, and they will be a part of a bundle purchasable in Valorant soon!

Cosmetic items are an essential part of any multiplayer game it seems nowadays, and Riot’s high octane tactical shooter, Valorant is no exception to this.

With the game one year anniversary passing at the beginning of June 2021, they decided to once again bring back the Run it Back skin contest.

Now renamed “Karma Give Back”, this gave players to have the chance to vote for their favorite skins that should release in a separate bundle with the new season.

Well, the winners have been revealed, and there are some surprising outcomes!

Karma Give Back winners

The voting kicked off on the first week of June and ran over the course of a week and a half until the voting was closed for Riot to determine the results.

Players were able to vote from the following weapon categories during this time.

Sidearm

Sniper/Machine Gun

SMG/Shotgun

Rifle

There were a lot of fan-favorite skins in each category, and this is a good way to get a chance to claim some of the skins you may have missed when their bundles released. As well, it offers players a chance to not purchase some of the skins in the bundle they may not way, instead, they got four incredible skins!

With all this said, here are the winners of the Karma Give it Back bundle.

Reaver Sherrif 59.7%

Ion Operator 38.9%

Valorant GO! Vol. 1 Spectre 47.2%

Reaver Vandal 35.2%



Bundle release date

With the winners of the contest announced, you may be wondering when these skins are going to hit the market for players to purchase in the Valorant store. Well, Riot has noted that this new bundle will release alongside the new act, and will be in the store from June 22 to July 8 for players to purchase.

At this time, we do not know how much the bundle will cost, but 50% of the proceeds from this bundle are going to be donated to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund!